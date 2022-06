Marquise Harris was shot to death in Denver last month; since then, no arrests have been made in the case, and the Denver Police Department has not released any information about possible suspects. His brother, Dedrick Harris, wonders if this lack of progress — and what he characterizes as poor communication about the investigation — could have something to do with the fact that he and Marquise had sued the DPD over separate arrests involving the brothers, both of which were captured on video.

DENVER, CO ・ 20 HOURS AGO