Gun Control Agreement & Sarah Palin One-Ups Santa Claus: What You Need2Know

By Jack Gallop
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 2 days ago
Here are the headlines you Need2Know for Monday, June 13, 2022:

BIPARTISAN GUN REFORM AGREEMENT

A bipartisan group of 20 senators announced a framework deal to address gun violence following a wave of mass shootings that reignited the debate over gun control. With the backing of 10 Republican senators, the proposal would have enough support to overcome a Senate filibuster. The framework includes funding to improve school safety and mental health programs, a requirement to review juvenile records for firearm buyers under 21 years old, and incentives for states to implement “red flag” laws. It also includes a provision to address the “boyfriend loophole,” which would prohibit dating partners of those convicted of domestic violence from owning guns. Biden said the proposal would be “the most significant gun safety legislation to pass Congress in decades.” AP

Everyone is more agreeable on a Sunday.

SECOND JAN. 6 HEARING TODAY

The second public hearing conducted by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol will start at 10 a.m. today. The focus is expected to be on former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, despite allegedly knowing he had lost. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson says this hearing will "examine the lies" that led people to storm the Capitol "to try to stop the transfer of power." One witness who is expected to testify is Chris Stirewalt, a former Fox News political editor who faced criticism from some within the Republican Party after Fox declared Arizona a victory for Joe Biden on election night. AP

If only all of these hearings were released at once so we could binge them like a Netflix show.

BIDEN SET TO VISIT SAUDI ARABIA, ISRAEL

President Joe Biden is planning to travel to Saudi Arabia next month, and the White House will announce the plans this week, according to U.S. officials. The agenda currently includes a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Some members of Congress have already criticized the idea of Biden meeting Prince Mohammed. “I wouldn’t go and shake his hand,” said Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. “Until Saudi Arabia makes a radical change in terms of its human rights, I wouldn’t want anything to do with him.” Biden will also visit Israel, the officials said. WSJ

UKRAINE: KEY CITY NEARS RUSSIAN CONTROL

Ukrainian officials say it’s only a matter of days before Severodonetsk is completely encircled by Russian forces. Capturing the city would give President Vladimir Putin a key victory in his bid to control all of the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine. A Ukrainian defeat would mark the end to one of the war’s bloodiest battles, which has exposed Ukraine’s limited ability to defend territory near the Russian border. If Severodonetsk falls, Moscow is expected to turn its attention to another key city in the east, Lysychansk. Ukraine currently has the advantage there, but it is feared Ukraine will be unable to properly supply its troops in time for a Russian attack. WASHINGTON POST

MCDONALD’S SUCCESSOR OPENS IN RUSSIA

The Russian-owned fast-food chain replacing McDonald's opened the doors to its first restaurants in Moscow yesterday. Its name? Vkusno-i Tochka, which translates to “Tasty and that’s it.” Its menu? No Big Mac. Hundreds of patrons lined up outside a former McDonald’s flagship restaurant in Moscow, where it drew a strong resemblance to the American staple. “The taste has stayed the same,” one customer said. “The cola is different, but there really is no change to the burger.” In March, in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, McDonald’s sold all of its Russian locations to oil mogul and licensee Alexander Govor. The rebranded McDonald’s has already opened 15 restaurants, and Govor plans to open all 850 locations by the end of the summer. REUTERS

ARRESTS AT IDAHO PRIDE PARADE

Police arrested 31 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near a pride parade in Idaho after a citizen alerted authorties that dozens of men were seen exiting a U-Haul van wearing masks and carrying shields. Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White said the men were preparing to riot in several areas of the town, arriving with shields, shin guards and other riot gear including at least one smoke grenade. All 31 were charged with a misdemeanor of conspiracy to riot and are scheduled to appear in court today. Patriot Front is described as “a white nationalist hate group” that formed after the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017. The parade was one of many celebrating Pride Month worldwide this weekend. AP

WHY LGBTQ+ BARS MATTER

Oberlin College sociology professor Greggor Mattson says, "In most of the United States, gay bars are the only public LGBTQ space where you can meet LGBTQ strangers." This is important because, according to Mattson's research, LGBTQ+ bars are in danger. Between 2019 and 2021, the number of gay bars declined 15%; the two years before that saw a drop of about 14%. This stems from a broader issue, which is the fact that LGBTQ+ people earn about 90% of what the average U.S. worker makes, so not only do LGBTQ+ owners have less capital to start businesses, but patrons also have less money to spend. Cheddar’s Michelle Castillo visited New York's Rock Bar to discuss why LGBTQ+ bars are necessary, why they are struggling, and what is being done to help. CHEDDAR

GAS HITS $5 AVERAGE NATIONWIDE

For the first time ever, the average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. topped $5. AAA reported this weekend that the national average was $5.014, jumping 18 cents from the previous week and $1.92 from this time last year. The price spike is likely a result of increased demand from the economy reopening after the pandemic and a low oil supply due to sanctions placed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Analysts say that prices have yet to peak, with many predicting the highest prices to come in mid-July at the height of the summer driving season. The question is, just how high could prices go? One analyst predicts a peak of $5.25, though the uncertainty surrounding the market means anything is possible. NPR

With those prices, there will be no summer driving season.

PALIN LEADS ALASKA HOUSE ELECTION

The Sarah Palin renaissance may be upon us. Palin, the former governor of Alaska and Republican vice presidential nominee, leads in early results from the state’s special primary to fill the state’s only U.S. House seat, left open after U.S. Rep. Don Young died in March. Early results show Palin, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won 29.8% of the 108,729 votes counted so far. In a bloated field of 48 candidates, the next leading hopeful received 19.3%, and a Democratic candidate whose legal name is Santa Claus got 4.5%. The top four vote-getters will advance to an August special election that will use ranked choice voting. The winner will serve out the remainder of Young’s term, which ends in January 2023. AP

Tina Fey should be getting a call from Lorne Michaels soon.

SPORTS CATCHUP

HOCKEY: The Stanley Cup Final is set: The Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Colorado Avalanche. The Lightning is fresh off a comeback series victory over the New York Rangers as they seek their third championship in a row — a feat not accomplished since 1980. On the other side, the Avalanche will come into the final more well-rested after an impressive sweep of the Edmonton Oilers. With Game 1 set for Wednesday, Colorado is slightly favored to lift the Stanley Cup. SPORTING NEWS

HOOPS: In the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are tied 2-2 in the best-of-7 series. In Friday’s Game 4, Steph Curry carried the Warriors to a win with a 43-point performance in front of a hostile crowd at Boston’s TD Garden. Curry has been far and away the best player in the series, though the Celtics appear to have a deeper rotation than Curry’s Warriors. The series heads back in San Francisco with Game 5 tipping off tonight at 9 p.m. ET. NBA

YOU DON'T SEE THAT EVERY DAY

First AI Ship Crosses Atlantic Ocean

@cheddar: The Autonomous Mayflower reached American shores after more than five weeks crossing the Atlantic Ocean from England. According to IBM, the technology performed flawlessly, but the ship ran into several mechanical problems before docking in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Sunday. INSTAGRAM

