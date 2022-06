Raven, an ECW original, talked about his tenure with WWE in an interview with Soundsphere. “WWE, I had heat with [Vince] McMahon. Long story. I never really got what I felt was the push I deserved in that company. So no, I didn’t get to do everything I wanted, but what I did do – I felt the work I did in ECW will stand up against anybody’s work, anytime, anywhere, ever. Whether it’s work rate, whether it’s psychology, whether it’s matches, whether it’s storyline, storyline especially, plot-driven episodic television. Because that’s what I got into wrestling for, was episodic storytelling.”

