ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

From eats and treats to spare teeth, Austin leads the country for items left in Ubers

By Sunny Tsai
spectrumlocalnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas — Austin often leads the county in “best of” lists, but this is one distinction Austinites might want to forget about. The Texas capital might just be the most absentminded city in the country. In Uber’s sixth annual Lost & Found Index, Austin tops...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Austin

3 private pools to rent in Austin starting at $20 an hour

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply's website.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which saw demand surge and is making a big push in Texas this summer.1. Pool with waterfall and spaHawaii meets Texas at this getaway with tropical landscaping and grotto seating.Location: Westlake.Cost: $80 per hour for up to five guests (with an additional $15 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 12. Photo courtesy of Swimply2. Oasis with infinity poolEnjoy sweeping Hill Country views from this pad with a waterfall grotto and plenty of space to hang out.Location: Lake Travis.Cost: $100–$200 per hour for up to five guests (with an additional $20 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 20. Photo courtesy of Swimply3. Garden SpringsTake a dip in this private plunge pool, featuring colorful lounge seating and good Wi-Fi for those who want to "work from pool."Location: East Austin.Cost: $20 per hour for up to five guests.Number of guests: Up to five. Photo courtesy of Swimply
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Austin, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
FMX 94.5

Forget Moving to Austin, You’ll Just Come Crawling Back to Lubbock

Once upon a time, everyone cool you knew from high school moved to Austin. They were all headed off to have some dope-ass life that you could only dream of, and you were feeling really lame for staying home and going to South Plains College. They were going to see all the good bands and eat all the good food and have all the fun and you were going to drink beer at Skooners until you died.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernie Sanders
fox7austin.com

Austin looks to raise AR-15, semiautomatic gun purchase age to 21

AUSTIN, Texas - In the wake of the Uvalde school shooting, activists are all saying enough is enough. On Thursday, the Austin City Council will vote whether or not to begin the process of raising the age limit to 21 for buying AR-15’s and other semiautomatic weapons. Texas Gun...
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

Investors bought nearly a third of all homes sold in Texas last year

Nearly a third of all homes sold in Texas last year went to a company or corporation that paid in cash, according to a report from the National Association of Realtors. Texas had the highest rate in the U.S. – 28 percent – of homes sold to companies and corporations, otherwise known as institutional investors. That’s more than double the national average of 13 percent. Tarrant, Rockwall and Midland counties saw some of the largest shares of investors.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Ubers#The Lost Found
fox7austin.com

Austin Animal Shelter over capacity, asks public to adopt or foster

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Animal Center is once again over capacity and asking the public to adopt or foster. However, this plea seems even more dire as the shelter is being forced to find unconventional ways to house the increased number of animals coming into the facility. "I know...
AUSTIN, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Statement On Relocation Of Caterpillar's Global Headquarters To Texas

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement celebrating Caterpillar Inc.'s (Caterpillar) announcement that the company will be moving its global headquarters from Deerfield, Illinois to their existing office in Irving, Texas. Caterpillar is not currently receiving any incentives from the State of Texas for the relocation. 'Caterpillar's...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Stinky problem highlights city’s property damage immunity

Once the city realized its error, utility workers promptly repaired the pipe. Laclede, however, still had a $1,200 dent in his bank account. In the weeks that followed, Laclede struggled to get repaid. He said the encounter left him feeling like the city didn’t care about his situation and its process for handling claims is unfair and lacks recourse, he said.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
fox7austin.com

U.S. and Texas flags to be formally retired at Flag Day ceremony

More than 100 U.S. and Texas flags from the Texas State Cemetery and other area organizations will be formally retired at a special ceremony at the VFW Post 4443 in Austin. Texas Veterans of Foreign Wars Director of Government and Public Affairs Mitch Fuller has more.
TEXAS STATE
Austin 360

Austin's beloved Tesoros Trading Company is closing its South Congress store

Tesoros Trading Company — a local treasure that has sold artisan crafts from around the world for more than three decades — is closing its South Congress store. Unlike many small retailers that have left South Congress Avenue because of skyrocketing rent, owners Jonathan Williams and Kisla Jimenez said they are simply ready to "retire" the shop and focus on different things.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Travis County cashes in as second wealthiest place in Texas

With many tech workers in Central Texas hauling in more than $100,000 a year and home values soaring, it stands to reason that Austin is flush with cash. A new ranking from personal finance website SmartAsset lists Travis County as the second wealthiest county in Texas. SmartAsset based its ranking on a county’s per capita income as well as its median home value and per capita investment income.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy