ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, IA

Unbeaten Tigers Take Down Ravens

By Zach Ulin
kciiradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hillcrest Academy Ravens were the latest victim of the undefeated New London Tigers on the road Friday 8-1. New London built a 4-0 lead with...

www.kciiradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
kciiradio.com

Raven Girls Run Wild Against Bears; Boys Fall to Nikes

It was a doubleheader against two different Southeast Iowa Superconference opponents Tuesday for Hillcrest Academy and action ended in a split with the Raven girls scoring a win over Danville and the boys falling to Burlington Notre Dame. The Raven girls needed only three innings to get by the Bears 12-0. Leah Bontrager spun a three inning no-hitter in the circle while striking out five. The Hillcrest offense finished with 10 hits led by three from Esther Hughes and two each from Norah Yoder and Delaney Shaw. Shaw drove in three and Norah Yoder, Grace Miller and Leah Bontrager all brought in two. Hillcrest is now 3-7 on the year.
DANVILLE, IA
kciiradio.com

Eagle Hit Parade in Braves Rout

The win streak is stretched to six for the Keota baseball team when they were all over Montezuma (0-10) last night by a 13-1 final score in a South Iowa Cedar League clash. The Eagle bats peppered 13 hits with Caden Clarahan going a perfect 4-for-4 with one RBI and Colten Clarahan was 3-for-5 with three RBI. Evan Vittetoe and Cole Kindred each brought in a pair of runs. Colten Clarahan got the start and win tossing three innings of hitless ball and surrendering just two walks. Kindred threw the final two frames giving up one run on three hits.
KEOTA, IA
kciiradio.com

Paisley Sensational as Huskies Complete Season Sweep of Hillcrest; Highland Girls Also Sweep Away Ravens

The Highland baseball and softball teams made it four for four this year against the Hillcrest Ravens, finishing a pair of season sweeps Monday night. In a game heard on AM and FM KCII from Duane Banks Field on the campus of the University of Iowa, Highland never trailed in a 5-1 baseball win over the Ravens. The Huskies scored twice in the first when Connor Grinstead and Chase Schultz came home on RBI from Trevor McFarland and Kaige Vonnhame. Highland starter Ethan Paisley was determined to make that stand up, allowing just one hit through the first three innings and taking a shut out into the seventh. The Huskies added insurance runs in the fifth when Luke Miller came home on a wild pitch and two in the sixth when Vonnhame and Logan Bonebrake scored. Hillcrest broke through in the seventh with two hits with two outs as Rowan Miller came home on a passed ball. After the game, Paisley spoke with KCII sports about his night on the mound and the importance of his team scoring early. He said, “Just being able to throw strikes whenever I can is important. Moving around the plate and making sure that my breaking ball was finishing where I wanted it to. Thanks to my defense tonight, they stepped up quite a bit. With runners on tonight I just had to throw strikes and give my defense the best chance to succeed for us and that’s what happened. It felt good to get two runs early. It’s good momentum to start off and it just gives a good feeling to a pitcher.”
IOWA CITY, IA
kciiradio.com

Hawks Hang Ten on Tigers

The No. 8 in Class 2A Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk baseball team made quick work of the visiting Tipton Tigers Monday at Paul N. Bailey Field in Wellman. The Hawks completed the season sweep by a 10-0 score in five innings. Mid-Prairie scored in every inning, posting two each in the first and second, one in the third, four in the fourth and one in the fifth to end things early. Mid-Prairie had nine total hits, eight team RBI and drew five walks. Cain Brown and Karson Grout had three hits each and each scored two runs. Grout and Dylan Henry each drove in a pair. Brady Weber was the winning pitcher, throwing all five, allowing just one hit and striking out six. The Golden Hawks are now 8-6 on the year and travel to Anamosa Tuesday.
WELLMAN, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New London, IA
Sports
City
New London, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
kciiradio.com

Superconference Invades Duane Banks Field Monday; Softball Teams Meet in Kalona

An exciting venue and contest await a pair of KCII area baseball teams tonight when Hillcrest Academy and Highland travel to Iowa City to face off at Duane Banks Field, home of the Iowa Hawkeyes. Hillcrest is 4-4 on the year after an 8-1 loss at New London Friday. They are hitting .229 as a team, led by Luke Schrock at .424 with 14 hits and 11 runs scored. Jace Rempel has a team best nine driven in. The Ravens have a collective 4.15 ERA with Schrock throwing 18 innings with a 2-1 record and 4.67 mark. Seth Ours has a 1-1 record in 15 innings with a 2.39 ERA.
KALONA, IA
kciiradio.com

Golden Hawk Softball Rides Longest Winning Streak of the Season

It’s been a successful last five days for the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk softball program as they string together their longest winning streak of the year. Mid-Prairie has won four in a row, beginning with a 9-6 win at North Cedar Thursday. The Hawks scored in their first three-at-bats to build a 7-2 lead to run away from the Knights in Lowden. They pounded out 14 total hits, led by Gabi Robertson’s four hit, two RBI night. Brittany Kinsinger added three hits and drove in two. Syndey Knebel and Sophie Miller each drove in a pair. Landry Pacha went the distance in the circle for her first win, giving up eight hits, six earned runs and striking out seven.
LOWDEN, IA
kciiradio.com

Golden Hawks Go North To Anamosa

The Mid-Prairie baseball and softball teams crossover in the River Valley Conference Tuesday with a road trip to Anamosa. The Golden Hawk baseball team is 8-6 on the season and 4-4 in the RVC after a 10-0 victory over Tipton Monday. The Hawks are ranked No. 8 in Class 2A this week according to the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association. Mid-Prairie is hitting .277 as a team, with five players at .300 or better, led by Cain Brown at .442 with 19 hits and 14 runs scored. Dylan Henry has a team best 13 RBI. On the mound, Mid-Prairie’s team ERA is 1.17 with Alex Bean, Bowen Burmeiester, Brown, Brock Harland and Collin Miller all 1-0. Bean’s ERA is best at 2.62. Anamosa is also 8-6 this year, 5-3 in the RVC after dropping a 6-0 contest to No. 3 in Class 2A Cascade Monday. The Blue Raiders are receiving votes in this week’s Class 2A poll. They are hitting .325 as a team with four players over .300 led by Sam Wilt at .500. Graham Humpal has 20 hits and 16 RBI. On the mound, their team ERA is 1.84 with Jake Jess and Eli Lehrman both 2-0 and a combined 1.28 ERA. Anamosa won the meeting between these two 7-5 a season ago.
ANAMOSA, IA
kciiradio.com

Hawks Swept in Two at North Scott Tourney

The No. 4 ranked in Class 2A Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk baseball team dropped a pair of contests Saturday at the North Scott Tournament in Eldridge. The Golden Hawks opened the day with an 18-8 loss at the hands of No. 6 in Class 4A Cedar Falls. The offense looked good for the Hawks as they pounded out 10 hits against the Tiger’s staff. Dylan Henry and Tyler Helmuth each had a pair of hits. Henry drove in three while Helmuth, Brock Harland and Bowen Burmeister each had an RBI. Will Cavanagh and Brady Weber both scored twice. Joe Hall worked three innings on the hill giving up one earned run and striking out three.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josiah
kciiradio.com

Eagles Shut Out Tigerhawks

The Keota Eagle baseball team ran their current winning streak to four with a 5-0 shut out of Colfax-Mingo Friday. The Eagle arms shut down the Tigerhawk offense with starter Aidan Anderson throwing five and two thirds innings of no-hit ball, walking three and striking out eight to record the win. Aiden McGuire threw the final inning and a third, giving up just two hits and punching out two. Keota’s offense posted two runs in the first, another in the fourth and a pair in the fifth. Colten Clarahan was three for three with three runs scored. Caden Clarahan drove in four. The Eagles are now 10-3 on the year, Colfax-Mingo falls to 3-5.
KEOTA, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Football Lands 2023 4-Star Running Back Recruit

Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Football program had a nice Monday. The team got the news that they had landed the highest-rated recruit so far for the class of 2023. The Des Moines Register reports that 4-star running back Kendrick Raphael from Naples Florida announced that he would be attending the University of Iowa to play football. Raphael shared his decision on Twitter.
I-Rock 93.5

Eldridge Man Wins $100,000 in Lottery Scratch-Off

An Eldridge man bought a few lottery tickets while he was on a road trip with his dad and ended up winning big. Rryan Claussen of Eldridge claimed a scratch-off's $100,000 prize, marking the 4th top prize in the Iowa Lottery's "Supreme" scratch game, according to a release from IA Lottery. Claussen got the ticket when he was going home from Ames, and happened to stop at Casey's (1800 S. B Ave.) in Nevada.
ELDRIDGE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance#Striking Out#New London Tigers#Rbi
superhits1027.com

Urbandale teacher crowned Miss Iowa

DAVENPORT — A middle school teacher from Urbandale was crowned the new Miss Iowa over the weekend to conclude the three-day scholarship competition in Davenport. 24-year-old Bailey Hodson says when they called her name as the winner, she went completely numb and had no idea what to do, even though they’d practiced everything with each contestant during rehearsals.
URBANDALE, IA
kciiradio.com

Phyllis Ann McConnell

There are no services planned for 87-year-old Phyllis Ann McConnell of Washington. The Jones Eden Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Virginia “Ginny” Strohman

Memorial mass for 82-year-old Virginia “Ginny” Strohman of Sigourney will be at 10:30a.m. Saturday, June 18th at St. Mary Catholic Church in Sigourney. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Sigourney. Visitation will be from 4:30-6:30p.m. Friday, June 17th at Powell Funeral Home in Sigourney with a vigil service at 4:15p.m. A memorial fund has been established for St. Mary Catholic Church, the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation or the Keokuk County Hospice Foundation. Powell Funeral Home in Sigourney is caring for Ginny and her family.
SIGOURNEY, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington Under a Heat Advisory Till Wednesday

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Heat Advisory that will be in effect until Wednesday with temperatures expected to reach or be near 100 degrees. The NWS reminds everyone to check that all occupants have left the vehicle before leaving your car as temperatures inside a car are generally at least ten degrees hotter than what they are outside. For those with pets the NWS advise that you take them out for exercise early in the morning and or late in the evening and avoid hot pavement in order to avoid potential paw damage.
WASHINGTON, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
kciiradio.com

Severe Weather Action Team Responds to Wednesday Warning

The KCII Severe Weather Action Team took the air Wednesday evening for a weather warning issued for Washington County and southeast Iowa. At 6:35p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Washington County, Northern Henry County and Central Louisa County until 7:15p.m. The main threat with the storm was heavy rain, hail up to ping pong ball size in diameter and torrential rainfall. According to Accuweather, the city of Olds received an inch and a half of precipitation as the storm moved through. The warning was allowed to expire at 6:55p.m. Three members of the KCII Severe Weather Action Team responded live on-air. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for the entire KCII listening area until midnight Wednesday. The one to count on for severe weather coverage first, fast and accurately is AM and FM KCII.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
qctoday.com

Bailey Hodson of Berwick, Iowa, named Miss Iowa 2022

Miss Iowa 2022 is Bailey Hodson of Berwick, Iowa. Hodson was crowned Saturday night to culminate two days of competition at Davenport’s Adler Theatre. Hodson, Miss Metro, 24, is the daughter of Emily Hodson and the late Dave Hodson. She will represent Iowa in the Miss America Pageant in...
BERWICK, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

A Severe Weather Warning Hit Multiple Central Iowa Counties Tuesday Night

A severe weather warning came through portions of the Raccoon Valley Radio-listening area Tuesday night. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Guthrie, Cass and part of Northwest Adair County from 10:30-11:15pm.The primary hazards with the warning were more than 60 miles per hour winds and quarter size hail.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

112th Whoopee Days June 17-19

A fun weekend of activities and entertainment is scheduled forJune 17-19 in Brighton. It’s time for the town’s annual festival, Whoopee Days. Brighton Chamber of Commerce Member Abe Miller shares his favorite part of Whoopee Days, “I think probably my favorite part is the Bill Riley Talent Show, the talent contest. I think that’s just absolutely one of the neatest things that we can do for our younger people that want to participate in celebrations like that. Obviously I like the bands, I like all of it, but if I had to pick one item, it would be the Bill Riley Talent Show.”
BRIGHTON, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy