Alliant Energy Power Outage Reported In Dallas County

Des Moines should explore an idea to remove downtown viaducts, according to RDG Planning & Design's recommendation.The suggestion was part of a long-term vision plan presented to the city council this week.Why it matters: Viaducts create "pretty significant barriers" to development of areas surrounding them, Laura Kessel, a director of the urban planning group, told council members Monday.Catch up fast: The viaducts over Southwest 8th and 9th streets have been in place for decades to elevate vehicles above railroad tracks or roads to efficiently move traffic.Large areas surrounding the viaducts are underused surface parking lots.What's happening: A concept draft of...
Comments / 0