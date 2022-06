With a heatwave on the way, you’ll no doubt be looking for ways to make the most of it, whether that’s a swim at your local lido, or getting in a sunbathing session at the park or heading to a shaded beer garden. It’s not quite so much fun, however, for our four-legged friends, which can find coping in the heat difficult, as many domestic animals have fur coats that offer little respite. Not to mention, there’s little air conditioning to be found in homes across the UK.As RSPCA animal welfare expert Dr Samantha Gaines explains, some pets, like dogs,...

PETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO