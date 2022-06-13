ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Risk of Nuclear Conflict at Highest Point Since Height of Cold War—SIPRI

By Giulia Carbonaro
 2 days ago
The Swedish institute expects the global nuclear arsenal to start growing for the first time since the end of the Cold...

Daily Mail

Russia turns on Putin: Politicians demand ‘immediate withdrawal’ from Ukraine as 100 servicemen are fired for refusing to take part in the invasion

A veteran Russian legislator has issued an appeal to Vladimir Putin to stop military action, bring his troops home and end the war in Ukraine. Communist deputy Leonid Vasyukevich, 69, blasted the use of Moscow’s servicemen in Ukraine, as a Russian court dismissed more than 100 national guardsmen in the first case of soldiers refusing to fight in Ukraine as politicians demanded the army return home.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'The nuclear war is coming': Putin's TV propagandists unleash fresh nukes rant as they say they are 'descending into bloody pages of world history' but 'hope they'll live through this'

Vladimir Putin's state television propagandists have unleashed a new rant about launching nuclear weapons in response to Western weapons being sent to Ukraine. Vladimir Solovyov, also known as 'Putin's voice', said Western deliveries of long-range weapons that could potentially strike into Russian territory means it is only a matter of time before nuclear war breaks out between Russia and the West.
POLITICS
The Independent

Japan scrambles jets as warplanes from Russia and China approach airspace during Quad summit

Japan says it scrambled fighter jets on Tuesday to respond to the approach of Russian and Chinese warplanes near its airspace, in what Tokyo called a “provocation” as it hosts a meeting of world leaders including Joe Biden.Addressing a virtual press conference, Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi said that the move by Beijing and Moscow was likely planned to coincide with Japan’s hosting of the Quad meeting with its allies the US, Australia and India. Tokyo is hosting its first ever informal gathering of Quad nations, which has seen leaders of all four nations — Fumio Kishida, Joe Biden, Anthony...
WORLD
Daily Beast

This Could Be the Next Big War That Grips the Entire World

TEL AVIV, Israel—The ongoing war between Israel and Iran across the Middle East came out of the shadows and into the open long ago. But now, on the back of several suspected Israeli attacks inside Iran itself, the deadly contest threatens to escalate—possibly beyond the region. Last week,...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Here’s what Delta Force vets say you should do if US is invaded

In an interview with the Daily Caller published Thursday, veterans of the U.S. Army’s elite Delta Force unit shared their advice on how U.S. citizens should respond if the U.S. is ever invaded by a hostile foreign power. Daily Caller sports and entertainment editor David Hookstead and his panel...
MILITARY
Nuclear Weapons
The Guardian

Biden is sending dangerous messages about Taiwan to China. The US should tread with care

Joe Biden made a potentially dangerous statement on Monday. In Tokyo, he gave a flat “yes” to a reporter’s question of whether he was willing to “get involved militarily to defend Taiwan”. “That’s the commitment we made,” the president claimed. In fact, the United States scrapped its formal commitment to defend Taiwan in 1979, replacing a treaty of alliance with the Taiwan Relations Act, which obligates the United States to help equip Taiwan to defend itself.
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Examiner

Putin just lost a major foothold in Ukraine

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church, heretofore a part of the Russian Orthodox Church, declared its independence last month after expressing disagreement with Patriarch Kirill’s position on the Russian-Ukrainian war . Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, had conveyed his support for what Russian President Vladimir Putin calls the...
RELIGION
CNBC

George Soros says Russia's gas storage is almost full — and Europe should hold its nerve

Russian President Vladimir Putin's bargaining position is "not as strong as he pretends" and Europe has leverage against him, according to billionaire investor George Soros. Russia has recently cut gas supplies to Finland arguing the country is not paying for it in rubles. Bulgaria and Poland also stopped receiving Russian gas supplies a couple of weeks ago.
