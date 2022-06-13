ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

Hawks Swept in Two at North Scott Tourney

By Zach Ulin
kciiradio.com
 2 days ago

The No. 4 ranked in Class 2A Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk baseball team dropped a pair of contests Saturday at the North Scott Tournament in Eldridge. The Golden Hawks opened the day with an 18-8 loss at the hands of No. 6 in...

www.kciiradio.com

kciiradio.com

Paisley Sensational as Huskies Complete Season Sweep of Hillcrest; Highland Girls Also Sweep Away Ravens

The Highland baseball and softball teams made it four for four this year against the Hillcrest Ravens, finishing a pair of season sweeps Monday night. In a game heard on AM and FM KCII from Duane Banks Field on the campus of the University of Iowa, Highland never trailed in a 5-1 baseball win over the Ravens. The Huskies scored twice in the first when Connor Grinstead and Chase Schultz came home on RBI from Trevor McFarland and Kaige Vonnhame. Highland starter Ethan Paisley was determined to make that stand up, allowing just one hit through the first three innings and taking a shut out into the seventh. The Huskies added insurance runs in the fifth when Luke Miller came home on a wild pitch and two in the sixth when Vonnhame and Logan Bonebrake scored. Hillcrest broke through in the seventh with two hits with two outs as Rowan Miller came home on a passed ball. After the game, Paisley spoke with KCII sports about his night on the mound and the importance of his team scoring early. He said, “Just being able to throw strikes whenever I can is important. Moving around the plate and making sure that my breaking ball was finishing where I wanted it to. Thanks to my defense tonight, they stepped up quite a bit. With runners on tonight I just had to throw strikes and give my defense the best chance to succeed for us and that’s what happened. It felt good to get two runs early. It’s good momentum to start off and it just gives a good feeling to a pitcher.”
IOWA CITY, IA
kciiradio.com

Ravens Meet Nikes and Bears

The Hillcrest Academy boys and girls of summer are back on the diamond Tuesday to take on Burlington Notre Dame and Danville. For the Raven boys, the opponent is the Nikes. Hillcrest is 4-5 on the year following a 5-1 loss to Highland at Duane Banks Field at the University of Iowa Monday. The Ravens are hitting .228 with Luke Schrock’s bat leading the way at .405 with 15 hits and 11 runs scored. Jace Rempel has driven in a team best nine. Hillcrest has a team ERA of 4.02, paced by Seth Ours at 2.71 in 21 innings with a 1-2 mark. Burlington Notre Dame is 6-6 this year after splitting a Monday doubleheader with cross town rival West Burlington by 7-6 and 10-9 scores. For the year, the Nikes are hitting .202 as a team with Isaiah Crow at .353. Owen Gulick and Caden Schwenker each have five hits. Schwenker has scored six times and Carson Chiprez and Dylan Kipp have four RBI. On the mound, they hold a 4.58 ERA. Schwenker is 2-0 in 15 innings with a 1.43 mark.
DANVILLE, IA
kciiradio.com

Superconference Invades Duane Banks Field Monday; Softball Teams Meet in Kalona

An exciting venue and contest await a pair of KCII area baseball teams tonight when Hillcrest Academy and Highland travel to Iowa City to face off at Duane Banks Field, home of the Iowa Hawkeyes. Hillcrest is 4-4 on the year after an 8-1 loss at New London Friday. They are hitting .229 as a team, led by Luke Schrock at .424 with 14 hits and 11 runs scored. Jace Rempel has a team best nine driven in. The Ravens have a collective 4.15 ERA with Schrock throwing 18 innings with a 2-1 record and 4.67 mark. Seth Ours has a 1-1 record in 15 innings with a 2.39 ERA.
KALONA, IA
kciiradio.com

Unbeaten Tigers Take Down Ravens

The Hillcrest Academy Ravens were the latest victim of the undefeated New London Tigers on the road Friday 8-1. New London built a 4-0 lead with back-to-back two run innings to start the night. They would put another on the board in the fifth to go up 5-0 before Hillcrest broke through in the sixth, with a Seth Ours RBI hit to drive in Luke Schrock to get within 5-1. The Tigers would add three insurance runs in the bottom half to finish the contest. Josiah Beachy took the loss on the hill for the Ravens, working four innings, giving up five hits, three earned runs and striking out one. Hillcrest is 4-4 as they get ready for Highland Monday.
NEW LONDON, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa gains commitment from P Young

(Iowa City) -- The Iowa baseball program received a commitment from pitcher Jack Young on Monday. Young comes to Iowa City from Parkland College. Young tossed 28 2/3 innings last season with a 5.97 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings.
IOWA CITY, IA
kmaland.com

2023 RB Raphael commits to Iowa

(Iowa City) -- Running back Kendrick Raphael has committed to Iowa. The four-star 2023 commit chose the Hawkeyes over offers from North Carolina State, Appalachian State, Boston College and Buffalo. Raphael is the 11th commit to the Hawkeyes’ 2023 class.
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Football Lands 2023 4-Star Running Back Recruit

Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Football program had a nice Monday. The team got the news that they had landed the highest-rated recruit so far for the class of 2023. The Des Moines Register reports that 4-star running back Kendrick Raphael from Naples Florida announced that he would be attending the University of Iowa to play football. Raphael shared his decision on Twitter.
I-Rock 93.5

Eldridge Man Wins $100,000 in Lottery Scratch-Off

An Eldridge man bought a few lottery tickets while he was on a road trip with his dad and ended up winning big. Rryan Claussen of Eldridge claimed a scratch-off's $100,000 prize, marking the 4th top prize in the Iowa Lottery's "Supreme" scratch game, according to a release from IA Lottery. Claussen got the ticket when he was going home from Ames, and happened to stop at Casey's (1800 S. B Ave.) in Nevada.
ELDRIDGE, IA
Joe Hall
superhits1027.com

Urbandale teacher crowned Miss Iowa

DAVENPORT — A middle school teacher from Urbandale was crowned the new Miss Iowa over the weekend to conclude the three-day scholarship competition in Davenport. 24-year-old Bailey Hodson says when they called her name as the winner, she went completely numb and had no idea what to do, even though they’d practiced everything with each contestant during rehearsals.
URBANDALE, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Appanoose, Cedar, Clinton, Davis, Des Moines, Henry, Iowa by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 18:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-16 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Appanoose; Cedar; Clinton; Davis; Des Moines; Henry; Iowa; Jefferson; Johnson; Keokuk; Lee; Louisa; Monroe; Muscatine; Scott; Van Buren; Wapello; Washington; Wayne SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 373 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE APPANOOSE CEDAR CLINTON DAVIS DES MOINES HENRY IOWA JEFFERSON JOHNSON KEOKUK LEE LOUISA MONROE MUSCATINE SCOTT VAN BUREN WAPELLO WASHINGTON WAYNE
APPANOOSE COUNTY, IA
qctoday.com

Bailey Hodson of Berwick, Iowa, named Miss Iowa 2022

Miss Iowa 2022 is Bailey Hodson of Berwick, Iowa. Hodson was crowned Saturday night to culminate two days of competition at Davenport’s Adler Theatre. Hodson, Miss Metro, 24, is the daughter of Emily Hodson and the late Dave Hodson. She will represent Iowa in the Miss America Pageant in...
BERWICK, IA
977wmoi.com

Ellen “Renee” Penn

Ellen “Renee” Penn, 33, 1988 – 2022. Renee was one of a kind. She was funny and outgoing and not afraid to speak exactly what was on her mind. Renee was beautiful, barely above 5 feet tall with a tiny frame and her signature strawberry blonde hair. Renee’s house was always spotless, she could not stand a dirty dish in the sink or unwashed laundry. Renee enjoyed being incredibly organized and she always planned ahead.
ABINGDON, IL
97X

There’s An Awesome Resort In Eastern Iowa You Had No Idea Existed

There is a resort that's hidden in eastern Iowa that we bet you had no idea about. The hotel and resort we're about to show you has been around for quite a while, but it recently got some new owners that have taken the hidden gem and made it a place you have to visit every summer. It's called the Off Shore Hotel & Resort and you can find it nestled right on the Mississippi River in Bellevue, IA.
BELLEVUE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Two longtime QC music businesses to merge July 1, West to close in Moline

On July 1, 2022, two area family-owned music stores with 200 years of combined experience will make beautiful music together, expanding their services to musicians throughout the greater Quad Cities and surrounding areas. West Music Company is acquiring Griggs Music, and combined resources will provide greater access to top-quality products,...
MOLINE, IL
97X

Rodney Carrington Is Coming To The Quad Cities

The multi-talented Rodney Carrington Is making a stop in the Quad Cities this September! You can catch Carrington at the Isle Casino and Hotel in Bettendorf on Thursday, September 29th!. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10:00 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com We also have info on how to win tickets...
BETTENDORF, IA
Local 4 WHBF

City of Davenport Juneteenth holiday schedule

The City of Davenport will observe Juneteenth as a holiday on Monday, June 20th. All City of Davenport offices and the Public Works Center will be closed. The Police Department front desk and records office will be closed. The Library Main, Fairmount and Eastern branches will be closed. The Parks & Recreation Administrative offices will […]
DAVENPORT, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, McDonough, Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 18:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-16 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Hancock; Henderson; Henry; McDonough; Mercer; Rock Island; Warren; Whiteside SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 373 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IL . ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS HANCOCK HENDERSON HENRY MCDONOUGH MERCER ROCK ISLAND WARREN WHITESIDE
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Restaurants in All of Iowa

The US dubs Iowa State “America’s heartland” because it is home to dozens of restaurants in the real Midwest. Tourists and locals have the opportunity to devour the tastiest meals in Iowa’s biggest cities like Iowa City, Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, and Davenport. Iowa City, in particular, is regarded as UNESCO’s world’s first city of literature. So, you have plenty of reasons to learn about the state’s history while enjoying local and culture-specific cuisines. Below are the 20 best restaurants in the state.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa reports some Primary election errors due to machine malfunctions

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Voting machines used in last week's Iowa primaries malfunctioned, the Iowa Secretary of State's Office said. KCRG reports just a few dozen errors have been reported, but it's raising a lot of eyebrows because those machines are used in most Iowa counties. That includes...
IOWA STATE

Community Policy