Welcome home your hometown Olympian Caitlyn Calaway today!

GRANT COUNTY – Grant County District Attorney Jim Carpenter issued a press release. Beginning June 27, 2022, the District Attorney’s Office will be open from 8:00am, to 4:30pm, with a 1⁄2-hour closure at noon for lunch. The office will be closed on Fridays. The DA’s office was affected by the recent reduction in full-time employee hours. Additionally, the DA’s Office will no longer handle property tax foreclosure proceedings, monitor bench probation for the Justice and Circuit Courts, or enforce child support. The DA also had much to say regarding the court’s decision to reduce hours, citing unfairness. Find the DA’s words in the press release below:.

GRANT COUNTY, OR ・ 22 HOURS AGO