The Jets have tackle Mekhi Becton on the field with the rest of his teammates for the first time in a long time. Becton hurt his knee in Week 1 last season and never returned to action before the season was done. He opted to stay away from the voluntary portions of the team’s offseason program, but is back with the team for this week’s mandatory minicamp.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO