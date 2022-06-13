ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 6/13

By Brian Goode
Wave 3
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMain issue this week is the heat and humidity combination. No doubt. The secondary threat is one that is a smaller once in scape, but a high one in impact. So the forecast...

www.wave3.com

The US Sun

Record-breaking triple-figure heat to hit the US with experts issuing severe warning over ‘life-threatening’ weather

A RECORD-breaking heatwave will bake parts of the US this week as meteorologists warn locals of the potential life-threatening outdoor conditions. A heat advisory is in effect for several Southwestern states, including Texas, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and parts of California, with temperatures expected to hit triple digits and intensify throughout the week.
TEXAS STATE
WWL-AMFM

Severe weather possible today

Friday afternoon storms could produce damaging winds. “Keep an eye on the weather Friday. A few storms are around during the morning hours, but then another round of storms will roll into the region through the afternoon/early evening…
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Cloudy and some afternoon showers

Today will be the "better" half of the weekend.Expect lots of clouds and some spotty showers, but nothing to cancel outdoor plans over. Just be prepared for a brief interruption if a shower moves through, mainly this afternoon.Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. After a leftover isolated shower early on, much of tonight is looking dry. Lows will be in the low 60s around the city, 50s in the suburbs. For Sunday, shower and thunderstorm activity will be more widespread. It won't be raining the entire time from start to finish, but coverage will be much more than today, so you'll want the umbrella handy. A few storms could be strong to severe, along with drenching downpours. It'll be cooler, but more humid with temps in the low to mid 70s. Showers and a few storms may linger overnight before we see some clearing Monday morning. The sun returns by afternoon, allowing temps to climb into the mid 80s to start the work week. 
UPI News

Rounds of stormy weather set to strike central, eastern U.S. this week

While thunderstorms have been lurking across much of the Plains for several days, the northeastern United States has enjoyed a stretch of calm and dry weather, complete with low humidity and seasonable late-spring temperatures over the weekend. But AccuWeather forecasters say a change is on the way, as rain, thunderstorms and a surge in humidity are set to make for an unsettled first half of the week. In the Plains, some storms may even turn severe.
COLORADO STATE
AccuWeather

Rounds of severe weather to target storm-weary central US

Severe storms have slammed much of the central United States in recent weeks with rounds of damaging winds, hail as large as softballs and isolated tornadoes repeatedly impacting the same locations. This weekend and the upcoming week, AccuWeather forecasters anticipate more of the same. Waves of intense storms rolled through...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK weather: Britain set to be hotter than Miami as scorching temperatures hit 33C

Temperatures are set to reach a high of 33C this week as Britons bask in the first hot spell of the year. The blistering heat that is affecting Spain will sweep in on Friday bringing with it temperatures that could exceed that in Jamaica and Miami.The Met Office said a high-pressure system around the south of the country is bringing the warm weather and then as it moves east on Thursday it allows even hotter air from the south to come in.Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, Dan Rudman, said it will be the first “hot spell” of the year...
ENVIRONMENT
deseret.com

Extreme weather is clobbering much of the United States

A heat dome that settled over the western United States last week — leading to a record-breaking 102 degrees Sunday at the Salt Lake City International Airport — has spread to the East Coast. There, more than 100 million people are suffering under a heat alert, experiencing the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Grist

Record-breaking heat wave sprawls across US

Summer heat descended on the desert Southwest and parts of the Western U.S. over the weekend, breaking temperature records and prompting federal officials to issue excessive heat warnings for approximately 53 million Americans. The National Weather Service called the heat “oppressive” and said to expect critical fire weather conditions across a large portion of the Southwest and the Rockies through Monday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Weather forecast – latest: Britons swelter on hottest day of year, says Met Office

The Met Office has confirmed that today is the hottest day of the year so far after 28C was recorded in St James Park in central London this afternoon. The forecaster added that the record would be beaten this year as temperatures are set to reach highs of 34C on Friday. An increase in warm weather over the years in the UK has been linked to climate change, the Met Office has warned describing the sweltering conditions as “rare” for June. Dr Mark McCarthy, the head of the Met Office National Climate Information Centre said: “Climate change has increased...
ENVIRONMENT
Inyerself

Hibiscus Blooms and the Sign of Warmer Weather!

I have no less than three large Hibiscus plants, and such is standard practice; they get moved indoors whenever the weather turns cold. Trust me, living in Michigan; there is never any shortage of cold weather. It’s been a long winter, and my Hibiscus plants are looking forward to being moved outdoors. It never fails; when there are signs of Spring, the Hibiscus plants start to adorn the stores nearby. This is the main reason I have three, and probably the number one reason I will add another Hibiscus plant this year.
MICHIGAN STATE
Phys.org

Floods, fires, heat waves: US struggles with climate catastrophes

Raging floods, devastating fires, powerful thunderstorms and a dangerous heat wave affecting a third of the population: the United States was being walloped Tuesday by climate-related catastrophes. A series of slow motion disasters is gripping the country as it enters summer, with warnings of misery for months to come in...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Heatwave affects 100m Americans amid record-breaking temperatures

More than 100m Americans have been advised to stay indoors as temperatures soared to record highs amid a heatwave stretching from the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes.Until midweek, as many as 107.5m people will be affected by a heatwave engulfing a large number of states from Kansas to West Virginia, north into Wisconsin, and south into Mississippi, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.Daily temperatures records had been tied in Chicago and broken in both Nashville and Toledo by the afternoon, NWS tweeted. Several areas were expecting "well above normal to record-breaking temperatures", added the NWS, issuing excessive heat...
ENVIRONMENT

