What Will The Thunderbolts Movie Be Like?

It’s absolutely amazing how thoroughly the dumpster fire launch of HBO Max turned around into one of the honest-to-God best Streaming services on the market today, with the widest range of movies to choose from (foreign, domestic, classics, contemporary and everything in-between). Other than its bungled launch (which is, without question, the most terribly executed tech launches in my lifetime), its bad-faith destruction of FilmStruck to get here and a few head-scratching programming decisions (like why all of the DC movies, all made in-house for Warner Bros, aren’t simply available out of hand), there’s only a few minor quibbles to speak of. It’s no Criterion Channel, but then again, nothing is, and HBO Max offers a massive catalog of options (some of which overlaps with my beloved Criterion Channel) that appeals to a much wider range of moviegoers than the comparatively niche product from Janus & Co.
