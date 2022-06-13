ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Dangerous Heat Continues Across Western, Central Oklahoma

By News 9
 2 days ago
Summertime is kicking in and settling itself over the state. The heating pattern has locked in through next week with hot, hazy and humid conditions.

Winds will give us a little relief this Thursday, but the heat and humidity will allow the heat index to climb near or above 105 degrees east of I-35 today.

Protect your outdoor pets and find ways to keep them and you cool!

Oklahoma City, OK
News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

