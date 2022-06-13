Rivalry Roundup: AL East rivals all keep pace with wins

While a lot has gone right for the Yankees this year, one area where the team could improve in both the short-term and the long-term is in the bullpen. Clay Holmes has been elite as the Yankees closer and he's the most trustworthy high-leverage bullpen arm the Yankees have while the options behind him and Michael King (who seems to have gotten back on track after a rough May) leave a lot to be desired. Chad Green is out for the year after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Aroldis Chapman and Jonathan Loaisiga are still on the injured list and weren't exactly effective before hitting the shelf. As a result, lower leverage arms like Lucas Luetge, Wandy Peralta, Miguel Castro, and Ron Marinaccio have had to step up, which won't be sustainable come playoff time. After this year -- Chapman, Green, Castro, and Zack Britton are all free agents and probably won't be brought back on new deals. The good news for the Yankees is that under Matt Blake, most of the bullpen arms they've acquired from other teams like Holmes and Peralta have flourished, and the solution to the Yankees' immediate and future bullpen issues might be to trade for someone.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO