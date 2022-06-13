ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Street Fighter 6 News Is Going To Quiet Down For A While

By Darryn Bonthuys
Gamespot
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's been no shortage of Street Fighter 6 news since the game was officially revealed, as Capcom has divulged more details on its core combat, revealed some familiar faces on its roster, and even showed how you can brutally mock Ryu. Expect news on Street Fighter 6's development to slow down...

Gamespot

Diablo 4's New Legendary System Has "Transformed The Game," Blizzard Says

Diablo IV is learning big lessons from previous Diablo games, including how the game approaches legendary items and its endgame Paragon progression system. In a recent GameSpot interview, game director Joe Shely and Diablo franchise general manager Rod Fergusson elaborated on what lessons Diablo IV takes from previous entries in the series. One big one, aside from Diablo IV's overall darker tone and look compared to Diablo III, is how it handles legendary items.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Hideo Kojima Announces New Game for Xbox

Hideo Kojima has announced that he is working with Xbox on a brand new game. This is Hideo Kojima's second game since leaving Konami and his first true horror game, provided this one sees release. Kojima was famously working on a new Silent Hill games in the mid-2010s, but it was tragically canceled by Konami. Fans grew attached to the concept of the game after playing a demo known as PT. It was widely received as one of the scariest video game experiences out there and highlighted the potential for Kojima's vision within the horror genre. Although some scary ideas have popped up in other Kojima games, none of his other titles have fully committed to the horror genre as a whole.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Everything announced at Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022

Following a shockingly good State of Play and an underwhelming Summer Game Fest Kickoff, it was Microsoft’s turn to enter the spotlight and highlight the games coming to Xbox platforms and services. Namely, we saw Starfield in action even though it was delayed until 2023, and we got a better idea of what games are coming to Xbox Game Pass over the next 12 months.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Warhammer 40,000 Darktide Hands-on Preview: Shoot And Smash

At first blush, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide appears to be very similar to previous games created by its developer, Fatshark. The gists of Darktide, Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide, and Warhammer: Vermintide 2 are pretty much the same. All three games are cooperative multiplayer titles in which teams of four players take on Left 4 Dead-style objective-based missions and crush their way through hordes of enemies. And like its predecessors, Darktide makes great use of Fatshark's approach to first-person melee combat, giving you ample opportunities to smash skulls with giant hammers and huge knives.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Full Presentation | Capcom Showcase 2022

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is the latest expansion to the monster hunting epic. Sunbreak will bring new monsters to the game, including retruning ones like Gore Magala, which means new armor and weapon types. The trailer also shows off a new menacing dragon that players will have to overcome. Additionally, the game receives a new jungle area. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is expected to release June 30, 2022 for Nintendo Switch and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Resident Evil Village Getting Rose-Centric Sequel DLC, "Shadows Of Rose"

There's more story coming to Resident Evil Village just in time for Halloween this year. A slate of downloadable content developer Capcom is calling Winters' Expansion brings with it a new chapter called "Shadow of Rose," which continues to the story of Village protagonist Ethan's daughter as she grapples with her gross mold-based superpowers.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Dying Light 2 Free DLC - In The Footsteps Of A Nightrunner Full Details

Dying Light 2 kicks off its five-year plan of post-launch support today, June 14, with In The Footsteps of a Nightrunner, the first live event that reshapes the in-game economy and rewards track in a daily, weekly, and seasonal context. In this new story chapter, you can earn exclusive items and weapons while taking on new challenges meant to give Dying Light 2 players something new to do every day. Here's everything you need to know about the new Dying Light 2 seasonal event, including how to start it and how to finish it--plus all that sweaty running for your life in between.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Street Fighter 6 Gameplay - Jamie, Ryu, Chun-Li, and Luke In Action

In the gameplay segment, you'll get a chance to see Ryu, Jamie, Chun-Li, and Luke in action. Get a glimpse of some of the various critical arts from each of the characters, as well as new overdrive arts, which are basically like ex-moves from past titles. The first match also includes a brand new feature called Real Time Commentary voiced by Jeremy "Vicious" Lopez. Basically, you can have Lopez shoutcast all your games if you'd like.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Gets A Gruesome Red-Band Trailer Ahead Of Game Pass Launch

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is being turned into a game. That much we already knew. But what we didn't know until today were things like what it would look like or how much it would pull from the various movies it's based on. Though you may have caught the game's new trailer on the virtual stage on the second day of the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase today, this extended red-band edition of the trailer gives us a better look at how the game may strive for authenticity with regard to its source material--and yeah, by that we mean it's going to be gory.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Best PC Games To Play In 2022

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The PC gaming ecosystem is easily the largest in the industry, with tens of thousands of games available to play. It would be a significant challenge to come up with a list of the best PC games of all time--especially considering that gaming as a whole has evolved so much over the last few decades. Instead, we rounded up the best PC games to play in 2022. Some of our picks, like Elden Ring and Tunic, are recently released gems, while others are multiplayer or live service games that have stood the test of time, such as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Minecraft. Our list of the best PC games spans across a wide variety of genres, so we imagine at least a few of these games will pique your interest.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

The Persona games are finally coming to Xbox Game Pass, PS5 and Steam - but not to Switch

Atlus has announced that a bunch of Persona games are coming to Xbox for the first time, and will be available through the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal have all been confirmed for release on Microsoft’s console in 2022 and 2023. The JRPG series had previously only been available on Sony’s handheld and home consoles, as well as on PC.The three highly rated Persona titles will enjoy a staggered launch on Xbox, beginning with the most recent entry in the series, Persona 5 Royal, on 21 October 2022. The other two...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

How To Watch Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase Extended And What To Expect

Update: The Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase Extended is now over. You can rewatch it below, or you can check out all of our coverage of the major reveals through the links below. We heard more about Starfield, got a look at Stalker 2 (and got an update on its Ukraine-based developer), saw more of Forza Horizon 5's upcoming Hot Wheels DLC, got confirmation that Halo is coming to Fall Guys, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

How To Watch Today's Capcom Showcase And What To Expect

Update: The stream is now over. You can rewatch it below or check out our coverage through the links below; we got to see heavy hitters like Resident Evil 4's remake, DLC for Resident Evil Village, Exoprimal, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Original story: The Capcom Showcase is happening today, and...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Best Nintendo Switch RPGs To Play In 2022

The Nintendo Switch has an amazing library, but the hybrid console’s massive catalog of RPGs is truly staggering. There are loot-packed dungeon crawlers, JRPGs with turn-based battles and epic stories, expansive open-world games where you can create your own unique character, and everything in between. So, to help you find your next RPG, we put together this list of the 40 best Switch RPGs (in alphabetical order).
VIDEO GAMES
BBC

Xbox: New Starfield, Minecraft and Forza gameplay unveiled

More than 35 new experiences for the Xbox have been announced as Microsoft brought a busy period of console gaming news conferences to an end. Gameplay footage of Starfield, a space exploration game from the creators of Fallout and Skyrim, was finally shown. The game was announced in 2018 and...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Halo Is Coming To Fall Guys This Month

As part of the Xbox Games Showcase Extended event today, Microsoft and developer Mediatonic announced a collaboration that will see Halo characters come to Fall Guys as cosmetic skins. A trailer shown during the event riffed on Halo 3's famous "Believe" trailer, albeit with Fall Guys' cute and whimsical little...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Lollipop Chainsaw Is Apparently Returning

Lollipop Chainsaw is coming back, and this time it's going to be handled by Dragami Games. CEO Yoshimi Yasuda announced this on Twitter. Yoshida simply says, "Lollipop Chainsaw is back by Dragami Games. Please look forward to it." What he means by this is unclear. It could potentially be a remaster on newer consoles, or it could be a sequel to the first game.
VIDEO GAMES

