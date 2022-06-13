ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, IA

Alliant Energy Power Outage Reported In Dallas County

By Dustin Teays
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 2 days ago

Alliant Energy is reporting a power outage that is affecting multiple customers throughout Dallas County....

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

DOT Traffic Counts Show Impact of Gas Prices

(Des Moines, IA) The report on vehicle travel from the D-O-T is showing some impact on the state’s roadways. Stuart Anderson told the Transportation Commission Monday that municipal traffic in recent months has lagged behind pre-pandemic levels — reflecting long-term trends now of more teleworking. He says there was “an across the board” drop of “about two percent in traffic counts statewide. Anderson says the higher cost of driving is likely behind the drop.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Urban planner says Des Moines should consider viaduct removal

Des Moines should explore an idea to remove downtown viaducts, according to RDG Planning & Design's recommendation.The suggestion was part of a long-term vision plan presented to the city council this week.Why it matters: Viaducts create "pretty significant barriers" to development of areas surrounding them, Laura Kessel, a director of the urban planning group, told council members Monday.Catch up fast: The viaducts over Southwest 8th and 9th streets have been in place for decades to elevate vehicles above railroad tracks or roads to efficiently move traffic.Large areas surrounding the viaducts are underused surface parking lots.What's happening: A concept draft of...
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yale, IA
Local
Iowa Business
City
Perry, IA
Dallas County, IA
Government
Perry, IA
Business
Local
Iowa Industry
Local
Iowa Government
Perry, IA
Government
County
Dallas County, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Supervisors Discuss Installing Radio Tower in the County

The Greene County Board of Supervisors met Monday in regular session. During open forum, Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Events Team Chair Philip Heisterkamp thanked the Supervisors for their financial support into another successful Bell Tower Festival. He mentioned that this was one of the best festivals in recent history, where this past Saturday evening, they sold more alcoholic beverages at the Brew Station than they did all of last year’s festival combined.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Panora City Council Approves Additional Action On Loan Agreement

The Panora City Council met Monday. The Council approved a proposal to enter into a general obligation loan agreement and combined loan agreements with the police vehicles purchased. The Council approved a pay date change for Levi Johnson to June 21st, revision to the EMS standard operating guidelines relating to...
PANORA, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Transition From Cool To Hot Temperatures Put Strain On Crops

The latest warmer spring weather in the Raccoon Valley Radio listening area might put strain on some crops. Guthrie County Extension Field Agronomist Mike Witt says that there should be enough moisture still in the ground from last week’s rainfall to rapidly grow soybean and corn crops with the current warmer temperatures. He says this large growth could cause some problems.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

A Severe Weather Warning Hit Multiple Central Iowa Counties Tuesday Night

A severe weather warning came through portions of the Raccoon Valley Radio-listening area Tuesday night. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Guthrie, Cass and part of Northwest Adair County from 10:30-11:15pm.The primary hazards with the warning were more than 60 miles per hour winds and quarter size hail.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Outage#Up To Date
WHO 13

Ames issues ‘peak alert’ for energy use, asks residents to conserve

AMES, IOWA — The City of Ames is asking residents to cut back on how much energy they use in their homes and businesses on Monday and Tuesday as record power usage is possible due to oppressive heat outside. Ames Electric Services issued a ‘peak alert’ for Monday and Tuesday. During the alert, customers who […]
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Overnight storms bring damage, flooding to portions of Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — A storm system that moved through Iowa Tuesday night into Wednesday morning brought heavy rain and damage to parts of the state. On 310th Street in Perry is the Little Beaver Creek. Usually, people can cross over a bridge, but the road has turned into a river after heavy rain overnight.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
1380kcim.com

Two Greene County Residents Charged In Carroll County District Court For Providing False Information During Firearm Purchase

Two Greene County residents face felony charges in Carroll County District Court for allegedly providing false information in order to obtain a firearm. Court records show 47-year-old Nicole Andrea Murphy of Jefferson and 65-year-old Bruce Everett Grundon of Grand Junction are charged with one count each of giving false information when acquiring a pistol or revolver and fraudulent purchase of firearms, class D felonies, that stem from separate incidents. On Feb. 25, Murphy attempted to purchase a 9mm Beretta pistol from a Carroll County retailer and is accused of lying about a previous felony conviction. A similar incident occurred on March 2 when Grundon allegedly did not disclose a 1976 felony conviction from Boone County District Court. Murphy and Grundon both pled not guilty to the charges and are scheduled for trial later this summer. A class D felony in Iowa carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and $7,500 in fines.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson City Council Sets Three Public Hearings

The Jefferson City Council met Tuesday night in regular session. The Council set three public hearings at 5:30pm on June 28th. One was for the plans and specifications for a water main improvement project on Russell Street from Highway 4 to the wastewater treatment plant. The second public hearing was for the plans and specifications of the City Hall front entrance improvement project. Both projects have a July 7th bid opening date. The final hearing was for the status of funded activities for a project at 200 East State Street, as part of the Community Development Block Grant process.
JEFFERSON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Adel City Council Approves 2022-23 Non-Union Wages

The Adel City Council approved the fiscal year 2022-23 non-union wages at their regular meeting Tuesday. The Council approved the 2022-23 non-union employee wages, a third floating holiday for all applicable non-union employee leave banks on July 1st and the new police union wages and additional floating holiday to develop a memorandum of understanding with the police union for July 1st.
ADEL, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Dallas County Sheriff’s Report June 15, 2022

Seth Watts, 32, 409 10th Street, Dallas Center, was arrested on a warrant for Failure To Appear. The original charge was Operating While Under The Influence. *A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie Center Considers Public Records Request

The Guthrie Center City Council will meet today. The Council will consider for approval to adopt a public records request along with informal resolution between Michael Merrit and the City of Guthrie Center and a workman’s compensation renewal. The Council will discuss with possible action the Ron and Sally...
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie County Supervisors Canvas Primary Election

The Guthrie County Supervisors will meet today. The Board will consider for approval a workers compensation renewal, compensation time payout for the facilities and secondary roads departments and canvass the results of the June 7th primary election. The Board will hear an update from the conservation and secondary roads departments....
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy