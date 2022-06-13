ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

What Will The Thunderbolts Movie Be Like?

By Tom Foster
TVOvermind
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s already been said that the Thunderbolts will be the MCU’s version of the Suicide Squad, and it might actually be a fair comparison since it would appear that the team will likely be made up of some of the outcasts of the Marvel universe or at least those that don’t...

tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Fantastic Four: Disney+ Poll Seemingly Confirms Actress Who’ll Play MCU’s Sue Storm

The entire comic book film fandom is rejoicing after Marvel Studios finally granted the request of many and cast John Krasinski as Reed Richards. While the actor only played a variant of Mister Fantastic who lives on Earth-838, it gave fans renewed hope that he could still end up playing Reed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's main timeline of Earth-616.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Tessa Thompson Reveals Which Marvel Characters She Won't Interact With in Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder boasts an impressive cast, especially when you factor in the Guardians of the Galaxy. Thor officially met the Guardians in Thor: Infinity War, as they teamed up to face Thanos and his Black Order. The final moments of Avengers: Endgame saw Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder leave Earth and set off on a new cosmic adventure with the Guardians of the Galaxy, which will be picked up on once Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in theaters July 8th. However, Tessa Thompson recently revealed how Thor: Love and Thunder won't feature the Guardians of the Galaxy interacting with her King Valkyrie character.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu#The Suicide Squad#Marvel
The Independent

Tom Cruise refused to allow Top Gun sequel to debut on streaming: ‘I make movies for the big screen’

Tom Cruise has confirmed that he never considered releasing Top Gun: Maverick to streaming first, despite Covid delaying the film’s intended release date. The new action movie – which sees Cruise as the Navy’s top pilot, who must confront the ghosts of his past – is a sequel to the original 1986 movie, in which he also starred.After its original premiere date of 24 June 2020 was delayed nearly two years by the pandemic, the film is now scheduled to release in cinemas on 24 May.Speaking on Wednesday (18 May) at the Cannes Film Festival, Cruise was asked whether...
MOVIES
Variety

Jordan Peele’s Final ‘Nope’ Trailer Reveals Its Mysterious Plot, Which Is All About [Spoilers]

Click here to read the full article. Universal Pictures released the final trailer for “Nope,” Jordan Peele’s third feature film. It teases much of the movie’s previously-unknown plot, in which Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya star as the duo behind a horse training ranch for Hollywood productions, who, thanks to the aliens hovering over their property, hatch a scheme to capture and sell the first authentic footage of UFOs. Steven Yeun, Barbie Ferreira, Brandon Perea, Keith David, Donna Mills, Andrew Patrick Ralston and Michael Wincott are also in the film. “Nope” follows Peele’s two previous blockbuster horror films: “Get Out” —...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Want to Watch ‘Jurassic World Dominion?’ Here’s How to Stream the New ‘Jurassic Park’ Movie Online

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. “If our world’s going to survive, what matters is what we do now,” warns Laura Dern’s character Dr. Ellie Sattler in Jurassic World Dominion, the newest and seemingly final chapter in the Jurassic Park saga. Directed by Colin Trevorrow and co-executive produced by Steven Spielberg, the summer blockbuster is in theaters as of June 10, and wraps up the Jurassic World trilogy that started back in 2015. Universal Pictures Along with Dern, Chris Pratt, Bryce...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Movies
NME

Watch the creepy new trailer for ‘Predator’ prequel ‘Prey’

A new two-minute trailer has been released for Predator prequel film Prey, due to arrive later this summer. Directed by Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane), the film focuses on the character Naru (played by indigenous actor and Legion star Amber Midthunder), who wants to “prove her worth as a warrior”.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Hemsworth Reveals Where on MCU Timeline Thor: Love & Thunder Takes Place

It's a busy day for Thor: Love and Thunder, the next Marvel Studios film to arrive in theaters. Today marks the on-sale date for Thor: Love and Thunder movie theater tickets, and director Taika Waititi and stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson are celebrating the event by doing some early promotion. The first two trailers for Love and Thunder clearly present it as taking place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, with Hemsworth's God of Thunder shown exercising to get back into superhero fighting shape. However, there is a question of how long after Endgame the fourth Thor movie takes place. Luckily, Chris Hemsworth has revealed where Thor: Love and Thunder falls in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

The best Chris Hemsworth movies – from Ragnarok to Rush

What are the best Chris Hemsworth movies? The Australian actor’s big screen career could hardly have kicked off in more stylish fashion, taking on the small but crucial role of George Kirk in the rebooted Star Trek franchise. Since then, Chris Hemsworth has risen to the very top of Hollywood’s ranks, most notably thanks to his role as Thor in the MCU.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

One-Punch Man Movie Coming From Justin Lin

One of the most powerful and yet boring superheroes ever is Saitama, better known as One-Punch Man. Why is that? The hint is in the name. Whenever he fights someone, all he has to do is hit them once and they’re dead. Like, literally. And on top of that, he can take the most unimaginable type of beatings like they’re nothing. Honestly, he makes the strength and durability of Superman look like a total joke. Take characters like Superman or Goku, you name them, the bald-headed, nearly always stoic Saitama could punch a hole through their chests. And he’ll most likely walk away without a scratch. Now that is a superhero you don’t want to mess with. Without a doubt, One-Punch Man is one of the most powerful characters in anime. So just imagine if Hollywood decided to pursue a live-action movie for him?
MOVIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love & Thunder Ticket Promo Shows New Look at Rocket & Groot

A new promo for Thor: Love and Thunder not only reminds fans that tickets are on sale now, but also that the Guardians of the Galaxy will have a role in the film. With a quick glimpse at Rocket and Groot, the spot gives fans a look at the beloved Guardians, who have been absent from screens since Avengers: Endgame in 2019, but are set to come roaring back in a big way in the coming months, between Thor: Love and Thunder, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, and the animated shorts series I Am Groot.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Was A Sequel To 21 Jump Street Necessary?

One of the biggest shows in the 1980s made a surprising return in the form of film, as Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill had helmed the action, buddy, comedy 21 Jump Street. The 2012 feature was a smashing success so, of course, Hollywood is going to bank off the brand and greenlight a sequel. 22 Jump Street came out two years later, and the second entry was identical to the first; however, critics and audiences were still receptive to the Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill vehicle, and the sequel was a huge box office success. There’s no denying that 21 Jump Street was a hit for Sony, especially since it was a rated-R feature. The real question is, despite all its praise, the sequel seemed to run out of steam given the fact that it was essentially 21 Jump Street with Jenko and Schmidt playing opposite roles of 21 Jump Street; Was a sequel to 21 Jump Street Necessary, to begin with?
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Five Must-Stream Movies to Watch on HBO Max in June 2022

It’s absolutely amazing how thoroughly the dumpster fire launch of HBO Max turned around into one of the honest-to-God best Streaming services on the market today, with the widest range of movies to choose from (foreign, domestic, classics, contemporary and everything in-between). Other than its bungled launch (which is, without question, the most terribly executed tech launches in my lifetime), its bad-faith destruction of FilmStruck to get here and a few head-scratching programming decisions (like why all of the DC movies, all made in-house for Warner Bros, aren’t simply available out of hand), there’s only a few minor quibbles to speak of. It’s no Criterion Channel, but then again, nothing is, and HBO Max offers a massive catalog of options (some of which overlaps with my beloved Criterion Channel) that appeals to a much wider range of moviegoers than the comparatively niche product from Janus & Co.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy