The Game’s ‘Drillmatic’ Album Has a New Release Date

The time is nigh: Demi Lovato is ready to kickstart their new image and creative direction, and we’re eager to see what the former Disney pop-rocker has in store. You might be surprised by the 29-year-old’s sudden attention to emo, but the grittier scene is something Demi has dabbled in previously as a teen. And now, years later, the artist is reviving their past sound ahead of eighth studio album HOLY FVCK, which is set to have 16 tracks, according to a press release.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO