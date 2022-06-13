ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

How a clinician’s desire to be thorough can cause a harmful spiral of unnecessary care

By Ryan Levi, Side Effects Public Media and Dan Gorenstein, Side Effects Public Media
WFPL
WFPL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ih8n1_0g947F0d00 Dr. Meredith Niess saw her patient was scared. He’d come to the Veterans Affairs clinic in Denver with a painful hernia near his stomach. Niess, a primary care resident at the time, knew he needed surgery right away. But another doctor had ordered a chest X-ray instead.

The test results revealed a mass in the man’s lung.

“This guy is sweating in his seat [and] he’s not thinking about his hernia,” Niess said. “He’s thinking he’s got cancer.”

It was 2012, and Niess was upset. Though ordering a chest X-ray in a case like this was considered routine medical practice, Niess understood something her patient didn’t. Decades of evidence showed the chest X-ray was unnecessary, and the “mass” was probably a shadow or a cluster of blood vessels. These non-finding findings are so common doctors have dubbed them “ incidentalomas .”

Niess also knew the initial X-ray would trigger more tests and delay the man’s surgery further.

In fact, a follow-up CT scan showed a clean lung, but picked up a suspicious “something” on the patient’s adrenal gland.

“My heart just sank,” Niess said. “This doesn’t feel like medicine.”

A second CT scan finally cleared her patient for surgery — six months after he’d come for help.

Niess wrote about the case in JAMA Internal Medicine as an example of what researchers call a “ cascade of care ” — a seemingly unstoppable series of medical tests or procedures.

Cascades can begin when a test done for a good reason finds something unexpected. After all, good medicine often requires some sleuthing.

The most troubling cascades, though, start like Niess’s patient’s, with an unnecessary test — what Ishani Ganguli , an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard and a primary care physician, and other researchers call “low-value services” or “ low-value care .”

“A low-value service is a service for which there is little to no benefit in that clinical scenario and potential for harm,” Ganguli said.

Over the past 30 years, doctors and researchers like Ganguli have flagged more than 600 procedures, treatments and services that are unlikely to help patients: tests like MRIs done early for uncomplicated low back pain, prostate cancer screenings for men over 80 and routine Vitamin D tests.

Research suggests low-value care is costly, with one study estimating the U.S. health care system spends $75 to $100 billion annually on these services. Ganguli published a paper in 2019 that found the federal government spent $35 million a year specifically on care after doctors performed electrocardiograms (EKGs) before cataract surgery, an example of low-value care.

“Medicare was spending 10 times the amount on the cascades following those EKGs as they were for the EKGs themselves. That’s just one example of one service,” Ganguli said.

Cascades of care are common. A survey Ganguli conducted found 99 percent of doctors reported experiencing one after an incidental finding. Nearly 9 of 10 physicians said they’d seen a cascade harm a patient, physically or financially.

Yet in that same survey, Ganguli reported 41 percent of doctors said they continued with a cascade even though they believed the next test was not important for medical reasons.

“It’s really driven by the desire to avoid even the slightest risk of missing something potentially life threatening,” Ganguli said.

Low-value care critics say there’s a mindset that comes from medical training that seeks all the answers, and from compassion for patients, some of whom may have asked for the test.

As health care prices rise, efforts to root out low-value care keep emerging. In 2012, the American Board of Internal Medicine Foundation began urging doctors to reduce low-value care through a communication campaign called Choosing Wisely .

Over that time, about a dozen companies have developed software that health systems can embed in their electronic health records to warn doctors.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MedicalXpress

Women not being routinely informed that a common anesthetic may lessen contraception effectiveness, doctors warn

Women undergoing operations are not being routinely informed that a common anesthetic may make their contraception less effective, putting them at risk of an unplanned pregnancy suggests new research being presented at Euroanaesthesia, the annual meeting of the European Society of Anaesthesiology and Intensive Care (ESAIC) in Milan, Italy (4-6 June).
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Recommendations for interventional pain procedures during the current contrast shortage

Recommendations have been issued by the American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine for interventional pain procedures during the current contrast shortage. Lynn Kohan, M.D., from ASRA, and colleagues developed recommendations for interventional pain procedures during the current contrast shortage, resulting from the shutdown of a production facility in Shanghai.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Linking medical and dental records could improve dental patient safety, preventive care, and treatment outcomes

Dental professionals require access to each patient's complete electronic health record—including laboratory test results and current prescriptions—so they can provide the best care possible; care that is safe for the patient, promotes preventive management and improves dental treatment outcomes. This unprecedented access would aid all types of dental...
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Health
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Health
MedicalXpress

Where you live may shape your access to hospice care

People with blood cancers living in rural areas are less likely to receive end-of-life hospice care compared to those living in metropolitan regions, according to a new study published today in Blood Advances. In this study, researchers identified significant disparities in end-of-life care, finding that individuals living with hematologic malignancies...
HEALTH SERVICES
Daily Mail

Millions of Covid-19 patients are warned they may have a deadly hidden kidney disease as shock medical study finds one in five are at risk - but it can be treated if detected early

Millions of Covid patients may have an undiagnosed, potentially fatal acute kidney disease, according to a new study. University of Queensland researchers say one in five virus patients admitted to hospital and two in five in intensive care develop acute kidney disease (AKI), a condition where the kidneys fail to filter waste from the blood.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Freethink

A new treatment may cure neuropathic pain

We don’t have neurons only in the brain but all around the body. For example, sensory neurons that detect pain reach every organ in the body. Special proteins in these neurons activate when faced with a harmful stimulus and ignite the “it’s hurting” signal, which travels down the neuronal axon from the point of the stimulus to the spinal cord.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamin D#Health Care#Health System#Veterans Affairs#Ct
MedicalXpress

You no longer need surgery to be diagnosed with endometriosis

By age 44, endometriosis affects around one in nine women and people assigned female at birth in Australia. It's caused by the presence of tissue similar to the lining of the uterus found outside the uterus. While endometriosis is most commonly found in the pelvic cavity, it can sometimes be found in the diaphragm, lungs and elsewhere.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
The Independent

Covid is making common virues act bizarrely, doctors warn

In addition to killing more than 1 million people in the US alone, Covid is also affecting how other common and obscure diseases alike affect the population, doctors warn.Doctors at Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital in Connecticut, for example, have reported a flood of patients with cases of the adenovirus, rhinovirus, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), human metapneumovirus, influenza and parainfluenza, as well as Covid.“That’s not typical for any time of year and certainly not typical in May and June,” Thomas Murray, an infection-control expert and associate professor of pediatrics at Yale, told The Washington Post.Rhinovirus, for example, rarely sends...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Minimally invasive treatment could allow more women to conceive without fertility treatments

A simple diagnostic procedure, followed by an interventional radiology treatment known as fallopian tube recanalization, could allow a high percentage of women struggling with infertility from blocked fallopian tubes to conceive with less involved or, in some cases, no further invasive fertility procedures, according to new research to be presented at the Society of Interventional Radiology Annual Scientific Meeting. Researchers said that most women with with blocked fallopian tubes could have their condition easily corrected.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Medical News Today

What to know about osteoarthritis of the spine

Spinal osteoarthritis (OA) is a chronic degenerative disease of the spine that involves wear and tear of the spinal joints. Spinal OA usually causes pain, stiffness, and inflammation of the joints in the spine. OA is the most common type of arthritis. Although it can affect any joint in the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What's the difference between carpal tunnel syndrome and arthritis?

Carpal tunnel syndrome refers to a compression of the nerve running through the wrist and hand. Arthritis is a disease affecting the joints. Both conditions can cause symptoms affecting the hands and wrist. Carpal tunnel syndrome (CTS) may cause tingling, numbness, pain, and hand weakness. Arthritis may cause pain, stiffness,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

New Side Effects of Popular Medicines Discovered: Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Could Cause Chronic Pain

Whenever you have a headache, your back hurts, your arthritis flares up, or you have a fever, odds are you will be taking some anti-inflammatory medicine. NSAIDs, or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, are the most prevalent form of anti-inflammatory medication. According to the American Gastroenterological Association, nearly 30 million Americans take them every day to ease pain or discomfort.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WFPL

WFPL

Louisville, KY
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://wfpl.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy