Atlanta, GA

Rookie of the Year: Joe Crochet, PalmerHouse Properties

By Atlanta Agent
atlantaagentmagazine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a third-generation Realtor and Atlanta native, Joe Crochet knows the metro like the back of his hand. He founded Crochet Realty Group in 2020: a professional real estate team serving buyers...

atlantaagentmagazine.com

atlantaagentmagazine.com

200-home single-family-rental portfolio sells for $45 million

A portfolio of more than 200 metro-Atlanta single-family-rental homes recently sold for over $45 million. The buyers were “two premier institutional firms attracted to high-performing portfolios,” said Sylvan Realty, which brokered the sale. Sale prices for the homes started at $225,000. The real estate brokerage firm did not...
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Fetch dog park and bar is coming to Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA — Fetch Park – the trailblazing off-leash dog park bar and social hub that has been featured by the likes of The Travel Channel, ESPN, Discovery Channel, Magnolia Network, GoDaddy and more is set to open its fourth BARk location at 11440 Maxwell Road next door to Ameris Bank Amphitheatre and just a stone’s throw away from both downtown Alpharetta and North Point Mall.
ALPHARETTA, GA
idesignarch.com

Stone Mansion with Timeless Traditional Exterior Architecture

This luxury home in Atlanta, Georgia features a classic elegant design that blends traditional architecture and modern touches. T.S. Adams Studio, Architects created a stone mansion with glass and metal elements to provide an elegant modern feel.
ATLANTA, GA
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
Atlanta, GA
Real Estate
Atlanta, GA
Business
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
Lifewnikk

Rays in the City, Atlanta, GA Restaurant Review

Downtown Atlanta is known to the home of some of United States best restaurants. If you are in this area and a lover of seafood you should try out this restaurant. Though restaurants that are meant for special occasions are common in Atlanta, Rays in the City is the perfect place to celebrate a anniversary, birthday dinner, graduation, etc. After visiting Rays in the City sister restaurant, which is Rays on the River, I was determined to visit Rays in the City. As everyone should do when in search of a place to eat, the first thing that I did was look at the Google reviews which were pretty impressive. With 4.5 stars on Google and 3.3K customer reviews is a highly respected place where people live to dine. Customers loved how upscale the interior of the restaurant was, as well as how tasteful their signature dishes were. Some of their most popular dishes include the Broiled Seafood platter which consists of cold water lobster tail, chefs fresh catch, shrimp scallops, mini jumbo lump crab cake, haricot verts, and whipped potatoes. Another popular dish is the Oysters Rockefeller, a dish that is also popular at Rays on the River. After reading such amazing reviews I decided to go try out the restaurant myself and again, I did not leave unsatisfied. For starters, when I first entered the restaurant I noticed how nicely the tables had been set with clean, white table clothes and silver utensils. It was also quiet and the host was friendly and welcoming, as well as the server. For my appetizer I had the Crispy Point Judith Calamari and Shrimp which was cooked to the perfect crisp with a yummy fresh flavor. For my main dish I ordered the Ray‘s Surf & Turf which came with a 8 oz Filet and a 7 oz Maine lobster tail that was served with whipped potatoe. Though this dish cost me a high $80 it was very well worth it. The fish tasted as if it had just came out of the sea, and the lobster tail had the perfect garlic butter seasoning. Overall, I had a great experience and would highly recommend this restaurant.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Best Dressed: Keyla Berry, Coldwell Banker Realty

Keyla Berry has been a real estate broker with Coldwell Banker Realty since 2009, serving the Atlanta metropolitan community. With experience in resales, new construction, luxury and commercial properties, Berry stays up to date on the latest market conditions, upcoming developments and government regulations. As a seller’s agent, her services include property valuations, community marketing analysis, staging, advertising, negotiating offers and maintaining compliance responsibilities. Her knowledge of neighborhood trends, house design styles, selling patterns and marketing strategies also attracts potential buyers.
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Is the Atlanta Braves complex making — or losing — money?

Truist Park, the Cobb County home of the Atlanta Braves, and The Battery, the adjacent multi-use development, together made just over $34 million last year, officials for the baseball team claim, adding that the venue’s property value increased by $43 million from 2020 to 2021. Fiscal returns for the entire complex, which has 5,500 employees, have far exceeded expectations, according to Mike Plant, CEO of the Braves Development Company.
COBB COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Atlanta makes $5.7 million available for small business loans

ATLANTA — Mayor Andre Dickens announced a new low-interest loan program to help small businesses in Atlanta. The Atlanta Recovery Loan Program is the first of four initiatives United Way of Greater Atlanta — in collaboration with Invest Atlanta — will roll out as a part of the Atlanta Open for Business Fund supported by Wells Fargo. Mayor Dickens and Wells Fargo announced Atlanta’s Open for Business Fund award earlier this year alongside Congresswoman Nikema Williams and United Way of Greater Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Best Agent Website: The King + Hamilton Group, Harry Norman, REALTORS®

The King + Hamilton Group is an Atlanta-based real estate team with a passion for helping buyers and sellers. Backed by a premier Atlanta luxury brokerage, the boutique business tailors its services to the unique needs of every client. The team ensures a successful and seamless experience with expert real estate knowledge, consistent communication, professionalism and genuine care. Learn more about The King + Hamilton Group on their award-winning website: www.thekingandhamiltongroup.com.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Developer of the Year: Century Communities

It may take hammers and nails to build houses … But it takes passion, vision, integrity and quality to create homes. These are the kind of homes made by Century Communities: setting the bar for craftsmanship while helping Atlanta residents fulfill their dreams of becoming homeowners. Since its origin in 2000, Century Communities has quickly become a Top 100 National Homebuilder.
ATLANTA, GA
restaurantclicks.com

Atlanta Breakfast Spots to Try This Week

Atlanta is a bustling southern metropolis with a wealth of historical and cultural significance. Its important role in the civil war and civil rights movement has spawned fascinating memorials, museums, and cultural centers. Atlanta’s cultural bounty goes far beyond museums with a vibrant culinary scene that showcases both traditional and...
ATLANTA, GA
Real Estate
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Eat Greek Food in Atlanta

Atlanta is a wonderfully cosmopolitan metropolis and features foods from every corner of the globe, including Greece. Greek cuisine revolves around the Mediterranean Triad of grains, olives, and wine – three things I know I can’t get enough of!. While you may be able to find a gyro...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Announcing Atlanta Agent’s annual Agents’ Choice Awards winners

Welcome to the annual Agents’ Choice Awards, honoring the very best of Atlanta real estate — according to our readers. With thousands of votes cast across 12 categories, we’re proud to announce the Industry MVP, Managing Broker of the Year, Best Dressed and more. In the following...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Best Team: The Robinson Team, Engel & Völkers Atlanta

Since its inception in 2002, The Robinson Team at Engel & Völkers Atlanta has closed approximately $1 billion in real estate transactions. And it continues to flourish, thanks to team members who maintain a roster of high-profile clients: savvy investors, business leaders and influencers of culture. The Robinson Team caters to those clients, many of whom have multi-market portfolios, with customized, premium services.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Culver’s free food truck tour making stop in Atlanta in June

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Wisconsin-based and nationally recognized Culver’s will be making a stop at Piedmont Park in Atlanta as part of its From Wisconsin With Love food truck tour on June 24. According to officials, guests will be able to enjoy small-town food menu items and trademark hospitality,...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: June 16–19

Editor’s note: After a long hiatus, we’re finally bringing back our weekly roundup of five fun things to do in metro Atlanta each weekend. Check back every Wednesday for a new post!. When: June 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: Atlanta History Center. Cost: Free to...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Charitable Service: Carlen Funk, Harry Norman, REALTORS®

Carlen Funk is a native Atlantan who grew up watching her mother, Judy Funk, of the Judy Funk Team, work hard for her clients. And following a career in hospitality, Funk eventually decided to enter the real estate industry herself. As a member of the Judy Funk Team, she now has over two years of real estate experience under her belt.
REAL ESTATE
secretatlanta.co

Take a Leave Of Absence In Atlanta’s Latest Rooftop Pool

With the anticipation of so many new hotels and condos opening up in the city this summer, it takes a lot to stand out and make a splash! Well the new Interlochen hotel located in West Midtown is doing just that! Offering guests the option to experience the pool, the restaurant, and the Grove this newly built space boasts a 38,000 square-foot-resort-inspired rooftop.
ATLANTA, GA

