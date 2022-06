It's been about 6 months since I moved to the Quad Cities and I've learned some things about the area since then. Here's my mid-year check-in. It's not all been culture shock learning curves-there are some things from Arkansas culture that carries over into the Midwest, like some of the words we use ("ope" being the first that comes to mind) and the agri-centric aspect of the two states. There are also some things that don't cross over (I would kill for a big Arkansas catfish plate with hushpuppies and sweet tea).

