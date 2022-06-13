ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Where to buy the Xbox series X console in the UK today

By Steve Hogarty
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cuUOU_0g944pS400

The Xbox series X stock shortage has eased up for now, with Microsoft’s console generally available online across most major retailers. But experts say we’re not out of the woods yet. Although lockdowns are easing in cities across China, the world’s leading producer of microchips, we can still expect to see even more supply constraints down the line.

So where can you get an Xbox series X today? Right now, the best deal is at Amazon where you can get your hands on a standalone console with no delivery charges, no rolling contract and no bundled accessories (£449.99, Amazon.co.uk ). And of course, Game and Argos also stock Microsoft’s next-generation console, as well as the official Microsoft store .

If you’re looking to pick up an extra controller to play local multiplayer, the Microsoft store is discounting the Xbox elite wireless controller series 2 (£144.99, Xbox.com ). Our Xbox controller guide has everything you need to know about Microsoft’s range of gamepads, including when we expect to see the Xbox elite wireless controller 3.

The officially backed Xbox All Access scheme also lets you spread the cost of the console over a 24-month period, and comes with the Netflix-style games-on-demand service Game Pass Ultimate . When available, Xbox All Access is sold at three UK retailers, Asda , Smyths Toys and 4gadgets , and costs £28.99 per month for two years. The scheme comes with Game Pass included, meaning you get instant access to a library of hundreds of games including Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 with new games on Game Pass arriving regularly.

We frequently update this article with the latest deals, so keep checking back with us for news on where to find the Xbox series X in stock and at the best price in the UK.

Read more:

Where to buy Xbox series X in the UK

In recent months the Xbox series X has been easier to come by, though some retailers still struggle to keep the console on the shelves for very long. Knowing which retailers to check first to can help you grab one when they do appear, so we’ve compiled a shortlist of the most likely places you can buy an Xbox series X.

Amazon – Amazon has stock of the Xbox series X available for £449.99, with free delivery for Prime customers. If you haven’t already, register for a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime to get your console sooner.

Microsoft Store — The Xbox series X is currently in stock for £449.99, with free delivery.

Very – The Xbox series X is in stock bundled with three months Game Pass Ultimate for £482.98.

George at Asda – The clothing and homewares department of Asda has the Xbox series X in stock for £449.99.

Argos – Argos has the Xbox series X in stock at branches all around the country for £449.99. Stick your postcode into the site to check your nearest store, then click “change store”, followed by the “tell me where” button in the “happy to travel?” box, which will hopefully show where consoles are available a little further from home.

Currys – The home for electronics has the Xbox series X available, bundled with three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, for £469.

Smyths Toys – Smyths Toys has small numbers of consoles available in physical stores for £449.99, as well as available through Xbox All Access at £28.99 a month. To find out if your local branch has stock, enter your postcode on the Xbox series X product page.

Game – The Xbox series X is in stock at Game, bundled with your choice of a free controller case, T-shirt or cap for £449.99.

Asda – Asda has the Xbox series X available through the Xbox All Access programme.

EE – Existing customers can add the Xbox series X to their plan and pay for their console monthly.

Where is Xbox series S in stock in the UK?

If you’re looking for the more affordable version of Microsoft’s latest console, then you’re in luck. The Xbox series S is generally available across most of the big retailers.

Some bundles include additional hard-drive storage, controllers and Game Pass subscriptions. There’s also an official bundle including Rocket League and Fortnite for no extra cost. Here are some of the best deals right now.

How much is the Xbox series X?

The Xbox series X costs £449. There’s also the Xbox All Access programme, where you pay nothing up front and get an Xbox series X console and 24 months of Game Pass Ultimate for £28.99 per month. At the end of the 24 month term, you keep the console.

The all-digital Xbox series S console costs £249 and is more often in stock than the more powerful Xbox series X. The Xbox series S is also available through the Xbox All Access programme for £20.99 per month.

Xbox series X price vs PlayStation 5 price

Both the Xbox series X and the PlayStation 5 are priced identically at £449. The PlayStation 5 digital edition (which doesn’t have a disc drive) costs £349, compared to the all-digital Xbox series S, which is cheaper than its rival at £249.

Comparing the two cheaper models is tricky, as while neither has a disc drive, they’re not equivalent. The PlayStation 5 digital edition is just as powerful as a standard PlayStation 5 — it simply doesn’t have a disc drive — while the Xbox series S is a slight performance downgrade of the higher-specification Xbox series X.

How to buy an Xbox series X in store

Lately, more retailers have opted to restock the Xbox in store rather than list them online. This helps avoid scalpers and get the console into the hands of legitimate customers. Here are some tips for finding the Xbox series X in stock out there in the wild:

  • The retailers rumoured to have in-store stock are Argos and Smyths Toys . To a lesser extent we’ve heard of John Lewis & Partners , Currys and Game having physical stock, too.
  • Enter your post code on the retailer’s online product page to check for local stock. If you can, scroll around to peek at other stores farther away from you.
  • Xbox not in stock? Don’t lose hope. Many stores don’t log returns or uncollected Xbox pre-orders back into their stock systems. Pop into your local shop in person and ask a member of staff.
  • Game stores all announce local Xbox stock on their Twitter accounts. Keep an eye on this Twitter list , which shows every tweet from every store, for the latest news on series X stock hitting the shelves.

Is the Xbox one dead?

No. It’s true that the Xbox one sold poorly compared to Sony’s PlayStation 4, but in many ways the Xbox series X marks a shift in how Microsoft views the traditional console cycle. Rather than thinking in generations and hardware, the company is now focusing on providing ongoing access to games as a subscription service, similar to how Netflix or Spotify operates.

Game Pass is Microsoft’s on-demand games platform, giving players access to over 100 full games for a monthly fee. Microsoft is investing heavily in its subscription offering, snapping up large games publishers like Bethesda in a bid to bolster its library of titles and lure players away from Sony’s rival PlayStation Now service.

Even the very latest games on Game Pass are designed to be compatible with previous consoles as well as next-generation ones, so that over time, owning the newest hardware becomes less important for the majority of players. Older generations of Xbox are expected to dodge the landfill for a while yet.

Best Xbox accessories

Whether you’re still waiting for your chance to get your hands on an Xbox series X or you managed to snap one up in a recent drop, we’ve tested and reviewed everything you’ll need to complete your gaming experience, from the best wireless gaming headsets to the best gaming keyboards . Here are a few of our favourites.

Best wireless gaming headset – Turtle beach stealth 700 gen 2: £129.99, Argos.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DhVRT_0g944pS400

The successor to the bestselling Xbox one X headset, Turtle Beach’s second generation stealth 700 wireless headphones deliver seriously impressive sound in a neat package that forgoes some of the garish, primary-coloured trimmings of other gaming headsets.

The rigid design makes them feel sturdy and premium, while the aerogel foam padding keeps your ears comfortable during long play sessions. There are no wires, dongles or base stations required on Xbox series X – just synchronise over Bluetooth and you’re good to go. Multiple connections mean you can listen to your music or make phones calls while you play.

Best Xbox controller – Xbox elite wireless controller series 2: £144.99, Xbox.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Owa9W_0g944pS400

This is the pinnacle of gamepads. The elite controller comes with a set of optional thumb stick pads so you can select the shape and texture you prefer. The pad has adjustable-tension thumbsticks, a rubberised grip for clammy hands and more sensitive triggers to achieve faster reaction times in FPS games.

At the push of a button you can switch between three preset profiles, so your control setup is always correct for the type of game you’re playing. A premium Xbox controller for the discerning gamer, it can truly elevate your skills.

Best Xbox steering wheel – Hori racing wheel overdrive: £109.99, Argos.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mFdeQ_0g944pS400

There are more sophisticated and elaborate racing wheels for the Xbox series X but the full-size Hori wheel is built from the ground up to work perfectly with Microsoft’s next-gen console.

It has a simple design belying superb build quality and durability, and can be clamped to a table for a secure ride. Shifting paddles and turn ratios can all be customised in terms of function and sensitivity, and the wheel comes with a set of foot pedals for a complete racing simulation.

Can you upgrade the Xbox hard drive?

The Xbox series X has a storage capacity of 1TB with its internal SSD drive. That’s a significant amount of storage space which would give most players enough room to download their favourite games. But as some games can easily run over the 100GB mark, it’s sensible to consider upgrading the storage capacity to avoid removing games from your library.

If you’re planning to load the Xbox series X with some hefty games such as Forza Horizon 5, then there is an option to expand the internal storage by 1TB with a proprietary Seagate storage expansion card (£214.99, Very.co.uk ). There are a number of different sizes but an extra 1TB of storage space will effectively double the capacity of your new console.

Does the Xbox series X come with a headset?

The Xbox series X is often bundled with a gaming headset to bump up the price and stave off scalpers.

The console doesn’t come with its own headset, but it’s compatible with all existing headsets for the Xbox One. The Xbox wireless controller (£54.99, Xbox.com ) also has a headphone jack, so you can plug in your regular headphones to have game audio play through them rather than your TV, which is ideal if you’re sharing a room with somebody you don’t want to disturb.

If you need to upgrade or you don’t have your own headset yet, Microsoft sells the wired Xbox series X headset separately (£54.99, Currys.co.uk ). Lots of third-party manufacturers make Xbox compatible headsets too. We’ve rounded up the best gaming headsets you can buy today.

The best TVs for gaming on Xbox series X

To get the most out of the Xbox series X, you’ll need a 4K television.

Many next-generation games allow you to choose between a performance mode and a graphics mode. The former downgrades the visuals slightly for smoother framerates, while the latter mode enables higher resolutions and more fancy effects at the expense of framerate.

If your TV only goes up to 1080p, you won’t be getting the most out of your new Xbox series X. To help you upgrade your set without breaking the bank, we’ve pulled together a list of the best 4K TV deals for entertainment, movies and gaming.

More gaming recommendations

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on consoles and other tech offers, try the links below:

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

Sony Reveals A Sad Reality For The PS4

After fans grew confused about the rollout of the new tiered version of PlayStation Plus, it looks like PlayStation owners are in for even more bad news — especially for those who haven't yet upgraded to Sony's PlayStation 5. During Sony's most recent investor presentation, the PlayStation maker estimated that the PlayStation 4 could stop seeing new title releases as soon as 2025. It's not great news for those who've either held off pulling the trigger on Sony's newest hardware because of scarcity or the absurd scalper and reseller market, indirectly pushing players towards a new PlayStation 5.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Users Can Buy Controversial Xbox 360 Game Again After 12 Years

Xbox users across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can buy one of the Xbox 360's most controversial games again after 12 years. The Xbox 360 is Microsoft's best-selling console of all time, and it's not even close. And it's been the only Xbox console to give its PlayStation counterpart a run for its money. It did this with a plethora of great exclusives and timed exclusives ranging from the Gears of War series to Mass Effect. Beyond exclusivity, there was generally a large collection of great games and new IP during that console generation. Like every generation though, there were also some stinkers, such as Sonic the Hedgehog, more commonly known as Sonic '06.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Games With Gold Free Games for June 2022 Announced

Prior to the start of the new month within the coming day, Microsoft has today revealed the free titles that will be joining Xbox Live's Games with Gold service over the course of June 2022. Even though Xbox Game Pass is the predominant subscription service that Microsoft focuses on nowadays, Games with Gold continues to receive new games each and every month. In June 2022, that trend will be continuing with two new titles becoming available to download starting tomorrow.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Xbox One#Xbox Elite#Xbox Store#Video Game#Microchips#Xbox All Access
ComicBook

Xbox Insider Provides Disappointing Update on New Fable Game

Back in the summer of 2020, Xbox announced a new Fable game, which has been tentatively dubbed Fable 4 by many. At the time of the announcement, a CGI trailer was released and this is the only thing fans of the series have gotten since. In fact, not only has there been no follow-up media, but there hasn't been any follow-up information either. It's been a pretty long silence, and it looks set to continue.
The Independent

Why are so many flights being cancelled?

For many in the UK, a spring or summer holiday has become a “fingers crossed” prospect rather than a sure thing.As anyone who has a flight booked in the coming weeks will know, the fear of a last-minute cancellation is ever-present.Several airlines have been making daily cuts to their schedules as we move into summer 2022 - some by culling dozens of departures weeks in advance, others by axing them hours before or even once passengers have boarded.It’s not as large-scale as the individual numbers may seem - the Financial Times recently reported that between 2 and 4 per cent...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
GAMINGbible

Some Xbox Users Surprised With Free Gift Ahead Of Xbox Showcase

Happy Sunday Xbox fans! With the Xbox and Bethesda showcase just a few hours away, it's a big day for Xbox users, and that’s to top off what has already been a big week. In case you missed it, Microsoft finally unveiled their Xbox TV App which means that those with a Game Pass Ultimate subscription can now access cloud gaming via any Samsung TV without the need for a console. Nice, right? Xbox have also announced that they’re bringing back demos. You might want to check your account’s wallet though, because in recent days some Xbox users have been reporting a nice little freebie.
FIFA
ComicBook

Xbox Celebrates Spider-Man Coming to its Console

Xbox is having a field day now that it's getting Spider-Man in some form on its console. Over the last four years, Xbox gamers have been missing out on Spider-Man action. After the release of Activision's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 on PS4, Marvel went around asking various teams if they'd be interested in taking on the web-slinger or other iconic heroes with new video games. Xbox was offered an exclusive deal with Marvel, but ultimately passed on it so that it could work on fleshing out its original first-party line-up. Of course, Sony went in and swooped up that deal and gave Insomniac Games the chance to make Spider-Man games. After selling over 30 million copies with just two games and receiving rave reviews, it has left Xbox fans longing for a Spider-Man game.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today, although it is getting a lot better.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were...
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

The best F1 22 pre-order deals on PS4, PS5, Xbox and PC

A brand-new era in Formula 1 has arrived with F1 22, the latest entry in EA Sports' F1 franchise and the official videogame of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship, which will release July 1 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. F1 22...
AMAZON
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day gaming deals 2022: Dates and discounts to expect on Nintendo Switch, games and more

Amazon Prime Day kicks off on 12 and 13 July with its usual two-day shopping bonanza. As always, many big-ticket items will be on offer, so if you’re looking to pick up some new games on Playstation, Xbox and the Nintendo Switch, or even a console itself, it’s an excellent time to browse for the best deals.It’s one of the biggest sales of the year, with early discounts of up to 50 per cent confirmed to start appearing as soon as 21 June. The online giant will be slashing the prices of everything from Amazon devices and laptops to TVs...
FIFA
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day fitness deals 2022: Dates and offers to expect on trainers, treadmills and more

Savvy savers, Amazon shoppers and anyone who loves a bargain will know by now that Amazon Prime Day is on the way. The shopping bonanza is taking place on 12 and 13 July this year and it’s set to be a big one.While we’re still waiting for exact details to be announced – check back in with us regularly for all of the latest updates – the retailer has us excited, revealing there are savings to be had across “products from national brands and small businesses across every category”.When it comes to sportswear and home gym equipment, we’ll welcome any...
FITNESS
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Working On A PS5 Pro Controller With "Awesome Features"

PlayStation is working on a brand-new PlayStation 5 "Pro" controller with a raft of cool new features, according to a recent report. Prolific leaker Tom Henderson reports for Try Hard Guides that PlayStation will unveil the "genuine professional controller" in the next few weeks. This enhanced controller is believed to be similar to the Xbox Elite Controller, in that it features removable analog sticks and rear paddle triggers.
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

OpenGL vs. DirectX: Which Should You Use for Game Development?

Graphics APIs, like OpenGL and DirectX, act as a bridge between the software and graphics hardware used to play games. These APIs provide standardized methods to display 2D and 3D graphics on-screen. They have become fundamental to game development over the last couple of decades. Engines like Unity offer a...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day laptop deals 2022: Dates and best offers to expect on Dell, Lenovo, Surface and more

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is just a few short weeks away. The highlight of the shopping calendar has been officially confirmed for 12 and 13 July, with some deals appearing as early as 21 June. After a sluggish start to the year the globe-spanning sales event promises record-breaking sales for the retail giant.Laptop and Chromebook deals are always popular on Amazon Prime Day, and with the rise of hybrid and remote working leading many of us to upgrade our tech, this year’s sale could see an especially strong interest in the best laptops of 2022. We’re also anticipating discounts across...
ELECTRONICS
ComicBook

PS4 Sequel Unexpectedly Cancelled

While some games and series have begun to move on from the PS4 in favor of releasing only on the PS5, there are still plenty of PS4 games releasing and in the pipeline. That said, as of today, there's one less PS4 game releasing. Today, Kadokawa Games -- out of nowhere -- announced that it has cancelled Metal Max: Wild West, the sequel to Metal Max Xeno: Reborn. The game -- which was also coming to Nintendo Switch -- was slated to release sometime this year in Japan after being previously delayed out of spring 2021 into 2022. Why is the game being cancelled? Well, Kadokawa Games doesn't say.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Microsoft reveals Minecraft Legends for Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch

Mojang and Microsoft have announced Minecraft Legends, an action-strategy spin-off of the immensely popular block-based building game.Due to launch in 2023, Minecraft Legends departs from the open-world survival genre and will instead see players battling the game’s iconic piglin enemies from a third-person perspective.The spin-off was revealed at yesterday’s Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, where Microsoft confirmed the title would arrive on Xbox and PC within the next 12 months. Versions for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation are also mentioned in the game’s cinematic trailer. “You will defend peaceful settlements and fight hordes of piglins to stop the spread of...
VIDEO GAMES
Creative Bloq

4 games we want to see at rumoured Nintendo Direct event

It looks like Nintendo Direct is happening and we're crossing our fingers for these games…. Nintendo Direct looks set for 29 June, according to one industry insider. We've come to know June as the month when the major video game brands pitch their games and hardware for the next year, and we've already had updates from Sony PlayStation and Microsoft for Xbox. Nintendo is the biggie left to go, and blogger and writer for Sony Santa Monica, Alanah Pearce, has the inside scoop: 29 June.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

The Independent

697K+
Followers
226K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy