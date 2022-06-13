ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Mayim Bialik Slammed For Her Demeanor And Fashion Sense In ‘Jeopardy!’

 2 days ago

Mayim Bialik has been hosting Jeopardy! For a couple of months but she has failed to capture the attention of fans.

Mayim BialikReuters

Rumors are rife that viewers of Jeopardy! find Bialik boring. And they also dislike her style.

A source told Globe that Jeopardy! fans are urging the people behind the show to replace Bialik immediately.

“The overwhelming consensus among fans and audience panels is Mayim’s drab, has no style, and is too uptight. ” the source said.

