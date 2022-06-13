Driver arrested after crashing into northeast Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Police are on the scene of a hit-and-run accident. It happened Wednesday shortly after 2 p.m. near SW 24th and S May Ave. There's no word on any injuries or fatalities. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. For more local news delivered...
EDMOND, Okla. — Two people are dead after an industrial accident in Edmond. On Tuesday, Edmond Fire was called to rescue two people in a manhole near Midwest Boulevard and Covell Road. According to authorities, the two subcontractors were working on a sewer line. Once officials arrived on the...
OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman jumped out of her window early Tuesday morning to escape a house fire in southeast Oklahoma City. The fire sparked at a home near Southeast 44th Street and Shields Avenue. The woman told firefighters she didn't have a smoke detector, and her neighbor beating on her door woke her up.
It was a busy day for McIntyre Law Chopper 4 Tuesday morning as it captured a shocking sight in downtown Oklahoma City. A 23-year-old free solo climbed the Devon Tower, the state’s tallest building, and within seconds after he was done, he was taken into custody. It was soon found out that it was all in protest against abortion.
Police arrested a suspect after two people were stabbed during a fight early Tuesday morning in northeast Oklahoma City. Around 2 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to an incident near Northeast 36th Street and Prospect Avenue. Police said the incident started as a fight between two people. "Apparently, a person showed...
A stabbing victim claimed jealousy sparked a confrontation that turned into a double stabbing on Tuesday in Northeast Oklahoma City. The two victims were rushed to a local hospital. Police said were expected to survive. Police booked 25-year-old Alexander Rutherford into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on two complaints of...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man was taken into custody after climbing to the top of the 50-story Devon Tower on Tuesday morning. Police identified the man as 22-year-old Maison Des Champs. Police said they received a call from the Devon Tower around 8:40 a.m. for someone climbing the...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — A dog rescued from an Oklahoma County house after its owner was dead for nearly a month has a new home. In May, Oklahoma County deputies went to a home in Luther where they learned that a 64-year-old man had been dead for as long as a month. Deputies also found a dog named Gunner in a backyard pen.
A person who started a climb up the Devon Tower in downtown Oklahoma City is now in custody. Oklahoma City police said the climber is being charged with trespassing. Police confirmed the climber began their ascent just before 9 a.m. Tuesday. According to a press release sent to News 9,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A person is climbing the Devon Tower in downtown Oklahoma City on Tuesday. As of 9:05 a.m., police said a person with climbing gear is about 10 stories up the Devon Tower. A drone followed him up, and officers took the drone operator into custody.
EDMOND, Okla. — Edmond fire found two construction workers dead at a job site. On Tuesday, officials found the workers at a site near Midwest Boulevard and Covell Road. "We did have two adult males that we confirmed are from this construction company," said Chief Chris Denton, Edmond Fire Department.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a person after a standoff situation in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City police responded to a home near Northwest 63rd Street and Independence Avenue because of a domestic disturbance. Authorities said an armed suspect fired shots, then went inside and refused to come out.
Authorities in Oklahoma are searching for a missing teen girl. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Myangel Puckett has been missing since Jan. 7. Authorities said Puckett is a 16-year-old Black female with black hair. Puckett is five feet, six inches tall and weighs approximately 180...
