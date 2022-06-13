Heat advisory in effect through Monday

A heat advisory will be in effect for the Four State region from noon to 7 p.m. Monday. The National Weather Service in Shreveport said heat index values of up to 109 are expected in north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas...
Remember the Saharan dust that fell upon the Ark-La-Tex a couple of months ago? It's back and may make it a little rough for those with respiratory issues. The good news is our sunsets and sunrises should look fantastic for the next several days, the bad news is, it's because of the Saharan dust in our upper atmosphere settling here in East Texas and Southwest Arkansas.
Wednesday has been declared an Ozone Action Day for Caddo, Bossier and DeSoto parishes in Northwest Louisiana. An Ozone Action Day indicates that increasing ozone or fine particulates (PM 2.5) levels may cause unhealthy air quality conditions during the afternoon hours. Active children and adults, the elderly and people with...
It’ll start out in the upper 70s this morning and reach 90° by Noon. Then it will climb to the mid-90s this afternoon and the heat index will get to around or just above 100° this afternoon. No rain in the forecast today. With the forecasted heat...
The first heat wave of the year is affecting the Twin Lakes Area. The high temperature Sunday reached 95 degrees, the hottest so far this year, and the heat index, what it feels like with the temperature and humidity combined, was as high a 109. A heat advisory is again...
Dangerous heat is here again today. The Heat Index will get up to 110° or higher in Central Arkansas this afternoon and most likely over 110° in East and NE Arkansas this afternoon. A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 PM for most of the state. The...
As temperatures continue to rise this week, dehydration and heat illness became a big concern. Hospitals see an influx of patients and gear up to see patients daily for dehydration and heat-related topics.
Applications for the 2022 Arkansas alligator season are available through midnight, June 30. Anyone interested in pursuing alligators on public land in Arkansas must apply for one of the six hunting locations within two of Arkansas’s three open Alligator Management Zones. The 2022 alligator permit draw will have 43...
If you're looking for a truly unique experience, then you need to head to one of Arkansas's small towns. These charming communities offer a glimpse into the state's fascinating history and culture. You'll find friendly locals, delicious food, and plenty of things to see and do. And best of all, small towns are the perfect place to slow down and appreciate the simple things in life. So if you're looking for an unforgettable vacation, be sure to add an Arkansas small town to your list.
North Louisiana projects are among 17 bid awards announced this week by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD). Fourteen contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $160.6 million. Of note is a major $136.5 million project to create a new interchange at U.S. 90 and Ambassador Caffery Pkwy. in Lafayette Parish. This project is part of the future I-49 corridor.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It keeps climbing. Going into June 14, Arkansas gas prices have made another overnight climb to an average $4.54 a gallon. Yesterday’s average was $4.53 a gallon, according to AAA’s gas price tracker. And another milestone as diesel average price hits a $5.32 average, a record high price and breaking through the […]
With temperatures expected to climb to near 100 this week, everyone will be looking at ways to stay cool when outdoors. The state of Arkansas has several splash pads where you and the kids can do just that all for FREE. The newest splash pad opened just a couple of...
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Calls are rolling in. Rodney Dunlap, the owner of Repair USA, said their phones ring off the hook as soon as it heats up. “We’re probably taking 30 calls a day now.”. As temps rise and it heats up, people are running their air...
The internet was flooded Tuesday by a racist advertisement by an organization calling itself “Friends of Ron DeSantis.” DeSantis is the Florida governor, a Republican, who has expressed interest in running for president. The ad asks where should “Biden’s buses of illegal immigrants be sent?” It offers three states and Washington, D.C. as options. Of course, none of those options are Florida. But the ad didn’t include the best option. We presume these imagined busloads include women and children. We suppose that these human beings have not received food or water for hours, nor have they been allowed a restroom break. If you’ve ever tried to sleep on a bus, you appreciate that it’s difficult to do so – a place where people could lay down would be ideal. Where should these buses go? We suggest places that welcome strangers, that promote the dignity of all human beings, and where there’s no such thing as an “illegal” person. As practical matters, they should be locations with kitchens and restrooms, and sufficient space to lay out cots. We can think of dozens of such places in Magnolia where people live the words, “For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me.” They wouldn’t say, “Keep moving until you hit Delaware, New York, California or Washington, D.C.” At least we hope not.
Eight district Farm Families have been named in the 75th annual Arkansas Farm Family of the Year program, representing the diversity of Arkansas agriculture, the state’s largest industry. The district families will now be judged to determine the Arkansas Farm Family of the Year, who will be announced December...
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With Juneteenth becoming a national holiday 142 years after the last group of enslaved African Americans were told of The Emancipation Proclamation in America, Arkansans are finding ways to combine the tragic history with the celebration of true freedom. Brian Rodgers with the Mosaic Templars...
Compiled a list of the counties with the highest unemployment rate in Arkansas using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Elsewhere today is the notice that the Union Pacific Railroad will spend about three days, starting Tuesday, to repair the Arkansas 98B crossing in McNeil. We’ve been on something of a tear lately about railroads, rail delays, rail commerce, the poor state (Third World status) of U.S. passenger rail – you get it. It’s great that rail work is being performed in Columbia County. This should be a big year for railroads in Columbia County. The Arkansas Department of Transportation is supposed to bid this year the reconstruction of the U.S. 82 railroad overpass near the Lafayette County line – a $17 million plus project. The Louisiana & North West Railroad is also expected to start work on a $3.4 million project. It will improve approximately 25 miles of mainline track in Columbia County. This will include upgrading about 17 track miles to handle 286,000-pound capacity railcars and construction of three new sidings.
