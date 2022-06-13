Cooler and gustier on Monday with another warming trend expected this week

Today will be the "better" half of the weekend.Expect lots of clouds and some spotty showers, but nothing to cancel outdoor plans over. Just be prepared for a brief interruption if a shower moves through, mainly this afternoon.Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. After a leftover isolated shower early on, much of tonight is looking dry. Lows will be in the low 60s around the city, 50s in the suburbs. For Sunday, shower and thunderstorm activity will be more widespread. It won't be raining the entire time from start to finish, but coverage will be much more than today, so you'll want the umbrella handy. A few storms could be strong to severe, along with drenching downpours. It'll be cooler, but more humid with temps in the low to mid 70s. Showers and a few storms may linger overnight before we see some clearing Monday morning. The sun returns by afternoon, allowing temps to climb into the mid 80s to start the work week.
Tuesday was glorious with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures were quite a bit above average, reaching into the 80s in many locations. Tuesday evening will be very pleasant, and there are a couple of celestial happenings that are worth checking out. The first and easiest is to watch the full moon...
Some areas of Colorado can expect up to 30 inches of snow in high elevation areas, and the Denver metro area is expected to be under 4-8 inches of snowfall by Saturday, according to The Denver Post. Weather whiplash: This winter weather is a huge contrast to the 86 degree...
Most of the daytime hours will be dry Tuesday, but can't rule out a few isolated t-showers around midday. Severe storm chances increase in the metro after 7 p.m. with damaging wind gusts being the main threat. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
It's been a somewhat active season for severe weather already, and we're tracking out next round for storms on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has places our region in a Level 2 (Slight) risk for severe thunderstorms on Thursday and into Thursday night. Scattered thunderstorms are likely to develop and will bring the risk for large hail and damaging wind gusts. Given the environmental conditions, a couple of tornadoes are also possible, but hail and wind would be the primary threats. Our team will continue to monitor this threat and provide updates through Wednesday and Thursday as this threat becomes realized.
The first hurricane of the season is bearing down on Mexico's Pacific coast, while parts of the U.S. are under the threat of severe thunderstorms, tornadoes and extreme heat. Weather Channel meteorologist Chris Warren has the forecast.
Friday afternoon storms could produce damaging winds.
“Keep an eye on the weather Friday. A few storms are around during the morning hours, but then another round of storms will roll into the region through the afternoon/early evening…
Much of the U.S. is expected to see a hotter than typical summer in 2022. That's particularly the case from the Rockies and Plains into the Midwest. An early monsoon may bring some relief to the Desert Southwest. Summer 2022 is expected to be hotter than average across a broad...
Severe thunderstorms will batter the Central US again, bringing the risk of damaging winds and large hail across the region. This is based on the latest US weather forecast by the National Weather Service (NWS) of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The looming storms do not end with...
Severe storms will develop across the central part of the country with the main threats being gusty winds and hail. Heat also continues for the West. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest forecast.
It will be a hot and steamy start to the week.
“Monday brings more heat with temperatures in the lower to middle 90s and a heat index around 105 degrees or a tad higher. This range for the heat index has prompted a heat advisory from 10 a.m.
A winter storm is expected to sweep through parts of Colorado over the weekend, according to the Boulder National Weather Service. Between 3 to 12 inches of heavy snow are expected in Denver, Colorado, and Palmer Divide, while snowfall in the Continental Divide could reach almost 2 feet, according to the NWS.
The atmosphere will remain primed for severe weather in portions of the central and eastern United States this week, and a large portion of the Heartland from central Iowa to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan will be at the greatest risk for damaging thunderstorms into Wednesday night, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
Cold weather continues to blanket a vast portion of eastern and southern Australia in this later part of the week, wherein New South Wales and other states witnessed continued cold front that brought snowfall and rain showers since the onset of the winter season on June 1. Australia's Bureau of...
Comments / 0