New London, MN

MnDot advisory group meets Monday to look for safety solution at Highways 9 and 23

By JP Cola
willmarradio.com
 2 days ago

(New London MN-) A newly-formed advisory group meets today to look at safety improvements at a dangerous intersection in New London. The purpose of the meeting is to start the process of discussing long-term safety options at the intersection of Highways 9 and 23....

www.willmarradio.com

voiceofalexandria.com

Clean-up of Maple Lake is set to begin Tuesday, June 14 following EF-2 tornado

(Forada, MN)--The clean-up of Maple Lake is set to begin Tuesday, June 14 at 8 a.m. following the May 30th tornado that hit Forada and Hudson Township. Below are the latest details from the Douglas County Land & Resource Management Office. If you could share this with your readers and cover the event, that would be great.
MAPLE LAKE, MN
myklgr.com

Redwood Falls man injured in collision with livestock Monday evening

A Redwood Falls man was slightly injured when his vehicle struck livestock in the road Monday evening. According to the Redwood Falls Sheriff’s Office, at about 11:30 p.m. on June 13, Steven Gehrke, age 34, was driving a 2003 Jeep when he struck three cows standing on County Road 1, near 300th Street.
Drowning child rescued from hotel pool in Alexandria

(Alexandria, MN) -- A child is recovering after being pulled from a pool in Alexandria. Officers were called to the Holiday Inn in Alexandria around 6:45 P-M Saturday on a report of a six-year-old child drowning in a pool. When they arrived, they found the child was already out of the pool and C-P-R had been started. The child was taken to an area hospital and was reported to be in critical condition.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
willmarradio.com

Jeep hits cows southeast of Redwood Falls

(Redwood Falls MN-) A Redwood Falls man was shaken up after his Jeep hit some cows about 4 miles southeast of Redwood Falls. The sheriff's department says 34-year-old Matthew Gehrke was traveling on County Road 1 near 300th Street at 11:31 last night when he hit 3 cows standing in the roadway. Gehrke was slightly injured and was checked out at the scene by ambulance staff.
willmarradio.com

Vehicle rolls into Lake Louise

(Alexandria, MN) -- Two people are expected to be okay after their car crashed into Lake Louise near Alexandria. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reports the vehicle left County Road 22 Friday afternoon and rolled into the water. A witness said the vehicle was upside down in the lake and the two occupants were able to get out and were assisted up an embankment to shore. The driver and passenger were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
WJON

Stearns Bank Holdingford Changes Hands

ST. CLOUD -- A local bank is changing hands. VersaHoldings US has reached an agreement to buy Stearns Bank Holdingford from St. Cloud based Stearns Financial Services. Upon completion of the estimated $13.5 million dollar deal, Stearns Bank Holdingford will be renamed VersaBank USA. This will be the first US...
HOLDINGFORD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Child In Critical Condition After Nearly Drowning In Alexandria Hotel Pool

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (WCCO) — Alexandria police responded to an incident of a child nearly drowning in a hotel pool on Saturday. APD received a call around 6:46 p.m. about a 6-year-old drowning in a pool at Holiday Inn. Upon arrival, the APD says they found the victim was taken out of the pool and CPR had been started. Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the call. The child was transported to Alomere Health in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
KNOX News Radio

Accident near MN lake injures two from Thompson

Authorities say two people from Thompson (ND) sustained minor injuries when their vehicle left a road northwest of Alexandria (MN) and went into a lake. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it happened shortly before 2 PM today (Fri). A 9-1-1 caller said the vehicle left County Road 22...
CBS Minnesota

Buffalo Teen, 15, Arrested In Golden Valley Gas Station Carjacking

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A teenage boy is in custody in connection to the carjacking of teenage sisters Monday evening at a Twin Cities gas station. Golden Valley police say it happened at the Speedway on the 1900 block of Douglas Drive North at about 8:37 p.m. The 16-year-old sister told investigators she was filling her 2018 Lexus RX with gas, while her 14-year-old sister stayed inside the vehicle. The girls say a boy, who police describe as a “15-year-old white male suspect from Buffalo, MN,” came up to the Lexus, showed the 14-year-old a gun and demanded the keys. He then drove off, leaving the sisters unharmed. Bloomington police tracked down the Lexus about two hours later, which contained the suspect and three other teens. The 15-year-old was arrested, and is awaiting criminal charges. Golden Valley police did not say if they believe the suspect has any connection to the string of carjackings in the city in the past month, including the armed theft of a golfer’s Audi A5 last week outside of Theodore Wirth Golf Club.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
willmarradio.com

Girl rescues child who fell into a manhole in Buffalo

(Buffalo, MN) -- A 12-year-old girl is being called a hero for helping save the life of a Buffalo, Minnesota boy. Sadie Peterson thought quickly after four-year-old Rowan Sykes fell into a manhole Sunday after church at Connection Pointe on the grounds of Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church. Sadie grabbed Rowan's hand and pulled him up far enough that his face wasn't underwater while Rowan's brother Nolan went for help. A man was able to lift the children out of the hole just as his mother made it to the scene. The manhole cover is now secure.
BUFFALO, MN
willmarradio.com

New president/CEO chosen for SMBSC in Renville

(Renville MN-) Paul Fry has been elected the next President and CEO of the Southern Minnesota Beet Sugar Cooperative in Renville. Former CEO Steve Domm announced his retirement this past March. An executive search for a replacement was launched, and selected Fry. Fry had been vice president of operations at Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative in Wahpeton North Dakota for the past 5 years.
RENVILLE, MN
willmarradio.com

On the day of his sentencing, Willmar shooting suspect withdraws guilty plea

(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man was going to be sentenced yesterday on a charge of 2nd Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon in connection with the shooting of a Willmar man in his home last summer. However, 20-year-old Jerome Patino withdrew the guilty plea that he entered last February, and has demanded a speedy trial on charges of assault, burglary and terroristic threats. Patino was arrested after an August 7th incident in which Jomar Saenz of Willmar allegedly shot and wounded a man while he and Patino tried to crash the victim's house party.
WILLMAR, MN
willmarradio.com

Willmar man arrested after series of motor vehicle mishaps Monday afternoon

(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man is under arrest after a pair of hit-and-run crashes. Willmar police say at 1:02 p.m. Monday they got a call that a man found someone sitting in his pickup truck in the parking lot of a grocery store on South First Street. The stranger got out of the pickup and got into a Chevy Cobalt and drove off. Shortly afterward police got a report that a Chevy Cobalt had been involved in a hit-and-run crash with a pickup at 19th Avenue and 5th Street Southeast. And after that police got a call that a Chevy Cobalt crashed into a sign in the 2400 Block of South First Street, then fled the scene. Police followed a trail of broken car parts and leaking fluid, and then got a call that someone was trying to push a Chevy Cobalt into a parking stall at an apartment complex in the 300 Block of Northwest 7th Street. Police located the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Abdiweli Ahmed Bare of Willmar. Bare was arrested for suspected DUI and has various pending charges stemming from the crashes and motor vehicle tampering. This case remains under investigation.
voiceofalexandria.com

World’s Largest High School Shooting Sport Event Under Way

(Alexandria, MN) -- The annual Minnesota State High School Clay Target League’s 2022 Trap Shooting State Championships began Monday at the Alexandria Shooting Park. Over the course of the nine day event, it is estimated that close to eight thousand trap shooters from high schools across Minnesota will participate.
ALEXANDRIA, MN

