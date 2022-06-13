Sandwich City Council aldermen want answers on former dump follow up
By Mark Harrington
Two Sandwich City Council aldermen issued inquiries into the former city dump of road and sidewalk debris on farmland west of the city at last week’s council meeting. Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham assigned the city attorney to provide...
The Village of Newark’s plan to consolidate residential garbage service to one company has come to an end for the foreseeable future. For 4 months, the Board has on residential streets. Currently 4 companies serve the residents for garbage pickup. Some companies make 2 trips weekly as recyclables are a second route. This takes a heavy toll on streets.
As of midnight Monday, the Route 34 Pub and Grub was to be shut down by the city of Sandwich. Stemming from a 2019 incident, the Illinois Liquor Control Commission upheld a finding and liquor license revocation decision by the Sandwich Liquor Commissioner. Sandwich Police Chief Jim Bianchi made the...
As we move into the summer season, it’s a good idea to review what you can and can’t burn in unincorporated areas of Kane County. It’s important to note that if you’re inside city limits you will need to check with your city government website. Ordinances vary from town to town.
This time it was the Oswego Village Board’s turn. In the continuing dilemma of about 90 Oswego East High School students parking their cars in the Prescott Mill Subdivision on a school day, on Tuesday night, the Oswego Village Board debated with Oswego School District 308 Superintendent Dr. John Sparlin.
A federal jury has convicted Mario Giavannini, an excavation company employee of paying kickbacks to Robert Czernek, Commissioner of the Bloomingdale Township Road District in exchange for approving $300,000 in fraudulent invoices for road work.
The Channahon Fire Protection District is pleased to announce the groundbreaking of a new satellite Fire Station #2 to be located at 23370 S. Thomas Dillon Drive, Channahon. The project will replace the fire station located at 23441 W. McClintock Road, Channahon. The original Fire Station #2 was built circa...
Members of the Kane County Board on Tuesday June 14, 2022 unanimously approved Michael Isaacson as the new Executive Director of the Kane County Health Department. Isaacson is an accomplished public health expert who has served Kane County since 2000 as the Assistant Director of Community Health. During his career, Isaacson has helped to direct numerous public health programs, including the county’s COVID-19 pandemic response.
For those looking to declutter their homes, Kane County is hosting its annual recycling extravaganza Saturday, July 9 to help people safely dispose of those hard-to-recycle items. The event will be held rain or shine from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Kane County Branch Court office, 540 S....
Officials in suburban Wheaton say that a "false report" led them to close a stretch of County Farm Road on Wednesday evening. Just after 7:30 p.m., officials said that the scene had been cleared, and that police determined the report that led to a large false response was "false." Residents...
Illinois voters don't have the ability to recall a state’s attorneys, regardless of how controversial they may be. The issue has become a flashpoint in the race for Illinois governor. Vying for the GOP nomination with five other candidates, Jesse Sullivan said that’s a priority among his proposals to address crime.
PLAINFIELD, Ill. - A retired suburban police official is calling on Gov. JB Pritzker to appoint a school safety and training chief. He says a few other states have something similar — a person or office appointed by the governor to assist school districts and police departments to make schools safer.
The trial for 52-year-old Javier Esqueda, of Plainfield, was set for July but has been moved back to November by a Kendall County Judge. Esqueda, who is a Joliet police sergeant, is accused of leaking squad car camera footage to the media that shows Joliet police choking and hitting Eric Lurry while he was in custody. Lurry died later on.
A standoff with police in Elgin ended peacefully on Tuesday after Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain spoke to one of the barricaded individuals. Police had been called to the 0-100 block of Weston Avenue to execute a court-ordered eviction order. The resident in the home insinuated that they were arming themselves with a rifle, resulting in a large police presence in the neighborhood.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former Mayor Richard M. Daley has been released from the hospital, five days after suffering what a spokesperson described as a "neurological event," and he is now being treated at a rehab facility.Daley was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital last Wednesday, after he started feeling out of sorts while at home with his daughter, Nora, according to his former press secretary, Jacqueline Heard.He was released from Northwestern on Monday night, and his physician, Dr. Eric Terman, said Daley is now at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab "for a short stay," according to Heard.Terman explained Daley experienced a "neurological event"...
The DuPage County Forest Preserve District held open houses this weekend at their Blackwell, Greene Valley, and Waterfall Glen Forest preserves. The meetings were used to discuss and get public feedback on the master plans for each of the three preserves. Master Plans. “So, this is going to be our...
We at the McHenry Area Historical Society, as well as the McHenry Landmark Commission, are pleased to announce that our little yellow brick mill, The A. H. Hanly & Sons McHenry Brick Mill is now a designated Landmark! Thank you to the McHenry City Counsel for voting yes!. The A....
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An unwanted visitor has been staking claim inside the lobby of a Lakeview apartment building, and residents have begged management to get him out for years, saying their safety is at risk.The door to the apartment building on West Briar Place is always unlocked, so anyone can make their way inside at all hours.Now one man is claiming free rent inside the tiny vestibule, and neighbors said they never know when his motivation to seek shelter might turn violent.Katie Burt wants to feel safe walking into her apartment building late at night, but for two years, she...
Geneva’s garbage collection rates will be adjusted starting Friday, July 1 as part of the City’s contract with LRS (Lakeshore Recycling Systems). A refuse sticker will cost $3.10 beginning in July. However, people who purchased stickers at the current rate of $2.97 can use their remaining supply without paying the difference. Prices for optional garbage cart subscriptions also will increase by less than a dollar per billing cycle, according to the contract.
The Village of Big Rock is set to receive $1.9 million dollars from the State of Illinois for a critical storm sewer upgrade. The long overdue infrastructure project is expected to spur economic growth along Rt. 30, improvements residents have sought for decades. The project includes the construction of...
