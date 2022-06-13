ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

European ‘star survey’ reveals celestial treasure trove

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LPhuW_0g93xzQN00
World News

The European Space Agency (ESA) has released a trove of data on almost two billion stars in the Milky Way, collected by its Gaia mission in an effort to create the most accurate and complete map of our galaxy.

Astronomers hope to use the data to understand better how stars are born and die, and how the Milky Way evolved over billions of years.

The new data includes new information such as the age, mass, temperature and chemical composition of stars.

This can be used, for example, to determine which stars were born in another galaxy and then migrated to the Milky Way.

Gaia was also able to detect more than 100,000 so-called starquakes, which ESA likened to large tsunamis that ripple across stars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wnRAv_0g93xzQN00
The interstellar dust that fills the Milky Way. The dark regions in the centre of the Galactic plane in black are the regions with a lot of interstellar dust fading to the yellow as the amount of dust decreases. The dark blue regions above and below the Galactic plane are regions where there is little dust (ESA Handout/AP)

These allow scientists to deduce the density, interior rotation and temperature inside stars, astrophysicist Conny Aerts said.

Although it has only collected information on about 1% of the Milky Way’s stars, the mission is already providing the basis for around 1,600 scientific publications a year.

Project scientist Timo Prusti said the sheer number of stars observed makes it more likely that scientists will make very rare discoveries.

“You have to observe a lot of objects in order to get the needle in the haystack,” he said.

ESA chief Josef Aschbacher said having more data also allows astronomers to understand some of the forces at play in the galaxy, such as the way our own solar system is being thrown about inside the Milky Way.

“It is enabling things that would never be possible without this large number of data,” he said.

The Gaia data now being released also includes information on 800,000 binaries — stars that move in tandem with each other — as well as several new exoplanets, hundreds of thousands of asteroids in the solar system and millions of objects beyond our galaxy.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Woman admits murdering her two-year-old son

A woman has admitted murdering her two-year-old son, who died in hospital. Police visited a property in Upper Garth Gardens, Guisborough, North Yorkshire, after a report of concern was made about Daniel Hodgson Green on February 2. He was taken to hospital and later died, Cleveland Police said at the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Man who shot Ronald Reagan finally freed from court oversight

John Hinckley Jr, who shot and wounded President Ronald Reagan in 1981, has been freed from court oversight, officially concluding decades of supervision by legal and mental health professionals. “After 41 years 2 months and 15 days, freedom at last!!!,” he wrote on Twitter. The lifting of all restrictions...
PUBLIC SAFETY
DIY Photography

Hubble photo shows that Milky Way will collide with Andromeda galaxy. Are we doomed?

NASA has released a Hubble image that’s jaw-dropping and frightening at the same time. It shows our Galaxy, the Milky Way, heading towards a collision with its neighboring Andromeda galaxy. Of course, it’s not going to happen any time soon, but the photo will still make you look in awe and admire the almighty power of our universe.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celestial#Star System#Treasure Trove#Solar System#European#The European Space Agency#Esa
a-z-animals.com

The Largest Crater on Earth Revealed

The history of the Earth is riddled with geological violence. Massive volcanic eruptions have been heard around the world, asteroid impacts have nearly wiped out all living things, and a planetary collision that could have ended the planet before it began are just a few examples of Earth’s violent past. The scars of Earth’s formation and lifespan are hard to find after having so many years to heal, but scientists can still spot some of them. Today, we’re going to look at the largest crater on Earth.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Astronomers spot weird star that is travelling faster than any like it

Astronomers have now observed the fastest fading nova ever recorded, a stellar explosion that led  researchers to an array of bizarre traits that could help them better understand the death process of stars and its connection to interstellar chemistry.A nova is a massive explosion that results when a small, but very dense and gravitationally powerful white dwarf star siphons so much material from a nearby companion star that the star stuff ignites in an uncontrolled thermonuclear reaction on the white dwarf’s surface. Such explosions can be incredibly bright, and typically take many days to weeks to fade.But V1674 Hercules, a...
ASTRONOMY
TheDailyBeast

The Hubble Space Telescope May Have Spotted a Free-Floating Black Hole

There are an estimated 100 million black holes strewn throughout the Milky Way galaxy. Each one that astronomers have identified are part of a larger neighborhood of stars and other objects that share in some kind of gravitational tug-and-pull. But scientists believe that, just by sheer odds, there must be some black holes that are rogue wanderers, floating aimlessly through interstellar space without any companions around.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
Andrei Tapalaga

Massive "Crater to Hell" Expanding in Russia

Photo of Russia's Batagaika Crater located in Siberia@AssaadRazzouk/Twitter. A crater located in the heart of Siberia has been seeing a quick expansion in the past few years, over 30 meters per year, and is now reaching a point where geologists are worried.
LiveScience

Moon: Facts about our planet's lunar companion

The moon is our constant companion and Earth's only consistent natural satellite. It has a diameter of about 2,159 miles (3,475 kilometers), making it bigger than the dwarf planet Pluto. The moon is one-fourth our planet's size but has a lower density, meaning that gravity is only 0.17 times as strong on the moon as it is on the surface of Earth.
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

Voyager 1 sends strange signals from beyond the solar system. Scientists are confused.

Spending 45 years traversing the solar system really does a number on a spacecraft. NASA's Voyager 1 mission launched in 1977, passed into what scientists call interstellar space in 2012 and just kept going — the spacecraft is now 14.5 billion miles (23.3 billion kilometers) away from Earth. And while Voyager 1 is still operating properly, scientists on the mission recently noticed that it appeared confused about its location in space without going into safe mode or otherwise sounding an alarm.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IFLScience

Strange “Starquakes” And Details of 1.5 Billion Stars Revealed In Most Detailed Map Of The Milky Way

The European Space Agency (ESA)’s Gaia mission is creating the most detailed map ever of our galaxy, the Milky Way. In December 2020, it delivered the position, brightness, color, and proper motion of 1.8 billion stars. Now ESA is releasing the full data, revealing a true treasure trove of observations that spans from the Solar System to some of the furthest reaches of the cosmos.
ASTRONOMY
ComicBook

NASA Releases Stunning Galaxy Image Captured by Hubble Telescope

NASA's website and social media accounts are typically home to stellar images captured by the various instruments the agency uses on a daily basis. Over the weekend, another stunning snapshot was added to the repertoire, with NASA sharing an image of a spiral galaxy the Hubble Space Telescope recently took a picture of.
ASTRONOMY
CNET

These New Views of the Milky Way Are the Most Detailed Ever

Beyond the realm of mind-blowing spaceflight, groundbreaking satellites and stunning moon landings, the European Space Agency has one crucial, ultimate mission. It is simply to "create the most accurate and complete multidimensional map of the Milky Way." It's an ambitious endeavor called Gaia, and for the last several years, ESA...
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

Massive, unknown radio structure detected around the universe's brightest quasar

Astronomers have discovered two large, mysterious objects blasting out of the brightest black hole in the known universe. Discovered in a 1959 survey of cosmic radio-wave sources, the supermassive black hole 3C 273 is a quasar — short for "quasi-stellar object," because the light emitted by these behemoths is bright enough to be mistaken for starlight. While black holes themselves do not emit light, the largest ones are surrounded by gargantuan swirls of gas called accretion disks; as gas falls into the black hole at near-light speed, friction heats the disk and causes it to blaze with radiation — typically detected as radio waves.
ASTRONOMY
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
139K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy