This Colfax Taproom Is An Oasis For Almost Every Occasion

This Pride month — and beyond — consider celebrating Colorado's LGBTQ+ community by opening your heart (and wallet) at one of the many LGBTQ-owned businesses across the state. Why it matters: At a time when LGBTQ+ rights are being rolled back in some parts of the country, patronizing queer-owned companies is a way to show support. Where to go: From Denver to Telluride, a new OpenTable list identifies 11 places where you can nosh on everything from escargot and pizza to tapas and dumplings.Duo Restaurant (Denver, farm-to-table)Hard Rock Cafe (Denver, American) Que Bueno Suerte (Denver, Mexican) Cattivella (Denver, Italian) Aperitivo (Boulder, global fusion) Basil & Barley Pizzeria Napoletana (Colorado Springs, Italian) YumCha (Denver, contemporary Asian) Three Saints Revival (Denver, tapas) Ghost Box Pizza (Lafayette, pizzeria) Montanya Distillers (Crested Butte, gastro pub) Petite Maison (Telluride, French) Be smart: This list is far from exhaustive, so be sure to check out more roundups of local restaurants, bars and other businesses to back this Pride month and throughout the year. The Colorado LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce also offers a searchable database of LGBTQ-owned and allied companies.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO