What Will The Thunderbolts Movie Be Like?

One of the most powerful and yet boring superheroes ever is Saitama, better known as One-Punch Man. Why is that? The hint is in the name. Whenever he fights someone, all he has to do is hit them once and they’re dead. Like, literally. And on top of that, he can take the most unimaginable type of beatings like they’re nothing. Honestly, he makes the strength and durability of Superman look like a total joke. Take characters like Superman or Goku, you name them, the bald-headed, nearly always stoic Saitama could punch a hole through their chests. And he’ll most likely walk away without a scratch. Now that is a superhero you don’t want to mess with. Without a doubt, One-Punch Man is one of the most powerful characters in anime. So just imagine if Hollywood decided to pursue a live-action movie for him?

MOVIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO