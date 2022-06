BALTIMORE, MD—John Angelos has released a statement on the future of the Baltimore Orioles. The Orioles’ chairman and CEO has addressed recent reports of infighting among members of the Angelos family and rumors that he was secretly hoping to move the team to Tennessee. Last week, Louis Angelos filed a lawsuit against his brother John alleging that he was attempting … Continue reading "John Angelos: ‘There is nothing uncertain about the future of the Baltimore Orioles’ [FULL STATEMENT]" The post John Angelos: ‘There is nothing uncertain about the future of the Baltimore Orioles’ [FULL STATEMENT] appeared first on Nottingham MD.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO