Brockton Murder Suspect Arraigned

BOSTON – A teenager accidentally shot himself in the head after getting into a chase with Boston Police, I-Team sources say. Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said officers were called to Washington Street and Melville Ave around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, for a report of shots fired. Sources told the WBZ I-Team the teens on scooters would not stop, and during a chase and subsequent crash, one suspect's weapon accidentally went off. "We have now, in two days, two shootings in broad daylight," Hayden said. "One right before graduation at Charlestown High School, and here today right in the center of Codman Square. This has got to be a concern for everyone in the society that this going on."And for neighbors returning from work to find yellow tape and a significant police investigation, it certainly is a concern. "Big problem. It makes me sad," one neighbor said. "Aren't you sick of it? It's everywhere," another neighbor said. "I never realized how many people have guns. Mother of God!"The person who was shot is in critical condition.

BOSTON, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO