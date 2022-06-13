ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Start-up Funding the Future of Black Creativity

By Scarlett Newman
Harper's Bazaar
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Black creativity is the most popular form of creativity worldwide,” says Akin Adebowale, cofounder of Blacktag, a global platform for Black creators, “and we want to own our stuff. We understand the value of it.”. That concept—that Black artists should be fairly (and richly) compensated for the...

