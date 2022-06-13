StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 6/13

A RECORD-breaking heatwave will bake parts of the US this week as meteorologists warn locals of the potential life-threatening outdoor conditions. A heat advisory is in effect for several Southwestern states, including Texas, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and parts of California, with temperatures expected to hit triple digits and intensify throughout the week.
Friday afternoon storms could produce damaging winds.
“Keep an eye on the weather Friday. A few storms are around during the morning hours, but then another round of storms will roll into the region through the afternoon/early evening…
The central Plains could see severe weather Sunday, according to the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center, including thunderstorms, damaging hurricane-force winds, very large hail and isolated tornadoes.
Today will be the "better" half of the weekend.Expect lots of clouds and some spotty showers, but nothing to cancel outdoor plans over. Just be prepared for a brief interruption if a shower moves through, mainly this afternoon.Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. After a leftover isolated shower early on, much of tonight is looking dry. Lows will be in the low 60s around the city, 50s in the suburbs. For Sunday, shower and thunderstorm activity will be more widespread. It won't be raining the entire time from start to finish, but coverage will be much more than today, so you'll want the umbrella handy. A few storms could be strong to severe, along with drenching downpours. It'll be cooler, but more humid with temps in the low to mid 70s. Showers and a few storms may linger overnight before we see some clearing Monday morning. The sun returns by afternoon, allowing temps to climb into the mid 80s to start the work week.
While thunderstorms have been lurking across much of the Plains for several days, the northeastern United States has enjoyed a stretch of calm and dry weather, complete with low humidity and seasonable late-spring temperatures over the weekend. But AccuWeather forecasters say a change is on the way, as rain, thunderstorms and a surge in humidity are set to make for an unsettled first half of the week. In the Plains, some storms may even turn severe.
Severe storms have slammed much of the central United States in recent weeks with rounds of damaging winds, hail as large as softballs and isolated tornadoes repeatedly impacting the same locations. This weekend and the upcoming week, AccuWeather forecasters anticipate more of the same. Waves of intense storms rolled through...
Unfortunately, many living in the southern U.S., in parts of Europe, and beyond are facing a massive heat wave right now. Though it's only the middle of June, communities and ecosystems alike are experiencing drought and sky-high temperatures. But why are we having a heat wave this early on in...
Temperatures are set to reach a high of 33C this week as Britons bask in the first hot spell of the year. The blistering heat that is affecting Spain will sweep in on Friday bringing with it temperatures that could exceed that in Jamaica and Miami.The Met Office said a high-pressure system around the south of the country is bringing the warm weather and then as it moves east on Thursday it allows even hotter air from the south to come in.Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, Dan Rudman, said it will be the first “hot spell” of the year...
A heat dome that settled over the western United States last week — leading to a record-breaking 102 degrees Sunday at the Salt Lake City International Airport — has spread to the East Coast. There, more than 100 million people are suffering under a heat alert, experiencing the...
Summer heat descended on the desert Southwest and parts of the Western U.S. over the weekend, breaking temperature records and prompting federal officials to issue excessive heat warnings for approximately 53 million Americans. The National Weather Service called the heat “oppressive” and said to expect critical fire weather conditions across a large portion of the Southwest and the Rockies through Monday.
The Met Office has confirmed that today is the hottest day of the year so far after 28C was recorded in St James Park in central London this afternoon. The forecaster added that the record would be beaten this year as temperatures are set to reach highs of 34C on Friday. An increase in warm weather over the years in the UK has been linked to climate change, the Met Office has warned describing the sweltering conditions as “rare” for June. Dr Mark McCarthy, the head of the Met Office National Climate Information Centre said: “Climate change has increased...
I have no less than three large Hibiscus plants, and such is standard practice; they get moved indoors whenever the weather turns cold. Trust me, living in Michigan; there is never any shortage of cold weather. It’s been a long winter, and my Hibiscus plants are looking forward to being moved outdoors. It never fails; when there are signs of Spring, the Hibiscus plants start to adorn the stores nearby. This is the main reason I have three, and probably the number one reason I will add another Hibiscus plant this year.
Raging floods, devastating fires, powerful thunderstorms and a dangerous heat wave affecting a third of the population: the United States was being walloped Tuesday by climate-related catastrophes. A series of slow motion disasters is gripping the country as it enters summer, with warnings of misery for months to come in...
The television special will premiere this week and take a deep dive with various experts into what looks to be a busy summer for tropical weather -- and how best to be prepared for hurricanes this year. Just days away from the official start of Atlantic hurricane season, AccuWeather forecasters...
More than 100m Americans have been advised to stay indoors as temperatures soared to record highs amid a heatwave stretching from the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes.Until midweek, as many as 107.5m people will be affected by a heatwave engulfing a large number of states from Kansas to West Virginia, north into Wisconsin, and south into Mississippi, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.Daily temperatures records had been tied in Chicago and broken in both Nashville and Toledo by the afternoon, NWS tweeted. Several areas were expecting "well above normal to record-breaking temperatures", added the NWS, issuing excessive heat...
