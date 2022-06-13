ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Crash downed power lines causing commuter delays on I-215

By Scott McKane, Dani Ruberti
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G35tZ_0g942aWp00

A crash on Interstate 215 West near 2300 North caused damage to a utility pole and slowed the Monday morning commute.

Around 5 a.m. a truck hit a power pole and utility lines were hanging low close to the southbound travel lanes which were closed while crews respond to repair the pole.

Crews went to work to get the southbound lanes just south of the Legacy Highway merge back open, with the Utah Highway Patrol announcing that repairs had been made and that all road closures were opened back up before 9:30 a.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Traffic
Utah State
Utah Traffic
City
Salt Lake City, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Lines#Traffic Accident#I 215#The Utah Highway Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy