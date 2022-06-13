ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

Brockton Murder Suspect Arraigned

By Kate Robinson
1420 WBSM
1420 WBSM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BROCKTON — A 20-year-old Brockton man has been arraigned on charges relating to a double shooting in the city earlier this month that left one man dead and another injured. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office stated that Donya Johnson pleaded not guilty to murder and four firearms charges after turning...

wbsm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1420 WBSM

Brockton Man Indicted for Murder in Fatal Gas Station Stabbing

BROCKTON — A 30-year-old Brockton man has been indicted on charges that he robbed and then stabbed a man to death at a city gas station earlier this year. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said that on Tuesday, a grand jury indicted Manuel Gui Goncalves on one count each of murder and armed robbery in the killing of 54-year-old Brockton man Richard Russell.
BROCKTON, MA
ABC6.com

2 men arrested in New Bedford drug bust

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The New Bedford Police Department said Wednesday that they arrested two men in a drug bust over the weekend. Police said that they pulled over Niles Mello, 30, and Christie Hoffman, 34, Saturday in a car near Hillman and Hill streets. Mello refused to...
bpdnews.com

Trafficking Arrest made in Dorchester with the help of Multiple Agencies

At about 2:21 PM, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, officers assigned to the District B-2 Drug Control Unit (Roxbury), along with South Shore Drug Task Force, Braintree Police, Randolph Police and the DEA Strike Force, did execute a search warrant in the area of 67 East Cottage Street in Dorchester and arrested Ruben Mercado, 50, of Dorchester.
RANDOLPH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brockton, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Plymouth, MA
City
Brockton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
ABC6.com

Providence carjacking suspect leads Massachusetts State Police on chase

NORWOOD, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police are searching for a man who led them on a chase stemming from a carjacking overnight. Police said a Dodge Charger rental with Colorado license plates was stolen just before 2 a.m. on Thayer Street in Providence. The suspect ordered the driver...
NORWOOD, MA
bpdnews.com

Suspect Arrested on Firearm Charges after a Traffic Stop in Dorchester

At about 9:15 PM, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force along with the Massachusetts State Police, made an on-site firearm arrest of Eliomar De La Cruz, 19, of Randolph while in the area of 692 Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester. Offices were patrolling...
RANDOLPH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Murder suspects barricaded themselves in NH post office for hours after crashing car

SALISBURY, N.H. — Officials are investigating after two murder suspects crashed their car and barricaded themselves in a post office for hours on Wednesday morning. 35-year-old Michael O’Brien and 34-year-old Courtney Samplatsky, both of Fairhaven, Vermont, were arrested for burglary, criminal mischief, conduct after an accident and being fugitives from justice. They are also considered persons of interest in a murder investigation in Rutland City, Vermont.
SALISBURY, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Guns#Violent Crime#Samaritan Hospital#Brockton District Court
CBS Boston

I-Team Sources: Teen shot himself during chase with Boston Police

BOSTON – A teenager accidentally shot himself in the head after getting into a chase with Boston Police, I-Team sources say. Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said officers were called to Washington Street and Melville Ave around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, for a report of shots fired. Sources told the WBZ I-Team the teens on scooters would not stop, and during a chase and subsequent crash, one suspect's weapon accidentally went off. "We have now, in two days, two shootings in broad daylight," Hayden said. "One right before graduation at Charlestown High School, and here today right in the center of Codman Square. This has got to be a concern for everyone in the society that this going on."And for neighbors returning from work to find yellow tape and a significant police investigation, it certainly is a concern. "Big problem. It makes me sad," one neighbor said.  "Aren't you sick of it? It's everywhere," another neighbor said. "I never realized how many people have guns. Mother of God!"The person who was shot is in critical condition. 
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Investigation Update: Arrest Made in Connection to Non-Fatal Stabbing in Roslindale

Investigation Update: At about 6:00 PM on Monday June 13, 2022, members of the BPD Fugitive Unit arrested Hussein Kafel, 26, of Roslindale, at his residence on Cummins Highway pursuant to an outstanding arrest warrant on charges of Assault and Battery by means of a Dangerous Weapon. The warrant was applied for and granted following an investigation into a non-fatal stabbing of an adult male victim which occurred at about 5:59 PM on Wednesday June 8, 2022, in the area of Healy Field located at 15 Firth Road in Roslindale. During their arrest of the suspect, the officers also recovered a loaded .380 caliber Ruger handgun as well as more than 100 OxyContin pills, 16 grams of cocaine and 5 grams of Fentanyl.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
liveboston617.org

Hyde Park Man Arrested on Gun Charges in Dorchester

At about 8:10pm on May 17, 2022 Officers assigned to District C-11 (Dorchester) responded to a radio call for a Person with a Gun at 8 Westville Terrace and made an onsite firearm arrest of Rene Rodriguez, 23, of Hyde Park. Officers were dispatched to a call for a person...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
CBS Boston

Surveillance photos released in Charlestown shooting

CHARLESTOWN - Boston police have released a series of surveillance images as they continue to investigate a Monday afternoon shooting that disrupted the Charlestown High School graduation.The ceremony was stopped immediately after the shots were fired in the area of Walford Way and Polk Street just before 4 p.m. Two parked cars and an apartment were hit by bullets, but no one was hurt. Police want to identify several people and a car in connection with the shooting. So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is urged to contact police. Authorities have said the shooting was not connected to the graduation, but it was enough to stop the ceremony at the most important moment, just as grads were about to get diplomas."They were starting to say the names and everything," student Isabela Sanchez said. "I'm sad because I can't get my diploma."Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said commencement ceremonies will be rescheduled. 
bpdnews.com

16-Year-Old Suspect Under Arrest After BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm During Investigation in Dorchester

At about 6:27 PM on Monday June 13, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested a 16-year-old male from Hyde Park on firearm related charges following an investigation in the area of 30 Michigan Avenue in Dorchester. The suspect was placed in custody without incident after the officers recovered a loaded .380 caliber Hi-Point CF380 handgun from inside a ‘fanny pack’ which was hanging across the suspect’s chest. Prior to the stop, the suspect had been observed by the officers operating a partially damaged scooter on a sidewalk without a helmet on. It was later determined that the scooter had recently been reported stolen in Cambridge.
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Boston Police Officer Seriously Injured While Attempting to Stop Shooting Suspect

While attempting to apprehend a suspect in a shooting, a Boston Police Officer was involved in a serious motor vehicle accident on Columbia Rd. Boston Police spokesman Sergeant Detective John Boyle confirmed to Live Boston That officers were involved with a shooting incident, when at 00:42 hours at least one unit crashed in area of Columbia Road. He also confirmed that the crash has left an officer seriously injured.
BOSTON, MA
kytvnews.com

State trooper uses stun gun to take down carjacking suspect in Boston

WCVB— Police chased the man down Morrissey Boulevard before he crashed into three cars and fled the scene. CNET—You Can Take Stunning Long-Exposure Photos Using Just Your iPhone. It's easy to take gorgeous long-exposure shots of rivers or waterfalls with an iPhone 13 or earlier iPhone. The Independent—Footage...
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

Fairhaven, MA
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy