Sartell, MN

Sartell Baseball To Play Tuesday in St. Paul in State Tourney

By Jay Caldwell
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The State Baseball tournament pairings have been announced. Sartell-St. Stephen baseball will play 2nd seeded Stillwater at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at CHS Field...

Related
WJON

Central Minnesota Golfers Fare Well at State Tournament

Luke Ashbrook of Kimball shot a 71 Wednesday to finish 5th in the Class AA state boys golf tournament in Jordan at the Ridges and Sand Creek. He finished with a 2-day total of 148. Leo Wershay of Cathedral shot a 72 Wednesday and finished 18th with a 2-day total of 155. Zac Kreuzer of Albany shot an 81 and finished with a 2-day total of 162.
ALBANY, MN
WJON

Sartell Baseball Falls in Consolation Championship

The Sartell-St. Stephen baseball team lost 5-2 to Park High School in the consolation championship in the Class 4-A state tournament Wednesday at Parade Stadium in Minneapolis. The Sabres beat Andover 8-3 in the consolation semifinals earlier in the day in Minneapolis. Sartell finishes the season 15-12.
SARTELL, MN
WJON

Sartell Baseball Loses Tight Game at State

The Sartell-St. Stephen baseball team lost 6-5 to 2nd seeded Stillwater Tuesday night at CHS Field in St. Paul in the Class 4-A state tournament quarterfinals. The Sabres scored 3 1st inning runs only to see Stillwater respond with 6 runs in the bottom of the 1st inning. Sartell scored 1 run in the 3rd inning and 1 in the 6th inning.
SARTELL, MN
WJON

Rox improve to 11-2 with 4-1 Win at Willmar

The St. Cloud Rox are 11-2 after a 4-1 win at Willmar Monday night. Magnum Hofstetter had 3 hits, a double a homerun and 4 RBIs to lead the Rox. Jack Steil added a hit and 2 runs scored for St. Cloud. Hunter Day threw 6 innings with 3 hits and 1 earned run allowed to get the win and improve to 3-0.
WILLMAR, MN
WJON

Sartell’s Nemanich Not Surprised By State Tourney Run

The Sartell-St. Stephen baseball team is back at the state tournament this season after running the table to win the Section 8-4-A title last week. The Sabres were the #6 seed in the tournament. Sartell head baseball coach Jerome Nemanich joined me on WJON today. He says he wasn't surprised by their run through the playoffs and says they have 6 starters who played on last year's teams who've returned to contribute this season.
SARTELL, MN
WJON

State High School Golf Tournament in Becker This Week

BECKER -- The Minnesota State High School League Class-A State Golf Tournament takes over the Pebble Creek Golf Course in Becker this week. Mayor Tracy Bertram says it’s an honor to welcome the players. There's such an excitement when that Class A golf team and their families come to...
BECKER, MN
WJON

Wading Pool at Bob Cross Park in Sauk Rapids Open for the Summer

SAUK RAPIDS -- While some central Minnesota wading pools will be closed for the summer, one in Sauk Rapids has opened just in time to help people beat the heat wave. The city of Sauk Rapids announced Tuesday that the wading pool at Bob Cross Park on 1st Street South is officially open for the summer. The pool will be open from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. seven days a week.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
WJON

Central Minnesota Experiencing a Heat Dome

The thermostat just got turned up in Central Minnesota. We made the switch from comfortable highs in the 70s to a stretch of 80s, 90s, and heat warnings in a snap. The term for this prolonged excessive heat is a "heat dome":. The heat dome phenomena develops when there is...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

$50K Powerball Ticket Sold in Big Lake

BIG LAKE -- A Powerball ticket sold in Big Lake was a winner this week. The Minnesota State Lottery says on Monday night there was a winning $50,000 ticket. It was sold at a Kwik Trip in Big Lake. The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday night. The jackpot is at...
BIG LAKE, MN
WJON

Thank You, Sartell!

With the price of gas food entertainment everything rising exponentially lately, my family has really been focusing on free (or close to free) entertainment this summer. We have checked out the bike rodeo in Sartell, the new playground in Sauk Rapids, hit up Family Fun Days in Waite Park... it's been a blast! As it turns out, you don't HAVE to spend a bunch of money to have a memorable outing with the family!
SARTELL, MN
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WJON

Sartell-St. Stephen Names New Middle School Principal

SARTELL -- The Sartell-St. Stephen School District has a new middle school principal. The district has chosen Angela Safran to replace Laura Arndt who left to become the Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School principal. Safran has been the Holdingford Secondary School principal for grades 7-12 and the district assessment coordinator since...
SARTELL, MN
WJON

Record High in St. Cloud on Tuesday

ST. CLOUD -- We tied a record high Tuesday. The National Weather Service says we officially hit 95 degrees in St. Cloud. That ties the record for the date, we also got up to 95 degrees in 1979 and again in 1994. Heat will return to the area this weekend...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

This Home for Sale in St. Cloud Has an Outdoor Pool and Sand Volleyball Court

When it comes to summer entertainment, you're not going to find a better house on the market than this one in St. Cloud. This house is located at 2256 26th Ave S, Saint Cloud, and is designed for indoor entertainment with a theater room, fully finished basement, bar areas, and spacious living room. But that's not where the entertainment stops. This home sits on 1.6 acres of property that features an outdoor, in-ground swimming pool, a sand volleyball court, gorgeous landscaping, and a relaxing gazebo setup.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Woman Arrested After Car Chase in Sartell and Sauk Rapids

SARTELL -- A woman is facing multiple charges after a brief car chase in Sartell and Sauk Rapids on Tuesday. The incident happened just before 8:00 p.m. around Highway 15 and Benton Drive. The Sartell Police Department says an officer was out patrolling and noticed a white sedan stopped at...
SARTELL, MN
WJON

Sherburne, Wright Counties in Heat Advisory Tuesday

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory Tuesday. Sherburne and Wright counties are included in the advisory which runs from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Hot conditions are expected Tuesday with the mid to upper 90s for highs. Heat indices will range from 100 to 105.
WRIGHT, MN
WJON

Kansas to Perform this August at The Ledge Amphitheater

WAITE PARK -- Another national act has been added to this summer's line-up at The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park. It was announced Tuesday morning that Kansas will be taking the stage on Saturday, August 6th at 7:00 p.m. with special guests Head East. Tickets will go on sale to...
WAITE PARK, MN
WJON

