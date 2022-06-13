ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Laowa launches 90m f/2.8 2X Ultra-Macro APO for full frame mirrorless cameras

By Rod Lawton
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 3 days ago

Macro lenses are a Laowa speciality, especially 2x macro lenses, and it now makes so many for DSLR or mirrorless cameras, full frame, APS-C and MFT, that it can get confusing.

Related articles

Best macro lenses
Best Sony lenses
Best L-mount lenses
Best Nikon Z lenses
Best Canon RF lenses

This one, however, is pretty clear cut. 90mm is a classic focal length for macro lenses and f/2.8 gives you plenty of scope for shallow depth of field and low-light shooting, and because this lens can focus to infinity (a few highly-specialized, high magnification macro lenses don’t), this could make a pretty good portrait lens too.

The Laowa macro speciality is offering a 2x magnification ratio compared to the 1x macro magnification on most macro lenses. It means you can focus twice as close to make objects twice the size.

Laowa already makes a super-compact 85mm f5.6 2x macro, but this is a much slower lens (in maximum aperture terms). The company already makes a 100mm f/2.8 macro too, which is available in multiple mounts, including mirrorless.

What’s different here, though, is that the existing 100mm lens has to be designed around the longer flange distance of DLSRs (to allow for the mirror), while the new 90m f/2.8 2X Ultra-Macro APO is made specifically for mirrorless, with an optical configuration designed for shorter flange distance with no DSLR/mirror compromises.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tIXFY_0g942Hx800

(Image credit: Laowa)

Laowa 90mm f/2.8 2X Ultra Macro APO specifications

Focal length: 90mm
Aperture range: f/2.8-22
Angle of view: 27°
Format: Full Frame
Lens structure: 13 elements in 10 groups (3 ED elements)
Aperture blades: 13 blades
Maximum magnification: 2X
Minimum focusing distance: 205mm
In-focus driving mode: Manual (MF)
Filter Thread: 67mm
Dimensions: 74x120mm
Weight: 619g
Mount: Canon RF / Nikon Z / Sony FE / L mount

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lj98z_0g942Hx800

(Image credit: Laowa)

90m f/2.8 2X Ultra-Macro APO key features

The 90m f/2.8 2X Ultra-Macro APO uses an apochromatic optical design to counteract chromatic aberration (color fringing), boasts smaller dimensions compared to rivals and has an internal focus mechanism so that the barrel length doesn’t change during focusing – which can be an issue with very short subject distances.

The new lens weighs 619g and measures 0.74x120mm. The aperture diaphragm is rounded for smooth bokeh and there is a physical aperture ring around the barrel.

This is a ‘dumb’ lens. There is no electronic connection with the camera body, so the camera cannot control the aperture or even record EXIF lens data. It’s also manual focus only, but that’s unlikely to be an issue for serious macro work, where most photographers will focus manually anyway.

The 90m f/2.8 2X Ultra-Macro APO should be available now, and will cost a very competitive $499 (about £410/AU$718).

Read more:

Best macro lenses
Best Sony lenses
Best L-mount lenses
Best Nikon Z lenses
Best Canon RF lenses

Comments / 0

Related
The Phoblographer

3 Metal Lenses With Beautiful Image Quality

Very few things make us swoon like metal lenses. If it’s not the way that they feel in the hand, it’s the experience of turning a focusing ring to get something in focus. What’s more, they’re typically built incredibly well. So we’re sharing our love of metal lenses with you folks and recommending a few that we think you’ll truly appreciate.
IPAD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Apo#Digital Cameras#Ultra Macro Apo#Macro#Dslr#Aps
Android Central

Best Samsung tablet 2022

Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
TECHNOLOGY
PC Magazine

Want Samsung's Super-Sized Galaxy S22 Ultra? It's on Sale Now

Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra was a top seller in February, but if its super-sized price tag was too much for you, you can grab the phone at a discount on Amazon right now. Featuring all the hallmarks of Samsung's now-defunct Note lineup—big build, powerful hardware, long battery life, built-in S Pen stylus—the new model is available in several configurations, including 8GB RAM with 128GB storage(Opens in a new window) and 12GB RAM with 256GB(Opens in a new window) or 512GB(Opens in a new window) of storage. And they're all on sale now for upwards of 23% off the sticker price.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day TV deals 2022: Best offers on 4K and OLED sets from Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and more

In just a few weeks, Amazon Prime Day 2022 will be upon us yet again. The shopping giant has confirmed that the annual two-day sales event will be taking place on Tuesday 12 July and Wednesday 13 July this year, promising big savings on everything from laptops and smart watches to homeware and kitchen appliances. Televisions are one of the most popular purchases on Amazon Prime Day, and with the price of some of the best 4K and OLED TVs already falling to below £1,000, we’re expecting to see some enticing offers on popular sets from Sony Bravia, LG, Panasonic...
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

4 Professional Zoom Lenses for Photographers on a Budget

In the past few years, we’ve seen professional zoom lenses take a quantum leap forward. Prime lenses have always produced the best image quality, but zoom lenses have become exceptional. Professional zoom lenses have been the envy of many photographers. And if you shoot with Sony cameras, then you’re in luck as you have access to the best professional zoom lenses that don’t cost a whole lot of money. You’ll still have funds left over to get other accessories if you need them. So take a look at this roundup to see what’s great on the market right now.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

The Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo offers multitasking on two 120 Hz displays

Alder Lake Intel Laptop Review Snippet Thunderbolt Windows. We're already familiar with the second-screen concept from Asus, and the manufacturer brings some improvements with the new Zenbook Pro 14 Duo, including a fast 45-watt processor from Intel and a 14.5-inch OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. We reviewed the model with the new Alder Lake Core i7-12700H CPU and the integrated Iris Xe Graphics G7 GPU, but Asus also offers configurations with a dedicated GeForce RTX 3050 Ti as an option.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
501K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you’re an advanced DSLR user, a mirrorless camera enthusiast or a photo-editing beginner, Digital Camera World teaches readers tips and tricks to improve photography and reveal the best gear to buy for their needs.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy