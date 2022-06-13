ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

How 90 Day Fiancé's Latest Episode Proved Emily And Kobe Have Problems Beyond Their Actual Relationship

By Mick Joest
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé episode “Poison In The Honey.” Read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé Season 9 hasn’t been an easy journey for any of its couples so far, as almost all of the relationships on display still need to address some big problems before anyone walks down the aisle. Some are facing greater challenges than others, of course, and it’s fair to say that Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise are near the top of that pyramid when it comes to such predicaments. Just on the heels of their f-bomb argument , the flagship TLC series revealed their biggest problem seems to exist outside of their actual relationship, and invloves a lack of common sense.

The moment came during a sit-down conversaion between Kobe and Emily’s father, David , in which the latter wanted to know how Kobe planned to make money when he became eligible to work in the United States. Kobe revealed that he knew David is in charge of running a successful civil engineering business, and said he figured when the time came, he’d just take over the business from David. Not the wildest idea, right?

Kobe backed up that idea by claiming he had past experience in the field, though after being pressed by David, he admitted he was just talking about a class he took when he was in high school. David tried to let Kobe know as kindly as possible that his uninformed assumption wasn’t a legitimate option, especially given Kobe’s level of experience. If that's how Kobe thought things would go later in life (to say nothing about what he'd do in the years before David stepped down), what other completley misplaced ideas are bouncing around in his head?

Elsewhere in the conversation, David asked Kobe what he planned to do in the immediate future to support Emily and their toddler son Koban when they’re out on their own. Kobe explained that he brought over $4,000 in savings to the United States, which was enough for a place in Cameroon where he and Emily Cameroon could have stayed for the better part of a year. Unfortunately, Kobe learned that $4,000 would only last him a couple of months in the United States, between rent and utilities, which took the 90 Day Fiancé star by surprise. Not as surprised as Shaeeda Sween was when Bilal Hazziez “pranked” her with that terrible house , but he was still pretty shocked and disappointed. That said, I bet Kobe would rent that house if it was cheap.

If all that wasn’t enough, we're only done with Kobe and his bouts with naivity. The reason why David pressed Kobe so hard about his plans for the future was due to the fact he already knew Emily is NOT up for the challenge. During a conversation about paying for their wedding, Emily’s mother Lisa told her she was concerned Emily didn’t really have a grasp of how tough things could be once they were on their own, and it became clear she was spot-on.

Lisa noted that Emily never paid for a mortgage, utilities, supplies for Koban, or even had a sense of how to budget money. She made it clear that Emily might somehow know less about finances than Kobe, which isn’t ideal considering she’s actually from the U.S. and should be more generally aware of such things as an adult. Emily didn’t really have an answer for how they’ll make it on their own after marriage, either, with the wedding technically needing to happen within 60 days at this stage. Maybe they could have a half-wedding, half-fundraiser.

It’s not known at this time whether or not Emily and Kobe did go through with their nuptials, so we’ll just have to wait and see how it all plays out. If they do/did, I’m certainly interested in seeing them return for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? , as I too wish to know how in the world they’re going to fare with life after marriage on their own and without any parents to constantly chip in and help out. This feels very similar to Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa ’s relationship , and based on recent updates about that , it doesn’t bode well for Emily and Kobe.

90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. It’s great television during these summer months when primetime fare is lighter, but our 2022 TV premiere schedule will help clue everyone in on other new shows popping up soon.

Comments / 9

kacz
2d ago

Again, an epic failure of parents today NOT raising responsible future adults. Emily doesnt have a clue about paying bills. WHY do parents spoil their kids, enable codependency and then wonder why their kid cant succeed.

Reply
12
Smh.?
2d ago

I agree. Emily is a very spoiled, know it all who probably has never had any kind of hardship in her life. Her parents are the reason for it. She will fail in her marriage unless she learns a lot quickly! Her parents were probably very busy as Emily grew up and didn't have a lot of time for her so they spoiled her with possessions and things she wanted. Time to grow up Emily and stop being so bossy and controlling to Kobe!!

Reply
14
Debbie Vincent Nier
2d ago

true they blame kobe for everything...and don't own up..gee he only been there just a few weeks. Emily slave driver him....she need to be told off ...on it..she act like the master with a whip...

Reply
5
Related
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiancé: Liz updates fans on her relationship with Ed in 2022

After their bumpy ride on 90 Day Fiancé, fans of the show are wondering if Ed and Liz are still together in 2022. Big Ed is nothing short of a reality TV icon. He is known for his controversial behaviour on 90 Day Fiancé, as viewers have joined him on his journey to finding love.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Star Claims Their Relationship Was Mostly Fake

Deavan Clegg has claimed that her relationship with Jihoon Lee on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way was 96% scripted in season 1 and only 50% authentic in season 2. When Clegg, a single mom in her 20s, met Jihoon, 27, through a dating app, she was barely 20. Lee flew from South Korea to the U.S. to meet her, and they went to a love hotel, only for Clegg to later become pregnant. Clegg spoke of how she was Lee's parents' worst fear due to her tattoos, being a single mom, and not having completed university.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tlc
stillrealtous.com

Batista Refused To Shake Former WWE Star’s Hand

In any given wrestling locker room there are always a wide variety of personalities, but those different personalities don’t always get along. It seems that Batista and Shelly Martinez (FKA Ariel in WWE) didn’t always see eye to eye as she explained that they didn’t have the best relationship while speaking with Wrestling Shoot Interviews. According to Shelly, there was tension between her and Batista stemming from Batista’s relationship, and Shelly’s friendship, with former WWE star Melina.
WWE
Distractify

Where Does Molly Roloff Live Now — and What Does She Do for a Living?

