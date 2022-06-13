ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Jake Paul Mocked for Slamming Biden Amid Crypto Crash

By Ryan Smith
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After slamming the president, Paul said that if you "voted for Biden and you still don't regret it then you are the American...

www.newsweek.com

NYfaninAZ
2d ago

Reversing Biden’s considerable failures will require brains and talent. Joe Biden has neither, nor does his mediocre, absentee vice-president.Many of the trials we face today are self imposed miscalculations by Biden and his staff. The time for misdirection, denials, equivocations and excuses is over. Joe Biden is a victim of his own incompetence, ignorance and negligence.No joke , he needs to be removed from power.

Charles McMahon
2d ago

someone telling the truth getting slammed so whats new? its about time people that has somewhat of a following start telling the truth

chuck lee
2d ago

to see how the liberals attack anyone who speaks truth ,and they blindly deflect and talk like all is peaches and ice cream ,we really need a purge ,

