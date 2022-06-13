ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake George, NY

Police: Man, 8-year-old killed by speeding motorcycle in NY

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (AP) — A man and an 8-year-old boy were killed when a speeding motorcyclist crashed into several pedestrians in upstate New York, police said.

The crash happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. Sunday when a motorcycle heading north on Route 9 in Lake George veered onto a bicycle path and into a group of six pedestrians, state police said in a news release.

James Persons, 38, and Quinton Delgoteto, 8, both of Lake George, were killed in the crash. The motorcycle driver and one other pedestrian were hospitalized, police said. Three children who were part of the group were not injured.

A preliminary investigation determined that the motorcyclist was speeding, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

The crash happened as a five-day motorcyle rally known as Americade was ending. The annual event draws thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts to Lake George. It was not immediately known whether the motorcylist who hit the pedestrians on Sunday was in the area to take part in Americade.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake George, NY
Crime & Safety
Lake George, NY
Accidents
City
Lake George, NY
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

942K+
Followers
457K+
Post
427M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy