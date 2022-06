Be still my heart—more than 65 vendors participated in the Jasper Farmer’s Market Saturday, June 11. Better yet, old favorite farmers and new ones came out with loads of produce, even for those of us that slept in! Though the early bird gets the worm, I was still able to score cucumbers, carrots, bell peppers, cabbage, squash, zucchini, onions, garlic, sunflowers, gladiolas, and eggs after 9 a.m. The customers who were at the market for opening bell at 7:30 a.m. also scored new potatoes, green beans, lettuce and tomatoes. And all of this was before trekking up to Ellijay to see Old Dial Rd Farm. Summer produce is here and I am so very happy about it.

JASPER, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO