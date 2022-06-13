ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Rivalry Roundup: AL East rivals all keep pace with wins

By Matt Ferenchick
Pinstripe Alley
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a good weekend for the Yankees, as they powered their way to a sweep over the Cubs. They started a little slow on Friday night, but they went off over Saturday and especially Sunday, piling on 18 runs. They continue to roll along with the best record in baseball,...

www.pinstripealley.com

The Spun

David Ortiz Names The Best MLB Player He's Ever Seen

MLB is bidding farewell to an all-time great this season. Upon signing a one-year deal back with the St. Louis Cardinals, Albert Pujols confirmed that he will retire following the 2022 season. Five years later, he'll be a shoo-in to join recent Hall of Fame inductee David Ortiz in Cooperstown.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Lance Lynn gets into it with White Sox coach

Lance Lynn got into it with one of the Chicago White Sox’s coaches during his team’s 9-5 win over the Detroit Tigers on Monday. Lynn was making his season debut after coming back from knee surgery. He allowed three runs on 10 hits over 4.1 innings and got a no-decision. Lynn allowed a home run to Willi Castro to lead off the game.
CHICAGO, IL
Person
José Altuve
Person
Jeffrey Springs
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Kevin Kiermaier
Person
Rafael Devers
FOX Sports

Red Sox host the Athletics to open 3-game series

LINE: Red Sox -228, Athletics +186; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox begin a three-game series at home against the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday. Boston has a 13-14 record in home games and a 32-29 record overall. Red Sox hitters have a collective .412 slugging percentage to rank third in the AL.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Jarren Duran leading off for Red Sox on Wednesday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Duran has been recalled and will start in center field on Wednesday. He will bat first versus right-hander James Kaprielian and Oakland. Rob Refsnyder moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Duran...
BOSTON, MA
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Series Preview

After wrapping up a dominant series sweep of the Cubs on Sunday, the Yankees got a day off. However, tonight they’ll be back in action for a faceoff against an old foe. Tonight, the Rays are coming to town for a three-game set. Tampa Bay has infamously had the Yankees’ number in recent years, including knocking them out in the 2020 ALDS.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Al East#Boston Red Sox#Yankees#Cubs#The Blue Jays
Pinstripe Alley

Possible Bullpen Trade Targets for the Yankees

While a lot has gone right for the Yankees this year, one area where the team could improve in both the short-term and the long-term is in the bullpen. Clay Holmes has been elite as the Yankees closer and he's the most trustworthy high-leverage bullpen arm the Yankees have while the options behind him and Michael King (who seems to have gotten back on track after a rough May) leave a lot to be desired. Chad Green is out for the year after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Aroldis Chapman and Jonathan Loaisiga are still on the injured list and weren't exactly effective before hitting the shelf. As a result, lower leverage arms like Lucas Luetge, Wandy Peralta, Miguel Castro, and Ron Marinaccio have had to step up, which won't be sustainable come playoff time. After this year -- Chapman, Green, Castro, and Zack Britton are all free agents and probably won't be brought back on new deals. The good news for the Yankees is that under Matt Blake, most of the bullpen arms they've acquired from other teams like Holmes and Peralta have flourished, and the solution to the Yankees' immediate and future bullpen issues might be to trade for someone.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomeback.com

Baltimore Orioles chairman declares future plans

The Baltimore Orioles franchise has been in disarray in recent years and not just on the field. While the franchise has been among the worst in the league over the last six years, the drama behind the scenes has made the Orioles seem like a mess as well. The Angelos family, which owns the team, always seems to be involved in some kind of legal drama or issue related to their relationship with the Washington Nationals and MLB at-large.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Red Sox face the Athletics leading series 1-0

LINE: Red Sox -200, Athletics +170; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Oakland Athletics with a 1-0 series lead. Boston has a 33-29 record overall and a 14-14 record at home. Red Sox pitchers have a collective 3.57 ERA, which ranks fourth in the AL.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Bruins head coach candidates: Three contenders reportedly 'in the mix'

The Boston Bruins appear to be in a hurry to fill Bruce Cassidy's position. Just a week after Cassidy was abruptly fired, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman named three candidates who are "in the mix" for the Bruins' head coach job on his "32 Thoughts" podcast on Monday morning. Friedman listed Jim...
BOSTON, MA
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees prospects: Vasquez, Sikkema turn in strong starts

C Rob Brantly 0-4 RF Ryan LaMarre 0-2, SB. Matt Krook 6 IP, 6 H, 4 R (3 ER), 0 BB, 7 K, 1 HR (loss) Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 7-1 vs. Akron RubberDucks. Matt Minnick 0.1 IP, 1 H, 6 R (5 ER), 3 BB, 1 HR (loss) Emmanuel...
MLB
FOX Sports

Yankees host the Rays, aim to continue home win streak

LINE: Yankees -138, Rays +118; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will try to keep their 12-game home win streak intact when they take on the Tampa Bay Rays. New York has a 45-16 record overall and a 27-7 record in home games. Yankees pitchers have...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Yardbarker

Red Sox lose infielder Jonathan Araúz on waivers to Orioles

Former Red Sox infielder Jonathan Arauz has been claimed off waivers by the Orioles, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon. Boston had designated Arauz for assignment last Friday in order to create a spot on both the 26- and 40-man roster for outfielder Rob Refsnyder. Arauz, who turns 24 in...
BOSTON, MA

