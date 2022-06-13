ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Developer of the Year: Century Communities

By Atlanta Agent
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt may take hammers and nails to build houses … But it takes passion, vision, integrity and quality to create homes. These are the...

Work begins on 310-unit community in Cumming

Developers recently broke ground on a 310-unit apartment community that will be part of a new mixed-use project at the intersection of GA 400 and Settingdown Circle in Cumming. The high-end community, to be known as Alta North, is a joint venture between multifamily developer Wood Partners and investor CP...
CUMMING, GA
Rookie of the Year: Joe Crochet, PalmerHouse Properties

As a third-generation Realtor and Atlanta native, Joe Crochet knows the metro like the back of his hand. He founded Crochet Realty Group in 2020: a professional real estate team serving buyers and sellers in and around Atlanta. And it remains their mission to provide clients with a one-stop-shop for all their real estate needs.
ATLANTA, GA
Virginia company picks up Fulton County, Tucker apartment communities

Richmond, Virginia-based McCann Realty Partners recently acquired two suburban Atlanta garden-apartment communities with a combined 444 units. Financial details were not disclosed. One community, Five Oaks, is located at 1200 Montreal Road in Tucker and includes 280 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. The property’s three- and four-story buildings are spread...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Development of the Year: The Manor Golf & Country Club

For more than five years, Loudermilk Homes has been the most active developer and builder in The Manor Golf & Country Club in Milton, just north of Atlanta. Loudermilk Homes has completed 39 homes in The Manor, and expects to complete development of its remaining nine lots within a few years.
MILTON, GA
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
Atlanta, GA
Real Estate
Atlanta, GA
Business
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
The Georgia Sun

Atlanta makes $5.7 million available for small business loans

ATLANTA — Mayor Andre Dickens announced a new low-interest loan program to help small businesses in Atlanta. The Atlanta Recovery Loan Program is the first of four initiatives United Way of Greater Atlanta — in collaboration with Invest Atlanta — will roll out as a part of the Atlanta Open for Business Fund supported by Wells Fargo. Mayor Dickens and Wells Fargo announced Atlanta’s Open for Business Fund award earlier this year alongside Congresswoman Nikema Williams and United Way of Greater Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Charitable Service: Carlen Funk, Harry Norman, REALTORS®

Carlen Funk is a native Atlantan who grew up watching her mother, Judy Funk, of the Judy Funk Team, work hard for her clients. And following a career in hospitality, Funk eventually decided to enter the real estate industry herself. As a member of the Judy Funk Team, she now has over two years of real estate experience under her belt.
REAL ESTATE
Industry MVP: Angie Mezza-Smith, PalmerHouse Properties

Angie Mezza-Smith attained her real estate license 23 years ago and has been acting as managing broker since 2004. She joined PalmerHouse Properties in 2014. Serving as both as a broker and as a continuing education instructor, Mezza-Smith has supervised and trained thousands of real estate agents. She loves to empower agents through education and prides herself on her ability to explain complex concepts in a practical way.
ATLANTA, GA
Best Dressed: Keyla Berry, Coldwell Banker Realty

Keyla Berry has been a real estate broker with Coldwell Banker Realty since 2009, serving the Atlanta metropolitan community. With experience in resales, new construction, luxury and commercial properties, Berry stays up to date on the latest market conditions, upcoming developments and government regulations. As a seller’s agent, her services include property valuations, community marketing analysis, staging, advertising, negotiating offers and maintaining compliance responsibilities. Her knowledge of neighborhood trends, house design styles, selling patterns and marketing strategies also attracts potential buyers.
ATLANTA, GA
#Century Communities
Best Agent Website: The King + Hamilton Group, Harry Norman, REALTORS®

The King + Hamilton Group is an Atlanta-based real estate team with a passion for helping buyers and sellers. Backed by a premier Atlanta luxury brokerage, the boutique business tailors its services to the unique needs of every client. The team ensures a successful and seamless experience with expert real estate knowledge, consistent communication, professionalism and genuine care. Learn more about The King + Hamilton Group on their award-winning website: www.thekingandhamiltongroup.com.
ATLANTA, GA
Lifewnikk

Rays in the City, Atlanta, GA Restaurant Review

Downtown Atlanta is known to the home of some of United States best restaurants. If you are in this area and a lover of seafood you should try out this restaurant. Though restaurants that are meant for special occasions are common in Atlanta, Rays in the City is the perfect place to celebrate a anniversary, birthday dinner, graduation, etc. After visiting Rays in the City sister restaurant, which is Rays on the River, I was determined to visit Rays in the City. As everyone should do when in search of a place to eat, the first thing that I did was look at the Google reviews which were pretty impressive. With 4.5 stars on Google and 3.3K customer reviews is a highly respected place where people live to dine. Customers loved how upscale the interior of the restaurant was, as well as how tasteful their signature dishes were. Some of their most popular dishes include the Broiled Seafood platter which consists of cold water lobster tail, chefs fresh catch, shrimp scallops, mini jumbo lump crab cake, haricot verts, and whipped potatoes. Another popular dish is the Oysters Rockefeller, a dish that is also popular at Rays on the River. After reading such amazing reviews I decided to go try out the restaurant myself and again, I did not leave unsatisfied. For starters, when I first entered the restaurant I noticed how nicely the tables had been set with clean, white table clothes and silver utensils. It was also quiet and the host was friendly and welcoming, as well as the server. For my appetizer I had the Crispy Point Judith Calamari and Shrimp which was cooked to the perfect crisp with a yummy fresh flavor. For my main dish I ordered the Ray‘s Surf & Turf which came with a 8 oz Filet and a 7 oz Maine lobster tail that was served with whipped potatoe. Though this dish cost me a high $80 it was very well worth it. The fish tasted as if it had just came out of the sea, and the lobster tail had the perfect garlic butter seasoning. Overall, I had a great experience and would highly recommend this restaurant.
ATLANTA, GA
Economy
Real Estate
CBS 46

Georgia Power offering tips to help customers save money during summer

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia Power is offering tips and tools to help their customers save money and energy throughout the year and especially during the hot summer months. The company offers the My Power Usage program, which is a free service that allows customers to track their daily energy use online.
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Best Team: The Robinson Team, Engel & Völkers Atlanta

Since its inception in 2002, The Robinson Team at Engel & Völkers Atlanta has closed approximately $1 billion in real estate transactions. And it continues to flourish, thanks to team members who maintain a roster of high-profile clients: savvy investors, business leaders and influencers of culture. The Robinson Team caters to those clients, many of whom have multi-market portfolios, with customized, premium services.
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Is the Atlanta Braves complex making — or losing — money?

Truist Park, the Cobb County home of the Atlanta Braves, and The Battery, the adjacent multi-use development, together made just over $34 million last year, officials for the baseball team claim, adding that the venue’s property value increased by $43 million from 2020 to 2021. Fiscal returns for the entire complex, which has 5,500 employees, have far exceeded expectations, according to Mike Plant, CEO of the Braves Development Company.
AccessAtlanta

5 best places for happy hour in Cobb County

If you live or work in Cobb County, you know it has some of the worst traffic in metro Atlanta. Thankfully, it also has some great happy hour deals. So instead of confronting rush-hour after work, reward yourself with a drink or bite to eat at one of these five OTP eateries. We’ve sorted this list by city so you can plan an easy detour.
COBB COUNTY, GA
AccessAtlanta

Juneteenth in Atlanta: Everything you need to know to celebrate

There has been a lot of conversation about Juneteenth, particularly in the last couple of years. So much so, that last year, it became a federal holiday. Juneteenth celebrates the commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. “It is a day, a week, and in some areas, a month marked with celebrations, guest speakers, picnics and family gatherings. It is a time for reflection and rejoicing. It is a time for assessment, self-improvement and for planning the future.” The holiday is quickly approaching and here are a couple events you can add to your calendar.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Discover Your Oasis at Woodhouse Spa Buckhead

Come discover an oasis for rejuvenation, mood elevation and wellness at Woodhouse Spa Buckhead. From a wide variety of facials, therapeutic massage treatments, and restorative therapies, the staff at the new luxury spa will customize an experience just for you. Woodhouse Spa Buckhead is located at 65 Irby Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30305. For information about their services, and to make reservations, call them at 678-391-4333 or visit their website: buckhead.woodhousespas.com.
ATLANTA, GA

