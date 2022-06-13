ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Best Dressed: Keyla Berry, Coldwell Banker Realty

By Atlanta Agent
atlantaagentmagazine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeyla Berry has been a real estate broker with Coldwell Banker Realty since 2009, serving the Atlanta metropolitan community. With experience in resales, new construction, luxury and commercial properties, Berry stays up to date on the latest market conditions, upcoming developments and government regulations. As a seller’s agent, her services include...

atlantaagentmagazine.com

Comments / 1

 

atlantaagentmagazine.com

Best Agent Website: The King + Hamilton Group, Harry Norman, REALTORS®

The King + Hamilton Group is an Atlanta-based real estate team with a passion for helping buyers and sellers. Backed by a premier Atlanta luxury brokerage, the boutique business tailors its services to the unique needs of every client. The team ensures a successful and seamless experience with expert real estate knowledge, consistent communication, professionalism and genuine care. Learn more about The King + Hamilton Group on their award-winning website: www.thekingandhamiltongroup.com.
ATLANTA, GA
idesignarch.com

Stone Mansion with Timeless Traditional Exterior Architecture

This luxury home in Atlanta, Georgia features a classic elegant design that blends traditional architecture and modern touches. T.S. Adams Studio, Architects created a stone mansion with glass and metal elements to provide an elegant modern feel.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Rookie of the Year: Joe Crochet, PalmerHouse Properties

As a third-generation Realtor and Atlanta native, Joe Crochet knows the metro like the back of his hand. He founded Crochet Realty Group in 2020: a professional real estate team serving buyers and sellers in and around Atlanta. And it remains their mission to provide clients with a one-stop-shop for all their real estate needs.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Charitable Service: Carlen Funk, Harry Norman, REALTORS®

Carlen Funk is a native Atlantan who grew up watching her mother, Judy Funk, of the Judy Funk Team, work hard for her clients. And following a career in hospitality, Funk eventually decided to enter the real estate industry herself. As a member of the Judy Funk Team, she now has over two years of real estate experience under her belt.
REAL ESTATE
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Industry MVP: Angie Mezza-Smith, PalmerHouse Properties

Angie Mezza-Smith attained her real estate license 23 years ago and has been acting as managing broker since 2004. She joined PalmerHouse Properties in 2014. Serving as both as a broker and as a continuing education instructor, Mezza-Smith has supervised and trained thousands of real estate agents. She loves to empower agents through education and prides herself on her ability to explain complex concepts in a practical way.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Best Team: The Robinson Team, Engel & Völkers Atlanta

Since its inception in 2002, The Robinson Team at Engel & Völkers Atlanta has closed approximately $1 billion in real estate transactions. And it continues to flourish, thanks to team members who maintain a roster of high-profile clients: savvy investors, business leaders and influencers of culture. The Robinson Team caters to those clients, many of whom have multi-market portfolios, with customized, premium services.
ATLANTA, GA
Lifewnikk

Rays in the City, Atlanta, GA Restaurant Review

Downtown Atlanta is known to the home of some of United States best restaurants. If you are in this area and a lover of seafood you should try out this restaurant. Though restaurants that are meant for special occasions are common in Atlanta, Rays in the City is the perfect place to celebrate a anniversary, birthday dinner, graduation, etc. After visiting Rays in the City sister restaurant, which is Rays on the River, I was determined to visit Rays in the City. As everyone should do when in search of a place to eat, the first thing that I did was look at the Google reviews which were pretty impressive. With 4.5 stars on Google and 3.3K customer reviews is a highly respected place where people live to dine. Customers loved how upscale the interior of the restaurant was, as well as how tasteful their signature dishes were. Some of their most popular dishes include the Broiled Seafood platter which consists of cold water lobster tail, chefs fresh catch, shrimp scallops, mini jumbo lump crab cake, haricot verts, and whipped potatoes. Another popular dish is the Oysters Rockefeller, a dish that is also popular at Rays on the River. After reading such amazing reviews I decided to go try out the restaurant myself and again, I did not leave unsatisfied. For starters, when I first entered the restaurant I noticed how nicely the tables had been set with clean, white table clothes and silver utensils. It was also quiet and the host was friendly and welcoming, as well as the server. For my appetizer I had the Crispy Point Judith Calamari and Shrimp which was cooked to the perfect crisp with a yummy fresh flavor. For my main dish I ordered the Ray‘s Surf & Turf which came with a 8 oz Filet and a 7 oz Maine lobster tail that was served with whipped potatoe. Though this dish cost me a high $80 it was very well worth it. The fish tasted as if it had just came out of the sea, and the lobster tail had the perfect garlic butter seasoning. Overall, I had a great experience and would highly recommend this restaurant.
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Atlanta makes $5.7 million available for small business loans

ATLANTA — Mayor Andre Dickens announced a new low-interest loan program to help small businesses in Atlanta. The Atlanta Recovery Loan Program is the first of four initiatives United Way of Greater Atlanta — in collaboration with Invest Atlanta — will roll out as a part of the Atlanta Open for Business Fund supported by Wells Fargo. Mayor Dickens and Wells Fargo announced Atlanta’s Open for Business Fund award earlier this year alongside Congresswoman Nikema Williams and United Way of Greater Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Juneteenth in Atlanta: Everything you need to know to celebrate

There has been a lot of conversation about Juneteenth, particularly in the last couple of years. So much so, that last year, it became a federal holiday. Juneteenth celebrates the commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. “It is a day, a week, and in some areas, a month marked with celebrations, guest speakers, picnics and family gatherings. It is a time for reflection and rejoicing. It is a time for assessment, self-improvement and for planning the future.” The holiday is quickly approaching and here are a couple events you can add to your calendar.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

Take a Leave Of Absence In Atlanta’s Latest Rooftop Pool

With the anticipation of so many new hotels and condos opening up in the city this summer, it takes a lot to stand out and make a splash! Well the new Interlochen hotel located in West Midtown is doing just that! Offering guests the option to experience the pool, the restaurant, and the Grove this newly built space boasts a 38,000 square-foot-resort-inspired rooftop.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Developer of the Year: Century Communities

It may take hammers and nails to build houses … But it takes passion, vision, integrity and quality to create homes. These are the kind of homes made by Century Communities: setting the bar for craftsmanship while helping Atlanta residents fulfill their dreams of becoming homeowners. Since its origin in 2000, Century Communities has quickly become a Top 100 National Homebuilder.
ATLANTA, GA
ServingLooksATL

Skitor's Boiling Pots in Atlanta: Authentic, New Orleans Style Boiled Seafood

Skitor's Boiling Pots is serving up authentic, New Orleans Style Boiled Seafood right in Atlanta. This is a family-owned and operated business with the boiled seafood being served with love and care by Marine Corps Veteran Brian Griffin (aka Skitor) and wife Keon. Skitor's Boiling Pots is available for catering, pop-up boils and events. Skitor’s Boiling Pots have had pop-ups boils in numerous locations including Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Slidell, and Atlanta alongside his loving wife, son, uncle-in-law, and more family members.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS 46

Culver’s free food truck tour making stop in Atlanta in June

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Wisconsin-based and nationally recognized Culver’s will be making a stop at Piedmont Park in Atlanta as part of its From Wisconsin With Love food truck tour on June 24. According to officials, guests will be able to enjoy small-town food menu items and trademark hospitality,...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: June 16–19

Editor’s note: After a long hiatus, we’re finally bringing back our weekly roundup of five fun things to do in metro Atlanta each weekend. Check back every Wednesday for a new post!. When: June 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: Atlanta History Center. Cost: Free to...
ATLANTA, GA
restaurantclicks.com

Atlanta Breakfast Spots to Try This Week

Atlanta is a bustling southern metropolis with a wealth of historical and cultural significance. Its important role in the civil war and civil rights movement has spawned fascinating memorials, museums, and cultural centers. Atlanta’s cultural bounty goes far beyond museums with a vibrant culinary scene that showcases both traditional and...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Development of the Year: The Manor Golf & Country Club

For more than five years, Loudermilk Homes has been the most active developer and builder in The Manor Golf & Country Club in Milton, just north of Atlanta. Loudermilk Homes has completed 39 homes in The Manor, and expects to complete development of its remaining nine lots within a few years.
MILTON, GA

