PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Excessive Heat Warning comes to an end at 8 PM Wednesday. It will still feel humid through this evening as temperatures will be in the low 90s through dinner time and feeling close to 100. It will still be hot on Thursday, but it will be less humid. Highs will be in the low 90s, and it will feel-like the actual temperature.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO