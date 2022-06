After a selloff that's lasted for months, it's official: Stocks are in a bear market. It's the latest curve on the rollercoaster investors have been riding since the pandemic began. Financial markets plummeted in March of 2020 when COVID-19 hit the U.S., but quickly made a comeback, with the S&P 500 — a benchmark commonly used to measure the overall stock market — up 100% from that low by August of 2021.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO