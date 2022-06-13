ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Smile to Tour North America

By Jazz Monroe
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Smile will tour North America this fall for the first time. The project from Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, with jazz drummer Tom Skinner, begins its trek in Providence, Rhode Island, in mid-November, and works its way toward a finale in Los ANgeles the following month. Check out all...

Eater

Los Angeles Birria Legend Silverio Moreno Has Died at Age 73

Silverio Moreno, founder of Birrieria Flor Del Rio, which changed its name to Birrieria Nochistlán in July 2016 when the business moved across the street in Boyle Heights, died on June 5 at the age of 73. He had been recently diagnosed with cancer. Silverio, along with his wife Amparo Luis Bustos, served Bustos’s family’s traditional birria de chivo (goat birria) from Nochistlán, Zacatecas for more than two decades. He’ll be remembered as a pivotal figure in the rise in popularity of birria in Los Angeles, which in recent years has spread out across the United States and beyond.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Kurt Vile Adds Tour Dates, Performs on Colbert: Watch

Kurt Vile was the musical guest on last night’s episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. He performed “Mount Airy Hill (Way Gone),” from his latest album (watch my moves). He also did a rendition of the John Prine song “How Lucky” as a web-exclusive for the show. Additionally, Vile has announced more tour dates in support of the new LP. Watch it all go down, and find Vile’s full schedule, below.
MUSIC
NME

Simple Minds announce new album ‘Direction Of The Heart’ and share single ‘Vision Thing’

Simple Minds have shared new single ‘Vision Thing’, which is the first to be taken from the band’s upcoming eighteenth studio album ‘Direction Of The Heart’. The euphoric ‘Vision Thing’ features music written by guitarist Charlie Burchill and lyrics by frontman Jim Kerr, with the song described as a tribute to Kerr’s “best pal” – his late father who passed away in 2019.
MUSIC
Fault Lines

Prior to the pandemic, Deliluh were a post-punky quartet based in downtown Toronto; today, they exist as a transient avant-ambient duo flashing their Eurail passes between Berlin and Marseille. That dramatic shift aligns them with a grand tradition of iconoclastic North American artists—from Iggy Pop to Liars to the Brian Jonestown Massacre—who’ve headed to the old continent to chase new musical horizons, but in Deliluh’s case, they’re breaking free of both their established sound and their essential identity. Through the late 2010s, Deliluh were more than just familiar faces in Toronto’s DIY underground; they were, in many ways, its ideological center, constantly seeking performance spaces that lay outside the traditional bar circuit. They were the kind of band that hosted shows in their living room, transformed a local veterans hall into a freak-scene clubhouse, and even got the city’s permission to stage an event in the famously abandoned Lower Bay subway station. In Colin Medley and Maria Todorov-Topouzov’s short documentary on the group, guitarist/synth player Julius Pedersen summed up Deliluh’s thrill-seeking philosophy like so: “It became this [game of] like, ‘how can we beat the last one?’”
MUSIC
Post Malone Announces 2022 Tour

Post Malone has announced a North American tour in support of his new album Twelve Carat Toothache. The Twelve Carat Tour begins in September and stretches into November. Joining Malone at a number of dates on the trek is his “Cooped Up” collaborator Roddy Ricch. Check out the tour dates below.
MUSIC
Julia Jacklin Shares Video for New Song “I Was Neon”: Watch

Julia Jacklin has shared a new song and video, “I Was Neon,” from her forthcoming album, Pre Pleasure. Jacklin directed the visual, and it was filmed in Melbourne. Watch below. “I first wrote ‘I Was Neon’ for a band called Rattlesnack, a short-lived, much-loved 2019 side project that...
Country
Netherlands
A Very Important Interview With Twista About Ventriloquism

Pitchfork writer Alphonse Pierre’s rap column covers songs, mixtapes, albums, Instagram freestyles, memes, weird tweets, fashion trends—and anything else that catches his attention. Twista on his ventriloquism skills, how he got into the art form, and where he wants to take it next. Earlier this week a video...
HIP HOP
Occasional Rain

Restless wanderings in and through the American ghetto, told in miniature, sung by one of America’s greatest vocalists: This was Terry Callier’s project, met at every luckless turn with institutional ambivalence and obscurity. His second album, 1972’s Occasional Rain, is his small miracle: Formally folk, affectively soul, a sprawling, psychedelic shimmer. Folk music has often struck at the heart of American self-narration, stitching legacies of violence to the natural or the mundane: Western African vocal traditions were carried over to Turtle Island by trans-Atlantic slavery, developing into call-and-answer strategies in the plantations; the words and tunes eventually finding paper. Occasional Rain makes clear the Black aesthetic connection to folk music—as progenitor, mastery, unavoidable base layer—in a collection of stories from Callier’s native Chicago. The songs collide with and deflate America, breaking open every civic myth.
CHICAGO, IL
The New Four Seasons - Vivaldi Recomposed

Nearly two hundred years after the death of Antonio Vivaldi in 1741, he was a name known only to scholars of Bach and the Baroque, a ghost who haunted Western music from a small cemetery outside the city walls of Vienna. But the Italian composer’s resurrection in the years before World War II was dramatic. In the 1930s, Vivaldi’s greatest cheerleader, Ezra Pound, helped usher him into the canon through a series of performances in Rapallo, on the Italian Riviera. By the 1950s, students all over the globe were beginning to learn the Venetian’s compositions, but four violin concerti, rightly or wrongly, stand above the rest.
MUSIC
Free the Robots

Free The Robots (né Chris Alfaro) has been a familiar presence in the Los Angeles beat scene, but he’s never been given the same flowers as Nosaj Thing, Shlohmo, or at least a half a dozen artists who put out records with the word “Brainfeeder” printed on the back. For the uninitiated, beat music is a grassroots movement started in the late 2000s by a loose collective of musicians who typically congregated around the Low End Theory club night at The Airliner in Lincoln Heights, dedicated to testing the boundaries of hip-hop production by transplanting in genres like IDM, jazz, and ambient. Low End wound up almost four years ago now, but Alfaro’s eclectic proclivities have only intensified. New album Kaduwa is a product of a trip to the Philippines, the country of his roots, which unexpectedly turned into a year-long stay when Covid-19 hit. While immersing himself in his ancestral influences on Siargao Island, Alfaro used just the bare-bones equipment he had with him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vanishing Act

“The Weeknd Producer Goes Solo” would be a nice headline for Benny Bock’s latest album. The Los Angeles keyboardist and composer wrote and produced the Dawn FM standout “Here We Go … Again” with The Beach Boys’ Bruce Johnston and a handful of songwriting professionals. Bock’s melodic top line could have been lifted off any classic Motown record and is wide enough to sustain both Beach Boy cooing and a Tyler, the Creator verse. To describe his synths as “silky” is a testament to their comfort and quality, not some cheap shorthand for ’70s R&B. Dawn FM is a sad listen, but Bock helps heighten it to something timeless. However, Bock’s solo debut, the ambient jazz-leaning instrumental cycle Vanishing Act, sounds little like The Weeknd. Vanishing Act is not a playful record. It is a sobering, often surreal film reel of fleeting joy, made by a talent whose only agenda is to capture the sounds in his head, be they jazz or not. For people who don’t follow ambient jazz, Vanishing Act will feel like a revelation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Harbor

If the title of Ambient Musician Laureate existed in the United States, Taylor Deupree would be a shoo-in. He’s not an indie-crossover success story like Grouper or William Basinski, nor does his work tend to challenge preconceptions of what ambient music can be, but he’s one of the genre’s most consummate professionals. As founder and head of the 12k label and engineering studio in New York, he’s the guy that people who master ambient albums hit up to master their own records. You can also find him working with David Sylvian and Ryuichi Sakamoto, composing music for photography installations and outdoor tea gardens, or releasing pristine-sounding, artfully crafted ambient albums united by his faded, organic visual aesthetic.
MUSIC
