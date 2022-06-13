Crash downed power lines causing commuter delays on I-215

A crash on Interstate 215 West near 2300 North caused damage to a utility pole and slowed the Monday morning commute.

Around 5 a.m. a truck hit a power pole and utility lines were hanging low close to the southbound travel lanes which were closed while crews respond to repair the pole.

Crews went to work to get the southbound lanes just south of the Legacy Highway merge back open, with the Utah Highway Patrol announcing that repairs had been made and that all road closures were opened back up before 9:30 a.m.