When Little People, Big World first aired in 2006, the show centered on married couple Matt and Amy Roloff and their four children. These days, their kids are grown up and have started families of their own. Because Molly Roloff no longer appears on the TLC series, longtime fans have wondered: Where does Molly live now? And what does Molly do for a living? Keep reading to learn more about the third-born Roloff kid.
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Is Being Threatened With Legal Action After Leaking Someone’s Phone Number On Her Instagram

Lisa Rinna might have to own it…and lawyer up. After she recently doxxed someone online, they are now threatening legal action against Rinna. The trouble began when an unknown number text the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. The message read, “Lisa, you need to stop with your rumors and lies about me. There’s plenty I […] The post Lisa Rinna Is Being Threatened With Legal Action After Leaking Someone’s Phone Number On Her Instagram appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
OK! Magazine

Where Does Kate Gosselin Live Now? Inside The Mom-Of-8's Life After Leaving Reality TV

It's been quite a few years since Kate Gosselin last graced the small screen, and since stepping back from the spotlight, she's managed to maintain a relatively normal life.The star, 47, rose to fame in 2007 via her and ex-husband Jon Gosselin's TLC series, Jon & Kate Plus 8, which documented them as they tried to raise sextuplets and a pair of twins in a suburb of Pennsylvania.The spouses eventually divorced, and after the show wrapped in 2017, she starred in her own short-lived series, Kate Plus Date, where she tried to find a new romantic partner. After it went...
TROUTMAN, NC
d1softballnews.com

Zoë Kravitz Gets Canceled For Flirting With Jaden Smith When He Was Underage – CINEMABLEND

After Zoë Kravitz gave her opinion on the 2022 Oscars controversy, the fandom went over her and reminded her of something not so pleasant in her career. The whole world weighed in on the 2022 Oscars stage violence at the hands of Will Smith and Chris Rock, after the comedian made a joke about the physical appearance of Jada Pinkett Smith, companion of the protagonist of King Richard: A winning family for several years.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

All about Patrick's brother John from 90 day Fiancé

Patrick and Thais are one of the newest couples on 90 Day Fiancé, and got engaged after Patrick visited Brazil on a trip with the aim of reconnecting with his father, who lived out there. He met Thais on a dating app, and as they began dating Patrick would...
TV & VIDEOS
PopCrush

Who Pays for ‘Real Housewives’ Cast Trips?

During nearly every season of The Real Housewives — of any city — the ladies embark on fabulous vacations. But who actually pays for those Real Housewives trips?. The destinations are usually exotic, and the cast members typically stay in ultra-luxurious homes or resorts stocked full of treats, alcohol and fancy goodies to ensure a good time.
TV & VIDEOS
StaceyNHerrera

Husband sought one-night stands while traveling for business, and claimed "it didn't mean anything"

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Nearly every month for their two decades of marriage, my friend’s husband traveled for business. As a system implementation consultant, it was his job to strategize, implement, and roll out systems that made companies more efficient.
SheKnows

Gabi’s DiMera Fate Is Sealed, Until [Spoiler] Makes a Surprise Appearance — Plus, Allie Confesses Her Feelings to Tripp, But There’s a Catch

From Shawn and Belle’s place, Jan calls Belle to summon her over. After she hangs up, Shawn asks Jan who she’s talking to. She lies that she was ordering a baby outfit for Ciara’s son. She beams, but Shawn’s not impressed. She offers to babysit for baby Bo, but Shawn retorts, “Not a chance in hell.” Jan thinks they could do it together so she can get practice on being a good mother. Shawn agrees to go ask his sister, but assumes it will be a hard no.
TV SERIES
E! News

Bethenny Frankel Responds to Erika Jayne's Comment on Her Late Boyfriend Dennis Shields

Watch: Erika Jayne Says She's the "Whipping Girl" Amid Legal Drama. Bethenny Frankel has a message for a certain Real Housewife on the opposite coast. The Bravo alum took to Twitter on May 19 to respond to comments made by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Erika Jayne on the previous night's Watch What Happens Live. There, host Andy Cohen asked Erika if, prior to the embezzlement scandal involving her estranged husband Tom Girardi, she had ever heard any rumors about him owing people money.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘Deeply saddened’ Lindsie Chrisley reacts to Todd and Julie’s guilty verdict

Lindsie Chrisley is “deeply saddened” by estranged dad Todd Chrisley and stepmom Julie Chrisley’s guilty verdict in their fraud trial. “I know most of you are expecting to hear from me on my podcasts this week as I took time to be with my family last week,” Lindsie, 32, wrote on her Instagram Story Wednesday. “The verdict is not what I had hoped or prayed for, and I am deeply saddened for myself, my son and my family as a whole,” she continued. “Please pray for us during this difficult time and know that I will be back when the time is...
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
114K+
Followers
34K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy