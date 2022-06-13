Special Weather Statement issued for Breathitt, Floyd, Magoffin, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 18:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-13 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cabell; Wayne The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Boyd County in northeastern Kentucky Southeastern Lawrence County in southeastern Ohio Northwestern Cabell County in central West Virginia North central Wayne County in western West Virginia * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 636 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Coal Grove, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Huntington, Ashland, Chesapeake, Proctorville, Barboursville, Kenova, Catlettsburg, Ceredo, South Point, Burlington, Aid, Athalia, Scottown and Pea Ridge. This includes the following highways Interstate 64 in Kentucky near mile marker 191. Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 1 and 20. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CABELL COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO