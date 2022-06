STRASBURG, Va. – The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is trying to reunite someone with something they lost. Last Wednesday, a GoPro camera was found near the swinging bridge along Deer Rapids Road in Strasburg. The sheriff’s office says the last video on the GoPro was 2 men putting kayaks in the water and then the camera falls off the back prior to entering the water.

STRASBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO