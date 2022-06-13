Dangerous Heat Continues Across Western, Central Oklahoma

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a weak cold front will move across Kansas today. Most areas will stay dry, but communities along and east of the turnpike will see isolated to scattered storms after 5 pm. Some of the storms will produce gusty wind and small hail, but widespread severe weather is not expected.
(WFRV) – Storm Team 5 is tracking severe storms making their way into Northeast Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch until 10:00 p.m. Wednesday evening. A Tornado Watch means that conditions are favorable for the development of severe weather including tornadoes in and near the watch area.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After enduring the hottest day so far this year in the Twin Cities, Wednesday will be far less oppressive.
Tuesday’s high temperature reached 96 in the metro, which was just 2-degrees shy of tying the daily high-temp record of 98, set in 1987.
Rain and thunderstorms move into Minnesota overnight and into Wednesday morning, especially over south-central and southeastern Minnesota. There is a possibility of storms reforming along the cold front in the afternoon.
Wednesday will be cooler and much less humid in the metro, with a forecasted high of 78 and a low of 64 — both of which are near average for this time of year.
Thursday will usher in strong winds, and possible fire danger. It will be a mostly sunny day with a high of 85.
Friday looks nice and sunny, also with a high in the mid-80s. The heat will return Saturday, but without the humidity.
Sunday through next Tuesday could be brutal with heat and humidity. There are no storms in sight under the influence of the high pressure system to come, but we will certainly get our sweat on.
Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – The Storm Prediction Center has outlined our region in a risk for severe weather on Thursday. We are outlined in a Slight Risk for severe weather or a two out of five on the severe weather scale. The Enhanced risk (three out of five) is just to our east. We […]
A classic weather pattern is setting up over our area called the “Ring of Fire” which commonly brings heat and storms to our area. A strong storm system will begin to move into our area, drastically changing our weather into early Tuesday morning. SEVERE WEATHER UPDATE. A complex...
Recent heavy rain has put a dent in Oklahoma's drought. Just three months ago, nearly 92% of the state was experiencing some level of drought, now it’s less than half that. In May, Muskogee County was on average the wettest county in the Lower 48, with nearly a foot of rain, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
HINTON, Okla. (KFOR) — There are a surprising number of people who live around the Sooner State who’ve never explored the slot canyons that crack open the red earth around one western Oklahoma town. Amateur photographer Jim McCain has lived in the area all his life and had...
The surprising Texas heat has caused many power outages across North Texas.Andrey Metelev/Unsplash. High temperatures are putting stress on electrical equipment, leading to power outages across hundreds of homes and businesses in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. More than 100 outages were reported across the DFW area.
ST. LOUIS — Update 10:55 p.m. Very warm and humid conditions prevail across the area, but thunderstorms remain unlikely to form overnight as the atmosphere appears to have trouble literally growing the clouds --- Scott Connell. Update 7:30 p.m. Scattered thunderstorms that were in mid-Missouri around 5 p.m. have...
MIDDLE RIVER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Hail and heavy wind did some serious damage in the Northern Valley. People in Middle River, MN are cleaning up after getting hit hard on Sunday, June 12 in Marshall County. Power poles were damaged and some spots saw hail 1.25 inches in...
If you've spent enough time in the Wichita Mountains, some say the "new" wears off. While I never get bored fishing my favorite spots out there, some do get tired of the same old trails and campsites. It's human nature I suppose. Last night the discussion around the fit pit...
Storms that initiate in Wyoming and Montana later Sunday are expected to morph into an impressive line that carries a large hail and damaging wind threat all the way through the Dakotas, Minnesota and possibly further south and east. The line could reach western Minnesota by early Monday morning, then...
(Omaha, NE) — There'll be clean up today in parts of Eastern Nebraska after severe storms with giant hail last night. In the Omaha area there are reports of quarter size hail, and tree and roof damage. About 3,000 customers lost power, according to the Omaha Public Power District.
As severe thunderstorms move across Lower Michigan this evening, this blog post will be updated with the latest information at the top. If live, continuous coverage of severe weather becomes necessary, go to the MLive.com Facebook page to watch the live coverage. 10:28 p.m. The storm cell west of Grand...
An uptick in heat related calls has EMSA concerned as we head into a stretch of hot weather. Many Oklahomans enjoyed the warmer weather over the weekend that is expected to continue throughout the week. “You have to be really vigilant about the heat because it is not expected to...
TULSA, Okla. (KTEN) -- Former KTEN weather anchor Megan Gold is the 88th Miss Oklahoma. Gold entered the competition as Miss Bricktown and will now represent the Sooner State in the Miss America competition. She spent nearly two years as part of the KTEN Weather team.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Monsoon 2022 looks to be a good one for southern Arizona. The Climate Prediction Center said there is a 30% chance that we will see an above-average rainfall for much of the area. We could also see an earlier start than normal. For more...
