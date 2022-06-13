Unbeaten Tigers Take Down Ravens

The Mid-Prairie baseball and softball teams crossover in the River Valley Conference Tuesday with a road trip to Anamosa. The Golden Hawk baseball team is 8-6 on the season and 4-4 in the RVC after a 10-0 victory over Tipton Monday. The Hawks are ranked No. 8 in Class 2A this week according to the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association. Mid-Prairie is hitting .277 as a team, with five players at .300 or better, led by Cain Brown at .442 with 19 hits and 14 runs scored. Dylan Henry has a team best 13 RBI. On the mound, Mid-Prairie’s team ERA is 1.17 with Alex Bean, Bowen Burmeiester, Brown, Brock Harland and Collin Miller all 1-0. Bean’s ERA is best at 2.62. Anamosa is also 8-6 this year, 5-3 in the RVC after dropping a 6-0 contest to No. 3 in Class 2A Cascade Monday. The Blue Raiders are receiving votes in this week’s Class 2A poll. They are hitting .325 as a team with four players over .300 led by Sam Wilt at .500. Graham Humpal has 20 hits and 16 RBI. On the mound, their team ERA is 1.84 with Jake Jess and Eli Lehrman both 2-0 and a combined 1.28 ERA. Anamosa won the meeting between these two 7-5 a season ago.
