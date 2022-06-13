ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Low chance for development near central America

By Meteorologist Lauren Hope
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UPaa2_0g93zcIU00

Though the tropical Atlantic remains quiet, an area of interest near central America has a low chance for development over the next 5 days. An area of low pressure is expected to form in this region and generally drift northwest.

During the early hurricane season months, it is most common for tropical or subtropical development to occur in the Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean or off the U.S. East Coast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pG3u6_0g93zcIU00

At this time, there are no active storms but the next name on the list is Bonnie. Tropical Storm Alex formed over the western Atlantic but has since dissipated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xaW5i_0g93zcIU00

Saharan dust is suppressing development in the tropical Atlantic for now. Large plumes of high concentrations are being carried across the Atlantic by the easterly trade winds. Lighter concentrations will impact SWFL until Thursday so for those with respiratory issues, you may want to limit your time outdoors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r5XYj_0g93zcIU00

There are currently no developments that pose any threat to SWFL but this is expected to be an above average hurricane season. Count on the NBC 2 Hurricane Tracking Team to keep you informed.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Climate Change Is Fueling a 5,000-Square-Mile ‘Dead Zone’ in the Gulf of Mexico

Global warming doesn’t just mean scorching temperatures and rising sea levels. It also means the death of oceans, lakes, rivers, and other bodies of water. Dead zones—areas in the water that are low on oxygen—are on the rise around the world due to a double-whammy of hotter temperatures and increased pollution, leading to the death of marine life and turning once vibrant habitats into hypoxic deserts.
HOUSTON, TX
AccuWeather

Area of tropical concern being closely scrutinized in Caribbean

AccuWeather forecasters are closely monitoring a region of the Caribbean Sea for signs of tropical development that could unfold later this week into this weekend. The risk of tropical development has been increasing over the past couple of days. On Monday, satellite imagery showed pockets of clouds and thunderstorms shifting...
ENVIRONMENT
Bridget Mulroy

Near 7.0 Magnitude Earthquake in Pacific

A powerful earthquake hit in a highly volcanic area of the Pacific.(@GeroldGrotelueschen/iStock) An earthquake with an initial magnitude of 7.3 struck Macquarie Island in the Pacific. Later adjusted to 6.7, it was still powerful and enough to give seismologists reason to be on alert.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central America#Caribbean#U S East Coast#Saharan#Swfl
a-z-animals.com

A Volcano Filled with Sharks Just Erupted in the Pacific Ocean

A Volcano Filled with Sharks Just Erupted in the Pacific Ocean. “SHARKCANO”—the first ever shark–volcano in the world! Sure, it may sound like a cheesy sci-fi movie, but believe it or not, this thing is real. Yes, there are actual, real-life sharks living inside of a submarine volcano. And this shark-infested volcano just erupted in the Pacific Ocean! NASA recently collected an image of a large plume emerging from Kavachi, a submarine volcano filled with sharks. But what are a bunch of sharks doing inside this active underwater volcano?
WILDLIFE
Upworthy

World’s largest plant discovered in Australia. It stretches 112 miles and is at least 4500 years old.

The world's biggest plant has been discovered in the shallow waters off the coast of Western Australia, according to researchers from the University of Western Australia and Flinders University. The sprawling seagrass, a marine flowering plant known as Posidonia australis, reportedly stretches for more than 112 miles (180 kilometers) and is at least 4,500 years old. Speaking to CNN, Elizabeth Sinclair—a senior research fellow at the School of Biological Sciences and Oceans Institute at the University of Western Australia—revealed that the plant was discovered in the shallow, sun-drenched waters of Shark Bay, a wilderness area protected as a World Heritage Site.
SCIENCE
UPI News

6.5-magnitude earthquake strikes near Brazil-Peru border

June 8 (UPI) -- A powerful 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck near the Brazilian-Peruvian border on Wednesday, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter of the earthquake was 69 miles south-southwest of Tarauaca, Brazil at a depth of 386 miles. The USGS...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Independent

Peru rocked by powerful 7.2 earthquake

A powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake has rattled southern Peru, according to the US Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage from the quake. No tsunami warning was issued.The quake struck in the southern portion of the country, in the Andes mountains north of Lake Titicaca. USGS noted that it occured around 220 kilometres below ground – a depth which usually causes less damage than shallower earthquakes, they add.Buildings were reportedly swaying in the nearby cities of Arequipa and Cusco, as well as La Paz, the capital of Bolivia, AP reports.The quake began around 7:02 local time.This is a breaking story, more to follow Read More US accuses Russia of weaponizing food in Ukraine warWisconsin man gets 10 years in prison for racist acid attackAs others are blocked, Colombians reach US through Mexico
ENVIRONMENT
a-z-animals.com

Discover Why the Amazon River Used to be a Massive Lake

The Amazon River is the largest river in the world. It’s the second-longest after the Nile and eleven times the volume of the Mississippi. It has the biggest drainage system on the planet, about the size of the United States. Meandering through the rainforests of Brazil, the Amazon River cuts across South America in the northern portion of the continent and empties into the Atlantic Ocean.
WORLD
a-z-animals.com

The 8 Largest Sharks lurking off the United States Coast

Sharks are present in all the world’s oceans, whether we are aware of them or not! From the warm waters of Hawaii to the cold depths of Alaska, these fish are some of the most common in the ocean. The United States is home to a lot of coastlines and, subsequently, a lot of sharks. Today, we are going to be looking at some of the largest sharks that can be found off the coast and find out exactly where they live. Let’s discover: The 8 largest sharks lurking off the United States Coast!
ALASKA STATE
Yana Bostongirl

The Largest Recorded White Shark was Dubbed "El Monstruo"

Great White sharkPhoto by Laura College on Unsplash. Tales of monstrously huge Great White sharks (Carcharodon carcharias) roaming the seas have been floating around for a long time. Some have even been captured but their size has not been correctly verified due to problems with measurements.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Westerdam's Return to Service June 12 in Seattle Marks Holland America Line's Completion of Full Fleet Sailing Again

All 11 ships are back in service for the first time since the pause began in March 2020. SEATTLE, June 12, 2022 /CNW/ -- Holland America Line's Westerdam returned to service Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Port of Seattle in Washington, marking the last ship in the fleet to resume operations. Westerdam embarked guests for seven-day Alaska Explorer cruise roundtrip from Seattle that will position it in Alaska through the end of September.
SEATTLE, WA
Smithonian

These Salt Flats in Puerto Rico Are Cotton-Candy Pink

In the Cabo Rojo National Wildlife Refuge in southwestern Puerto Rico, a quick walk through a mangrove swamp leads to an unexpected sight: cotton-candy pink water glistening in the sun. This is Las Salinas, the pink salt flats—a 1,249-acre area of two 18-inch-deep natural lagoons that have been altered to mine salt, and an Instagram-worthy destination for the fluctuating pastel shades of the water.
LIFESTYLE
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy