ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Who is Darwin Nunez and what does his transfer mean for Liverpool?

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kzX3v_0g93xBjP00

Liverpool are close to announcing the potential club-record transfer of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez.

The 22-year-old, who has already agreed personal terms on a six-year contract, is likely to join this week for an initial fee of £64million, with a possible £12.8m payable in appearance-related add-ons and £8.5m depending on team success.

If all conditions are met the total fee for the Uruguay international would be just over £85m and would therefore eclipse the £75m Liverpool paid Southampton for Virgil Van Dijk in January 2018.

Here the PA news agency takes a closer look at the transfer and what it means.

Who is Darwin Nunez?

He was born in Artigas, right on the border with Brazil, one of the poorest parts of Uruguay and the city furthest away from the capital Montevideo, in June 1999. His father Bibiano was a construction worker, his mother Silvia collected and re-sold plastic bottles. As a 13-year-old he joined Penarol in Montevideo, a seven-hour road trip away, and made his first-team debut as a substitute for former Liverpool forward Maxi Rodriguez in November 2017.

How has he ended up at Liverpool?

Nunez joined Spanish second division side Almeria for £3.4m in August 2019. After 16 goals in his first season Benfica swooped to sign him for £20m, although Almeria inserted a 20 per cent sell-on clause which is set to pay huge dividends now.

Troubled by a knee issue he scored only six goals in his maiden campaign in Portugal and missed the 2021 Copa America to have surgery to rectify the problem. He returned a different player with 26 goals in 24 league starts last season, plus six goals in six Champions League starts – including in each of their quarter-final legs against Liverpool.

So what is Jurgen Klopp getting?

With his 23rd birthday just a few days away Nunez still has some rough edges but Klopp and his coaching staff should be able to iron out those. He is a right-footed forward who can play up front on his own, with a partner or wide on the left, and is excellent in the air.

While he may be an immediate replacement for Bayern Munich target Sadio Mane he is probably a longer-term successor to Roberto Firmino. What he does offer Liverpool is a more clinical option through the middle. Across Europe’s big five leagues and Portugal, only Robert Lewandowski (35), Kylian Mbappe (28), Karim Benzema (27) and Ciro Immobile (27) scored more league goals last season.

After Benfica’s draw at Anfield in April Klopp said of the player: “Physically strong, quick, and calm with his finish when he finished the goal off. Good, really good. If he stays healthy, it’s a big career ahead of him”.

How will he fit in?

If he needs any encouragement the January signing of Luis Diaz from Porto should provide it. The Colombia international made an immediate impact and was a significant player in Liverpool’s run to three finals and a title race which went down to the final 10 minutes of the season.

A key part of the Reds’ recruitment process is the work they do on the character of a player and Nunez appears to fit their criteria. The Uruguayan’s ambition was aligned to providing for his family, promising to buy his mother a substantial house when he earned his first major contract. “When I was transferred to Almeria that’s what I did – I bought six hectares of land and gave it to her,” he said in an interview with UEFA Champions League Weekly in February.

What does his arrival mean for Liverpool?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dx8C1_0g93xBjP00
Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are being phased out to allow for a new-look forward line to emerge (Clive Rose/PA) (PA Archive)

Without laying it on too thick Darwin’s signing is part of the team’s evolution.

With Mane seemingly heading out this summer, Mohamed Salah currently only prepared to commit himself to the final year of his contract and Firmino, 31 in October, likely to play out his last 12 months, the forward line needs an injection of new blood.

Diaz, 25, provided the initial shot, the addition of Fulham’s 19-year-old Fabio Carvalho has boosted that and Nunez will complete the mid-to-long-term regeneration. Liverpool still also have Diogo Jota, who is also only 25.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Woman admits murdering her two-year-old son

A woman has admitted murdering her two-year-old son, who died in hospital. Police visited a property in Upper Garth Gardens, Guisborough, North Yorkshire, after a report of concern was made about Daniel Hodgson Green on February 2. He was taken to hospital and later died, Cleveland Police said at the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

England World Cup squad: Who is on the plane to Qatar and who has work to do?

Gareth Southgate has plenty of food for thought as he considers his World Cup selection following a humiliating end to England’s summer fixtures. The Three Lions went on a winless run of four Nations League matches in 11 days, which ended with Tuesday’s 4-0 home humbling at the hands of Hungary.
WORLD
SPORTbible

Liverpool Make Shock Move For £60 Million Premier League Star

Liverpool have submitted an offer in the region of £60 million for Leeds United winger Raphinha, according to reports coming out of Spain. However, Raphinha’s representatives, led by former Chelsea midfielder Deco, have decided to reject every offer coming their way as they wait for the playmaker’s preferred suitors to make a move. These preferred suitors are Barcelona, who are understood to hold long-term interest in the 25-year-old. The star has thus rejected a move to Anfield at this point.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ciro Immobile
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Virgil Van Dijk
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
Yardbarker

Report: Bournemouth Interested In Manchester United Goalkeeper Dean Henderson

Newly promoted Bournemouth are now reportedly said to be interested in signing Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson according to a new report. Bournemouth achieved promotion back to the Premier League via the automatic promotion place from the EFL Championship last season. The ‘Cherries’ finished second to Fulham and will be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Darwin Nunez deal is done; Liverpool will pay up to $105 million

Darwin Nunez to Liverpool is official, and Jurgen Klopp is glowing over his new Uruguayan ace. The 22-year-old sealed his expensive deal to Anfield on Tuesday, a deal that could rise to $105 million with add-ons as Liverpool continues to spend in a bid to keep pace with Manchester City.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Benfica#Fulham#Penarol In Montevideo#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
newschain

Ex-soldier who killed neighbours tells court he cannot remember attack

An ex-soldier who stabbed his neighbours to death claims he cannot remember the attack despite recounting the incident to police in a 999 call just a few moments afterwards. Collin Reeves, 35, is on trial for murder at Bristol Crown Court for killing Jennifer and Stephen Chapple on November 21 last year in Norton Fitwarren, outside Taunton in Somerset.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Liverpool 'may have waited an extra season'

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock wonders if Sadio Mane's anticipated departure from Anfield "forced their hand" to sign Darwin Nunez this summer - but he expects the Uruguay forward to be a success in England. Bayern Munich have had two bids rejected for Mane, who has one year left on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

10 of the most memorable opening day games in Premier League history

The Premier League fixtures announcement has thrown up some intriguing encounters on the opening weekend. Nottingham Forest will mark their return with a trip to Newcastle, promoted Fulham take on Liverpool and West ham host champions Manchester City. Here, the PA news agency looks at 10 of the most memorable...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Is burnout behind England’s Nations League misery?

Player tiredness is likely to be a significant factor behind England’s poor form, PA news agency analysis suggests. Just over five months away from the World Cup in Qatar, the Three Lions are in the midst of their longest winless run since 2014 and their worst goalscoring sequence since 2007.
SPORTS
newschain

Premier League fixtures 2022-23 – the runs to look out for

Football fans up and down the country will be poring over the Premier League fixture schedule after it was announced on Thursday morning. While clubs will all play each other twice over the course of the season, the ordering of the matches can have a significant impact on their fortunes.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy