Do the Democrats have any chance of beating DeSantis?. Governor DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The numbers for May are in, and on June 13 they showed that in May 2021, Governor Ron DeSantis raised $10.2 million for his political campaign fund. For context, that's the same as Republican-turned-Democrat Charlie Crist has raised in total since launching his campaign for Governor of Florida. It reaffirmed once again that Ron DeSantis seems to be worthy of the nickname awarded by Fox News last month: the '$100 million man'.

