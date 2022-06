CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gas prices are expected to keep climbing, which is why people are putting down the fuel pump and picking up the charging cables. "In the next five years we are actually going to see 50% of our inventory being electric, or battery, or hybrid powered," said Mike Terrazas, general sales manager for BMW Corpus Christi. "That's just what's going on in the future."

