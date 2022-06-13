Heat advisory in effect through Monday

The internet was flooded Tuesday by a racist advertisement by an organization calling itself “Friends of Ron DeSantis.” DeSantis is the Florida governor, a Republican, who has expressed interest in running for president. The ad asks where should “Biden’s buses of illegal immigrants be sent?” It offers three states and Washington, D.C. as options. Of course, none of those options are Florida. But the ad didn’t include the best option. We presume these imagined busloads include women and children. We suppose that these human beings have not received food or water for hours, nor have they been allowed a restroom break. If you’ve ever tried to sleep on a bus, you appreciate that it’s difficult to do so – a place where people could lay down would be ideal. Where should these buses go? We suggest places that welcome strangers, that promote the dignity of all human beings, and where there’s no such thing as an “illegal” person. As practical matters, they should be locations with kitchens and restrooms, and sufficient space to lay out cots. We can think of dozens of such places in Magnolia where people live the words, “For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me.” They wouldn’t say, “Keep moving until you hit Delaware, New York, California or Washington, D.C.” At least we hope not.

MAGNOLIA, AR ・ 18 HOURS AGO